32 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt/Uncle Status

This set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The little LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot/tagged. You can play with up to four teams and have to eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages 8+.

Promising review: "I am the aunt of five nephews (ages 3, 4, 8, 11, 21) and mother of a 3-year-old boy. I was hesitant to purchase this item as the price is a bit steep. It came almost fully charged so my 11-year-old nephew and I were able to test out it immediately. Upon opening the package the guns and vests were securely encased in foam. My nephew thought the looked great. Instruction were quick and easy to read and understand. We powered up the vest, then the gun as instructed — everything synced nicely. When the gun spoke my nephew's mind was completely blown.🤯 I strapped a vest to my nephew when my 3-year-old son came in the room so of course I had to suit him up as well. Guns and vest were light weight and size went well on the 11-year-old as well as the 3-year-old. So easy to use my 3-year-old had no problem reloaded and shooting. The accuracy and distance for gun to target IS GREAT! My son and nephew and myself had such a great time with this set, I got online and purchase another four-player set! I'm the aunt that brings activities to the parties...bounce house, splash pads, tunnels, trampoline, bumper body suits, so when its time to throw a party for the kids; no need to rent anything!! This laser tag set is a FREAKIN' FANTASTIC addition to my collection." —Rebeccah Walker

Shipping Info: Orders typically arrive in six days (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $199.99.