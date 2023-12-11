45 Gifts To Give This Holiday If You *Still* Don't Even Know Where To Start

Oh, heyyy, it's me! So I've been getting my hair done by the same woman for over 10 years and recently, she's been taking fewer and fewer appointments and spending more time with her family. So now, it's suuuper hard to get an appointment with her cuz she's living her best life atm (I'm talkin' months of no appointments). She stopped working in a shop and takes a few people at her house when she feels like it but sis stays on vacation. And I love that for her and totally understand, but I don't trust anyone else with my hair — so a few years ago, when she started to slow down on appointments, I started to take note of everything she used on my hair. I got the Chi products she used but I still wasn't getting that salon lewkkk that I was craving. So the next time I went I saw her flat iron — this flat iron — and decided to look it up. After reading amazing reviews I splurged and got this and let me just say, not a single regret. In the gif above I had just straightened and curled my hair for the first time with this, and OMG the shineeee, the way my hair moves...it looked and felt exactly like when my hairdresser does my hair. I love this thing; it gets hot quick and gets my hair straight as a pin quickly as well. It has made a HUGE difference in how my hair looks after straightening it and I recommend it to absolutely everyone. Get it and thank me later.

