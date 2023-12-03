43 Gifts For Your Kid That’ll Put Santa To Shame

1. A splurge-y rechargeable laser tag set they'll NEVER stop talking about. Laser tag right at home? Oh, they'll be over the moon when they open this. Your house will now be the house all the kids wanna sleep over and hang out at. And, admit it, you'll wanna play a round or two with them, too.
This set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The little LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot/tagged. You can play with up to four teams and have to eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages 8+.
Promising review: "I am the aunt of five nephews (ages 3, 4, 8, 11, 21) and mother of a 3-year-old boy. I was hesitant to purchase this item as the price is a bit steep. It came almost fully charged so my 11-year-old nephew and I were able to test out it immediately. Upon opening the package the guns and vests were securely encased in foam. My nephew thought the looked great. Instruction were quick and easy to read and understand. We powered up the vest, then the gun as instructed — everything synced nicely. When the gun spoke my nephew's mind was completely blown.🤯 I strapped a vest to my nephew when my 3-year-old son came in the room so of course I had to suit him up as well. Guns and vest were light weight and size went well on the 11-year-old as well as the 3-year-old. So easy to use my 3-year-old had no problem reloaded and shooting. The accuracy and distance for gun to target IS GREAT! My son and nephew and myself had such a great time with this set, I got online and purchase another four-player set! I'm the aunt that brings activities to the parties...bounce house, splash pads, tunnels, trampoline, bumper body suits, so when its time to throw a party for the kids; no need to rent anything!! This laser tag set is a FREAKIN' FANTASTIC addition to my collection." —Rebeccah Walker
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
2. A Barbie doll modeled after the movie because it was simply iconic and they'll be totally obsessed. Like, who doesn't want a Margot Robbie version of Barbie in her cute little 'fit.
And although he's just Ken, you can get the movie version of him too riiiight here.
Promising review: I bought the doll right after I saw the new Barbie movie with my granddaughter. I was one of the original Barbie fans in 1959 when the doll was released and wanted to share my long time love for the doll with my granddaughter. The doll is pretty true to looking like Margot Robbie in the new movie in her pink gingham dress and accessories with a lovely smile. She makes me smile every time I look at her. —Janners
Get it from Walmart for $41.
3. A kid-friendly bow and arrow set for your mini Hawkeye or Merida. Archery is seriously so sick so this'll totally be an awesome, super fun gift. Oh, and just when you thought it couldn't get any better, they went ahead and made the bow light up, which makes this gift even cooler. It may even make you wish you had one as a kid, but no worries — maybe they'll let you have a turn.
They'll get a bow, 10 suction cup arrows, a target, and a quiver. Two AA batteries are required.
Promising review: "Huge hit at Christmas. I bought it for my two young nephews and not only did the little guys enjoy it, but the late teens and early 20s kids got in on the action, as well. It was a lot of fun." —Trish Luckey
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors and as a set of two).
4. A hair tinsel kit so your little one can have those trendy sparkly locks that are literally so freakin' cute. The tinsel is heat-resistant and the kit comes with everything you'll need to successfully achieve a *dazzling* new 'do for your kiddo. They'll definitely be living their best fairy life.
The kit includes around 2,400 strands of hair tinsel extensions in 13 different colors, 250 micro silicone ring beads, two crochet tools, a pair of tweezers, one hair clip, and tattoo sticker as an extra lil' treat.
Promising reviews: "Comes with so much tinsel hair, it'll last us for centuries, lol. I watched one YouTube video and was able to add tinsel hair to my daughter's hair." —tim
"Such a cute gift my daughter received for Christmas, we both fell in love with it. Super easy to use!" —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five different sets).
5. A splurge-worthy Nintendo Switch because your kid is a total gamer and has been eyeing this baby for a while. It comes with two detachable Joy-Con controllers and they'll be able to play this on the TV, tabletop, or as a handheld game. (Meaning it's portable!) Right after opening it they'll be on the phone with literally everyone bragging about it.
Promising review: "I bought the Nintendo Switch for my grandchildren for Christmas. It was easy to connect to my TV. Learning to use the controllers was a breeze. The grandkids really enjoyed playing and so did my adult children. There have been no problems with it at all. I would buy it all over again." —MamaGBee
Get it from Amazon for $293.99 (available in two colors).
6. A National Geographic crystal-growing kit that'll be totally awwww-sooooomeeee. It comes with a light board so their little science experiments will glow, baby glow, making them even cooler than they were to start with (and I mean, they're pretty darn cool).
The kit includes materials to grow crystals in eight colors, four silicone growing chambers, and a light display for five crystals. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Promising review: "Picked up the six crystal grow kit for my 8-year-old nephew for Christmas. He loved making all the crystals and has to show them off to everyone! I would definitely buy this again!" —Martin V.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a smaller size).
7. Or a National Geographic geode kit with 10 geodes they can break open to reveal the gorg crystals inside. This is by far one of the coolest kits ever — and best of all, they'll be able to keep their geodes once they break them open and marvel at their beauty all the time.
This comes with geodes, goggles, and a display stand.
