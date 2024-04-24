Sorry, But You're Going To Wish You'd Bought These 25 Genius Products Sooner

1. A set of bedsheet fasteners so you don't have to break a sweat trying to get your bedsheets to stay on your bed. These babies keep your fitted sheets in place so it no longer has to be an Olympic sport, ya know?
2. A fast-acting HyperChiller for those days you're running a tad bit late but still need your iced coffee fix. Best part of all? You get a heavenly cold cup of coffee in only 60 seconds! Easy peasy!
3. A dog feeding tracker so everyone in the house knows if the fur baby has been fed. No more texting the family group chat to see if Toto ate or not — let this little tracker make life a littleeee easier.
4. A set of two reusable Wad-Free tools you might recognize from Shark Tank that'll make laundry day a bit easier on you. Reduce drying time and prevent clothes and sheets from getting all tangled up in each other. Adulting is literally finding loopholes to making life easier, and these certainly do the job.
5. A pack of dual-sided shower curtain hooks to address what a pain in the neck it is to hook shower curtains and liners. Easily hang both shower necessities SEPARATELY. I am shooketh. And they're easy to slide?! Honeyyyy.
Although they say that they're rust-resistant, everyone's experience is different. Many shower hooks do eventually rust and have to be swapped out. Still a pretty awesome and suuuuuper convenient option.
Promising review: "I may have been out of touch but I'd never seen double-sided shower hooks like these. Being able to take down the liner for washing without removing the outer curtain and vice versa is fabulous. —CJ Maltby
6. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll quickly remove all those calluses. Personally, as a dancer, gonna need to try this one out for myself cuz holy guacamole, my mind is blown.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
7. A rechargeable car vacuum because you are SICK of your little crumb snatcher kiddos dropping pieces of Pop-Tarts and Pirate's Booty all over your car. Can you even remember a time before having kids where your car ~didn't~ look like someone's personal dump? Keep this thing handy to keep your car muuuch cleaner and keep yourself a bit more sane. And you won't have to search for quarters for the gas station one!
You'll get the vacuum, three attachment heads (flathead, extendable, brush nozzle), a carry bag, filter brush, a spare HEPA filter, and a charger.
Promising review: "I like everything about this — it’s small but powerful, the cord reaches everywhere, the attachments are the perfect size for crevices, and it's easy to empty. The bag that holds the vacuum fits in the compartment under my trunk floorboard so it’s always easy to access. I wish I had bought it sooner — a must for cars with kiddos for sure, but great for anyone." —Meg D.
8. A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you're wearing makeup. This baby is reusable AND washable!! So if you wanna toss those blotting papers, be my guest.
9. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that'll clean your shower till' it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also prevents future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower.
Promising review: "Best product ever! It's made my cleaning easier. Just spray it and leave overnight and in the morning rinse it well with water. I scrub the tiles sometimes for a shinier look and sometimes I just spray it two or three hours before cleaning and don't need to leave it overnight. It's an amazing product, I've been using it for about a month and my faucets are shinier than ever. I love this product." —Maisha Ahmed
10. A pack of velvet pocket scrunchies with zipper storage for those no-pocket days where you're forced to use your bra. Or is that just me? It'll be a lot less awkward taking your credit card out of a scrunchie to pay at the grocery store than reaching into your bra and handing the cashier the credit card you pulled outta there.
11. Dress Weights for those days where you wanna wear a dress on a super windy day. Where have these been all our lives?! Am I late to the party? No more free shows or avoiding dresses all together. Stick these under your dress or skirt and avoid a Marilyn Monroe moment.
12. A handy adjustable measuring spoon so you'll have ALL your kitchen measuring tools in ONE spoon. No more bajillion table/teaspoons on a little ring, just slide to the measurement you need! It's giving me Zenon vibes, it's like I'm living in the year 3000 with the Jo Bros.
13. A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splashproof, portable, and sooo convenient. Don't you HATE trying to light your candles and realizing that your lighter is dead? No more constantly having to buy new ones — get yourself one that'll last you!
14. A Shark Tank-approved set of two car seat gap fillers so nothing falls into that little car gap, also known as the Bermuda Triangle. Would be super useful if you're like me — clumsy and drop literally everything into this black hole.
15. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. My jaw is quite LITERALLY on the floor every time I scroll on TikTok and see this stuff in action. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Tough on grease and stains on almost any surface, leaves no scratches, and it's vegan! Sounds like the bomb dot com to me.
Promising review: "This is one of those 'changed my life' products that you come across every once in a while. I have tried so many different things to clean my clear glass shower door and just end up wasting time, money, and effort. The reviews and price of this product sold me on it. I love the smell (very subtle) and I used it with a basic sponge on my shower door. It did take a little effort but not bad and yielded amazing results. I then got excited about the other possibilities and have used it in the inside of my oven door with similar results. It’s great. You won’t be disappointed." —Amazon Customer
