If Cold Weather Makes You Wanna Cry Here Are 35 Fashion Pieces That’ll Keep You Warm And Stylish

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A stunning loose knit striped sweater because everybody knows, 🎶 the best time to wear a striped sweater, is all the tiiiime. 🎶 Take it from SpongeBob, you're gonna wanna wear this baby literally, liiiiike, every day.
BTW, reviewers recommend sizing up for the oversized look!
Promising review: "Love this sweater! It’s comfortable, warm, and super cute. The material is surprisingly good quality and it’s actually much thicker than I expected. It has that perfect cozy, oversized look without being frumpy. The perfect fall sweater!" —Tanya
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and in 22 colors).
2. Some adorable ear muffs to keep your little ears nice and warm while also slaying. Seriously, like, a perfect cold weather accessory.
Promising review: "I love everything about these earmuffs!!! They are so warm, soft, and fashionable. Everyone wants to know where I bought them. They are the best I’ve ever had before! I would definitely recommend them to anyone." —Debra Fall
Get them from Amazon for $13.95 (available in four colors).
3. A faux shearling jacket because you've always wanted to know what it'd be like to be a teddy bear and now's your chance to be all ~cuddly~ and look as cute as your fave stuffed animal.
Reviewers recommend sizing up for the oversized look!
Promising review: "This jacket is fabulous! It’s like drinking hot chocolate on a cold, blustery day. You take that first sip and go 'ahhh' because you can feel the warmth spreading through you. That’s this jacket. As you put it on the warmth is immediate. No regrets here." —Jck
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 30 colors).
4. A puffer vest for some cute layered 'fits. It'll be one extra layer to keep you a liiiiittle warmer once the cool weather starts to roll in.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 20 colors).
5. Or a cute longer puffer vest that'll basically pay for itself with how often you throw it on. Outfit missing a little something? Throw this on and ta-daaaa, outfit complete.
Promising review: "This vest is AMAZING and gives the exact look I was hoping for. I wore it a few times recently while traveling through Ireland. Paired with an oversized sweatshirt and leggings, it was the perfect addition to an outfit while still keeping me warm. For the cost, it is well worth it to buy more than one!!! I did find that it ran large, so maybe size down if you don't want it to feel too oversized." —BDraper19
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and in 10 colors).
6. A totes cute cardigan sweater with stripe detail you can *also* wear as a dress. Knee high boots + this sweater = match made in heaven. Oh, and if you needed a 'fit to wear to the living room on Thanksgiving, you're welcome.
7. A chic shawl collar coat made from 60% wool and 40% polyester. It has a tie waist and will provide you with a different silhouette than all the other coats in your closet. Don't we love when our coats add some style?
FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "Love this so much!!!! The sleeves and shoulders/upper back are a little too snug/tight, but everything else fit just right. I bought two so far, and plan to get as many as I can in my size! I get so many compliments when I wear them. The best part is that it’s not just fashionable, it’s also very warm! I love the pockets, and I love, love, love the broad collar!" —Rev Cass
Get it from Amazon for $89.90 (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and in 11 colors).
8. A super chic oversized cable knit sweater vest that can be paired with jeans, leggings, or thrown over a long sleeve top and worn as a dress. It's giving best dressed.
Promising review: "Very soft material and fits great! I am so impressed with the quality for the price. Definitely a new fall staple for my wardrobe." —Stephanie Menard
Get it from Amazon for $32.98 (available in sizes S–2XL and in 28 colors).
9. A sooooo 2000s Juicy Couture velour hoodie with matching pants so you can give the same vibes as Regina George's mom. Anddd it doesn't have the regular blinged-out "Juicy" on the back. Instead, you can grab one with your zodiac sign on the back. Uhmmmm, I need one for Christmas.
10. A faux-fur trim faux leather short coat that'll make you wanna walk around in a winter wonderland even if it is freezing. This jacket would be sooo cute with some knee-high boots and a short skirt. And it totally looks like something a Bratz doll would wear.
FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "Buy this!! Every time I go out in this coat, I get so many compliments on it and many questions about where I bought it. If you're looking for a warm, beautiful winter coat, add this to your cart immediately!" —Karla
Get it from Amazon for $39.90+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in 13 styles/colors).
11. A simply chic turtleneck — a total cold weather essential. I mean, you GOTTA have a couple turtlenecks cuz they're the *perfect* under layer — throw it on under jackets, vests, dresses, or even where it on its own! A must-have, for sure!
Promising review: "Absolutely in love with this top! I bought two — black and white and honestly cannot get enough. I will likely be purchasing another in the near future. It's great material — thin, yet warm. Perfect!" —Madalyn Beck
Get it from Amazon for $25.70 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 52 styles/colors).
12. A pair of opaque thermal tights with warm fleece inside that'll literally feel like a hidden treasure. The answer to your fall and winter fashion problem — wanting to wear a stylish skirt 'fit but also not wanting to freeze your butt off. That Pinterest outfit on your fall/winter board with the mini skirt and tights is now possible to recreate and you'll be nice and warm and cozy the whole time. Take that, Jack Frost, we're serving looks *and* staying warm.
Promising reviews: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pairs of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest. I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20-mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants. They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." —Cindy Henley
Get them from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in sizes S–XL, seven colors, and in two-packs with various color combos).
13. A nice, big cashmere-feel scarf you can also wear as a shawl or wrap. A simply cute and cozy cold weather accessory you'll be happy you have once those temperatures reaaaally drop.
Promising reviews: "I love this shawl/scarf/whatever you want to call it! It's so soft, warm and the emerald green color is gorgeous. I have used it three times already and it's still beautiful and warm, no pilling or shedding." —Dominique
"I can’t describe how velvety soft this scarf is. I ordered the ivory/white color and it is beyond beautiful. Seriously feels like a high end luxury scarf. I honestly believe this scarf is made of great quality. I’ve never owned a cashmere scarf so if this is how it feels, then oh my goodness, I’ve been missing out. For the price and quality, this is a complete steal. Also, has some good thickness and would definitely keep you warm. Highly! Highly recommend. Would be a great gift idea or accessory to a nice winter outfit." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 27 colors).
14. A ribbed sweater maxi dress WITH A BUILT-IN BRA!! I guess the perfect dress does exist. You'll soon be very disappointed by all other dresses because you gotta wear a bra or tape with them. This dress heard your desire to free the tatas.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small biz that specializes in clothing with built-in padding.
Promising review: "Buy this!! I was hesitant but I trust KN and bought it. The material is so soft, true to size, and no bra band. It’s so comfy and keeps you warm for a perfect date night." —Stephanie C.
Get it from Klassy Network for $85 (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and two colors).