45 Gifts To Give This Holiday If You *Still* Don't Even Know Where To Start

1. A three-story Barbie Dreamhouse, which will have them totally jumping for joy because this thing is sweeeeet. It's equipped with 75+ pieces including a slide, a pool, a working elevator, a puppy figure, a pet pool and slide, and so sooo much more. I know, I know, you wanna recreate the Barbie movie pool party scene while your kid's asleep.
Promising review: "My daughter LOVES her Barbie Dreamhouse! It was surprisingly easy to set up. My husband and I knocked it out in about 20 minutes with no issues! It’s a great size and a month later, my daughter still loves to play with it." —LACG
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $129.
2. A veeeery cute instant camera because these babies are ALWAYS a vibe. I mean, they bring the party, so just think of all the adorbz pics they can take and keep or give out.
You can grab some film to go with it here.
Promising review: "This camera is easy to use, the color and size are perfect, and the pictures come out better then most Polaroid cameras. I would definitely purchase again, my best friend LOVES IT!! Great Christmas present." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $68+ (available in nine colors).
3. Or a Sprocket portable photo printer that'll print pics right from their phone! They'll just connect it to their phone, download the Sprocket app to filter, edit, and add cute designs and stickers to their photos before printing them, and boom! All of those lovely pictures won't have to just sit on their cell anymore.
They can even connect their app with their friends and family and send each other photos to print back and forth!
Check out a TikTok of the Sprocket in action.
Promising review: "I am so glad I got this! My main purpose was to have an affordable way to print photos for my baby book. I thought the photos would be too small but they’re kind of the perfect size. Also the app has these cute 'stickers' and borders you can add to the photos (a lot related to baby stuff), and the best part is the sticky back. I was taping photos in the book but when you turn the pages they come up. There really are no cons to this printer except sometimes the color is a little distorted sometimes. It depends on what your purpose for this printer is but the quality really isn’t that bad. I would say out of 50 photos, maybe five I have wanted to reprint. I mean they are going in my first child baby album, it’s not like I’m putting crap quality in there. Definitely not a dealbreaker for everything else that is great about it." —McCleskey Fam
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in four colors).
4. A heated foot massager because they'll definitely want a foot massage after all the holiday chaos. Every day can be spa day for them. This + a glass of wine after a rough day at work on their feet all day?! Heavennnn.
Promising review: "I am a professional massage therapist and bought this product for my wife as a gift, and she absolutely loves it. Next to a personal touch, this massager is the next best thing. It comes with a timer for 15 minutes. At the end of the treatment, not only are your feet relaxed, but the body is too. It hits all the meridian trigger points in the feet to work the whole body systematically. I highly recommend this product, especially for the price. It is well put together and a must-have for our house." —winddancer76
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in two styles).
5. The cult-fave programmable Instant Pot Duo that should be paid six figures because it does soooo many jobs. A pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer, and rice cooker...what can't this thing do? They'll simply toss the ingredients in, hit the button, and this will handle the rest. Kinda like an adult Magic Mixie. Reviewers have made everything in this from pork ribs to New York-style cheesecake.
Promising review: "Ohhh man this thing is a game changer! My husband bought me the 8-quart as an early Christmas gift, and it's AMAZING! I never remember to take things out to defrost, so it's perfect for me. So far, I've made (in one pot) pork chili verde burritos, chicken and rice casserole, BBQ shredded chicken sandwiches, and last night, a frozen solid pot roast! No joke, frozen pot roast turned into falling apart, delicious goodness with potatoes and carrots in 90 minutes! It seriously took four mins to cook the potatoes and carrots. Frozen chicken from Costco cooks in 15 minutes. I've had almost no dishes to do all week long. It's awesome. All in all great buy, I'm giving away my crockpot. This makes food 10x better and faster. Best gift I've ever gotten." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. A set of hotel-quality luxury cooling bamboo bedsheets with deep pockets and more than 22,000 5-star ratings. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases that are all machine washable. They may *actually* never get out of bed.
Promising review: "These sheets are so soft. They have a comforting 'cloaked' feel — almost heavy, but without the weight. They're just amazing. They're so great, I bought them for EVERYONE for Christmas. When my friends and family got their gifts, all of them were surprised at HOW COMFORTABLE they were. Many of them immediately bought sheets for their friends and family as well and/or bought more for themselves. Yes, they're THAT nice!" —Aaron Reymann
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and in 15 colors).
7. An absolutely darling Groot flower pot because they love two things — plants and any and everything Marvel-related. It's got a drainage hole and it's cute as heck so it'll easily be adored by any Guardians Of The Galaxy lovin' plant parent.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this!! My mom got this for me for a late Christmas gift, along with a ton of cute succulents to pick from to plant in my new baby Groot. He is so cute and I can't get over it! I planted two alien-like succulents in them because they reminded me of space and The Guardians of the Galaxy." —Susan Larson
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two designs).
8. A BaByliss titanium flat iron (1.25") that they'll be beyond happy to have because it'll have their hair bone straight, sleek, and shiny. It heats up quickly, delivering some seriously fabulous salon-quality results.
Oh, heyyy, it's me! So I've been getting my hair done by the same woman for over 10 years and recently, she's been taking fewer and fewer appointments and spending more time with her family. So now, it's suuuper hard to get an appointment with her cuz she's living her best life atm (I'm talkin' months of no appointments). She stopped working in a shop and takes a few people at her house when she feels like it but sis stays on vacation. And I love that for her and totally understand, but I don't trust anyone else with my hair — so a few years ago, when she started to slow down on appointments, I started to take note of everything she used on my hair. I got the Chi products she used but I still wasn't getting that salon lewkkk that I was craving. So the next time I went I saw her flat iron — this flat iron — and decided to look it up. After reading amazing reviews I splurged and got this and let me just say, not a single regret. In the gif above I had just straightened and curled my hair for the first time with this, and OMG the shineeee, the way my hair moves...it looked and felt exactly like when my hairdresser does my hair. I love this thing; it gets hot quick and gets my hair straight as a pin quickly as well. It has made a HUGE difference in how my hair looks after straightening it and I recommend it to absolutely everyone. Get it and thank me later.