Promising review: "If you are considering this for your kiddo, please buy! My 8-year-old and I had an absolute blast! She loves every geode. There was one we got that was more solid and she couldn't get it open, so I got to smack it with the hammer and honestly it was not only stress-relieving, but it was also fun and beautiful! Would be great as a positive outlet for stress or just for kids who love sparkly things. I'd give this more than 5 stars if I could!" —Mandii Vi
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four kit sizes).
8. An air fort so they won't need to arrange all the furniture and take every blanket in the house to make a fort anymore. And as if that isn't great enough, some of them glow in the dark showing star constellations! Save the mess and chill out in this inflatable fort!
AirFort is a California-based small business that specializes in mess-free inflatable forts that blow up in less than 30 seconds. Attach this to a floor fan and let the family fun begin! Easy to store, too! Your fort comes with a carrying bag (only the size of a folded pair of jeans!) that it folds up and fits into.
Promising review: "I got this for my nieces and nephews, and we had a blast with it! I want to get one for my own house or over my bed! Super easy to use and incredibly roomy on the inside. Huge upgrade to the couch pillow forts we had to make as kids! Kids from ages 4–14 enjoyed playing with it, so I call that a win! And, several adults hung out inside for a while, my sister’s husband even took a nap inside! Great value for fun, and folds down and takes up no space when not in use. Perfect!" —Jason
Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in 15 styles/colors).
9. Or a castle play tent with star lights that your little one will love lounging around in. If you ever can't find them, check in this little tent first —they're sure to be in there living their life to the fullest.
Promising review: "We gave this tent to my husband's great nieces, ages 1 and 3. They insisted we put it together right away! Their grandma brought out some plush blankets and pillows to throw inside, we dimmed the lights, turned on the beautiful star fairy lights, and they were in heaven. It was a huge hit! Highly recommend!" —Deirdre F
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors).
10. A two-pack of LED hover balls because your kiddos simply cannot understand why they aren't allowed to play soccer in the house. These have built-in bumpers so you don't have to worry about your furniture getting all messed up as they glide across the floor.
Promising reviews: "I bought this for my 5- and 3-year-old girls for Christmas and on Christmas Day, we brought it to my parents. It allowed my daughters, 8-year-old nephew, and 2-year-old twin nieces to play together having endless amounts of fun. Nobody was worried about damaging the walls and the kids were as happy as can be. It was even dropped a couple of times and still works like a charm (although I would not recommend purposefully doing so.) Overall, worth the purchase and laughs!" —LR
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $21.73 (available in three styles).
11. A *personalized* version of The Night Before Christmas book, but with their name inserted to make it the most special, beloved story of all time. Reading it can become a cute little Christmas Eve tradition and they'll be stoked to see that they ⭐️ *star* ⭐️ in this book. Ha, take that, Santa!
I See Me Books US is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based small biz that specializes in personalized children's books.
So, how do you personalize this baby, right? After you complete your purchase, you'll receive an email within two hours with a link to provide the required info. And if you're thinking *well, I have more than one kid,* there's also a family version that you can grab and give your kiddos as a shared gift instead.
Promising reviews: "A perfect gift for Christmas! A book that your little one will keep forever. Such a meaningful gift. I loved it, and I know my little one will love it, too." —Daikelyn
"The quality of this book is exceptional! Bought this book from this seller last year for my first granddaughter and just bought it again for my new granddaughter. Cutest book! Very well made!! Will be using this seller in the future!" —Debra Wethey
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive within 9–13 days.
Get it from I See Me Books US on Etsy for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
12. A clay pottery wheel kit for your crafty little one who can't get enough of a good ol' art project. And making your own jewelry dish is pretty dang cool, might I add.
The kit includes one pottery studio wheel, a spray bottle, a tool holder, three clay discs, a paint brush, two sculpting tools, two coring tools, two cores, two sleeves, five colors of paint, and an instruction guide.
Promising reviews: "Brought this as a Christmas gift for our 11-year-old daughter. She really likes it, gives her something to do when she has to take a break from her electronics." —Angie O
"Bought this as a Christmas present for my niece. She was thrilled and we were very happy that it's easy for a child to learn how to use. My niece is 6 and while she needs some help and supervision while using it, it's still fairly easy. It seems to be a great introduction to children who want to learn how to make pottery." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.
13. A make-your-own rainbow bagel kit, which can totally serve as a fun and tasty winter break activity you all can do together right at home. It comes with all the fixins' they'll need to make a beautiful and delish breakfast.
The kit includes enough materials to create a dozen scrum-diddly-umptious rainbow bagels including bagel mix, yeast, and red, blue, and yellow liquid gel food coloring. All you have to provide is water, sugar, flour for dusting, and standard baking equipment.
Promising review: "Great activity for kids. This was a lot of steps and took a long time so start earlier than you want to eat, but it was worth it. The bagels came out beautiful and delicious. We enjoyed the activity and the meal. Box says you get 12 bagels, I guess that's depending on how big you cut the strips, we had eight big bagels. Also, it's not listed but you might like to have a rolling pin for rolling out the dough. We didn't have one, but it would have been helpful (and then maybe would have made 12 bagels). I'd recommend to read instructions online before the day you are planning to make these, so you know the steps involved and the timing." —Jane
Get it from Uncommon Goods for