Get it from Amazon for $189.99 (available in four sizes and two colors).
9. An adorable Mickey mini waffle maker for Disney-obsessed adults since they swear that waffles shaped like Mickey just hit different. It'll be the closest they can get to feeling like they're at Disneyland until their next trip, so they'll be thrilled with this.
Promising reviews: "I bought this as a Christmas present for my best friend because she loves Disney. She was so excited and has used it several times. She loves it." —autumn
"I bought this for my daughter for Christmas. She loves Mickey Mouse so this was a perfect gift for her. She absolutely loves making waffles in the morning and says they taste so much better because they're shaped like Mickey Mouse." —Patty
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
10. An adorably funny candle that smells of lavender so they can smell a relaxing scent although they're on their literal last nerve. It'll surely get a chuckle or two and if they love candles, it'll be their favorite one to burn after a long day.
Promising review: "This product is great! I bought this for a friend who was transitioning to a new job and it was the perfect gift! The smell is a really nice light lavender, so very relaxing and fresh. Everyone in the room remarked on how pleasant the smell was. The saying on the front caused us all to erupt into laughter. I think it is the perfect little gift for someone who needs a pick me up or a quick gift. 10/10 would recommend!" —Amanda Ring
Get it from Amazon for $15.63+ (available in six styles).
11. A jar of chamoy-coated gummies because they love snacks and those TikTok videos of sweet and spicy candy make them drool every time. I'll take three, please.
Promising review: "I love it!!! Couldn't help but finish them all in one day!!! Spicy, but not too spicy. Unlike other brands, I love that it is fully coated with the chamoy and all. Will buy again!" —Gm
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive within eight business days.
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 19 different candies).
12. A seriously so good personalized swivel cheese and tapas board for the friend who thrives when hosting. This super impressive bamboo serving piece comes with four dishwasher-safe ceramic bowls that fit into special sockets, plus a *secret* drawer that holds three (included) cheese knives. And there's even a little spot for them to put their crackers. When Hannah Montana said "nobody's perfect," she hadn't met this bb yet.
Promising review: "Besides the usefulness and functionality of the product, it's 'wow' factor when people see it and how it operates, is great. Best of all, it stores as half its size and everything you use with it is stored within the unit, which is key. My wife flipped when she opened it and saw how it works. I highly recommend it." —Dan L.
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive in 6–8 business days; express shipping options available (see Uncommon Goods full shipping info here).
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $88.
13. A Baker's Edge brownie pan because everyone knows edge pieces are superior. Crispy edges and an ooey gooey middle — they'll think they've died and gone to brownie heaven 😍😋.
Psstttt! They can also use this baby for other things! One reviewer even made pizza in theirs!
Promising review: "My mom LOVED this pan for Christmas! She's continued to use it a year later for all of her brownies! Super easy to use and clean. A lot easier to cut brownies without them falling apart!" –Kairm
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (also available in a bundle).
14. The super popular Spider-Man 2 video game for PlayStation that has everyone buzzing over how *amazing* it is. If they've got an obsession with everyone's favorite web slinger, they'll love this. They can play as Peter Parker or Miles Morales, swinging their way through New York and trying to defeat the iconic villain, Venom. My ~Spidey senses~ are tingling and they're telling me this'll be the gift to beat.
Promising review: "I'm not even through playing it yet and so far, it's without a doubt the most fun superhero game I've ever played. Arkham series comes close, but I think they've outdone it here with the sheer amount of things to do, the snappy and satisfying combat, and the amazing story. I will be savoring this slowly to not run through it too quickly. Highly recommend." —Neil
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
15. Or Super Mario Bros. Wonder to play on their Nintendo Switch since they're obsessed and the only things that come out their mouth are usually about our fave Italian brothers. It's Nintendo's new 2D game where Mario's world is flipped upside down and turned into a fresh new world of challenging play. Honestly, the whole fam may wanna get in on this one.
Promising review: "Super Mario Wonder is the breath of fresh air 2D Mario really needed, in my opinion. I love everything they've done here. The sheer amount of new creative stuff they throw at you all throughout the game had me so surprised; there's just always at least one thing new for most of the levels, even if they do reuse some Wonder Flower gimmicks. The Wonder Flower elements were so wacky and fun regardless. Also, don't underestimate those 5-star difficulty levels; they're pretty tough, and I gave up on the first one I played, even as someone who has played and enjoyed a lot of platformers in my life. If you like 2D Mario even a little bit, I think you'll love this game. It's on the shorter side, but I felt it was worth the price." —Bobby
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (also available as a digital code).
16. And if they don't have one yet, a splurge-worthy Nintendo Switch because they're a total gamer and have been eyeing this baby for a while. It comes with two detachable Joy-Con controllers and they'll be able to play this on the TV, tabletop, or as a handheld game. (Meaning it's portable!) Right after opening, they'll be on the phone with literally everyone bragging about it.
Promising review: "I bought the Nintendo Switch for my grandchildren for Christmas. It was easy to connect to my TV. Learning to use the controllers was a breeze. The grandkids really enjoyed playing and so did my adult children. There have been no problems with it at all. I would buy it all over again." —MamaGBee
Get it from Amazon for $299 (available in two colors).