Everyone Is Gonna Wanna Know Where You Got These 44 Fashion Pieces

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A *to die for* pleated romper that'll take you on a little visit to compliment city. It's so cute, you'll be looking for any and every reason to wear it.
Promising review: "I ordered this in a last ditch effort for a concert I had nothing to wear to. I literally only ordered it because it had one day shipping and I was desperate. I’ve never ordered clothes from Amazon before so I was almost positive it was going to be cheap or not correctly sized. I got lots of compliments and was comfortable walking in NYC in 90-degree weather then sitting through a concert in it, I’m not kidding. I actually ordered another color for vacation because I liked it so much. I 100% recommend. I got black and it was not sheer because there’s an under-layer. I had no issues." —Anna Balanovich
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
2. A sweet little smocked, tiered midi sundress no one will believe you got from Amazon. IDK if you had *being a fashion icon* on your summer to-do list but this floral print beauty says you should totally add it.
Promising review: "I didn't expect to love this as much as I do, but this dress is everything. It flows, it doesn't pinch anywhere, it's lightweight, and it isn't see-through. The material is super soft and it has a built-in slip dress. I am already eyeing another color. I absolutely recommend it." —d.h.m.h.
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and seven colors).
3. Oversized square sunnies with glare-reducing polarized lenses and UV 400 protection so you can give designer vibes while avoiding designer prices. Elevate your ~lewk~ without elevating your credit card balance too much.
Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 11 lens colors).
4. A two piece blazer and shorts set that'll give you endless 'fit options. Wear the pieces together, wear the shorts alone with a cute top, wear the blazer over a dress or with jeans — if I continued listing outfit ideas, we'd be here all day. Fashion sets are totally the unsung hero of your closet.
Promising reviews: "I actually saw a girl on Instagram I know from college wear this and I instantly HAD to have it! I did have to have the sleeves hemmed a bit from what I recall, but it is SUCH a cute set! I like that I can wear the jacket independently. It's my signature color!" —Amazon Customer
"This is so cute and comfortable, not super thin but still lightweight. It fits perfectly! I love the oversized blazer look. I will be buying it in more colors!" —Jaeda Hayden
Get it from Amazon for $81.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).
5. A flirty corset lace-up sundress with a slit and a cute lace up back. The devil on my shoulder keeps whispering *add it to the cart* and I'm like .2 seconds from giving in. Plus it looks extremely similar to the $200 House of CB one and we LOVE an affordable lookalike.
Promising review: "This is GORGEOUS! I bought a large and I’m 5’7 185 lbs. Wore it for dinner in Italy and received many compliments. Fabric is a little stretchy, good cut and little to no sewing errors. Will be good for at least four more summers and nice to keep on hand for tea/garden parties." —Sophie
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes 0–14 and 13 styles).
6. A pack of gold chain bracelets that'll add that dainty little *something* your outfit felt like it was missing.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these bracelets! I was shocked when I got them based on the quality and what I paid for! It was totally worth it for the whole pack. They're so cute and dainty. I even wore them as an anklet once! Definitely would recommend these!" —lovethesummer
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in eight styles, including silver).
7. A ~cheetah-licious~ leopard print maxi dress with a ruffled hem that'll have you strutin' like you mean it just the way our fave growl power girlies taught us. This dress may have you ready to book a flight to Barcelona to live out your Cheetah Girls dreams. Whether you're slayin' in Spain or in your hometown, this dress will def turn heads.
8. A whimsical square-neck balloon-sleeve dress that'll make you feel like Alice in Wonderland. Don't go around chasing any white rabbits or you might get stuck with the Mad Hatter for an afternoon of tea and madness.
Promising reviews: "I saw this dress from a TikTok video and instantly wanted it. It's so great and true to size!" —corrine
"Beautiful dress! Purchased this dress for our family photos. The color was beautiful, and the fit was amazing. I had so many compliments on it. You can wear it on or off the shoulder. I have worn it both ways." —Armstrong2700
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 19 colors).
9. A cozy little tennis skort with pockets and side slits that'll be perfect for literally everything. Whether you're gettin' active and doing some fun outdoor activities or going out to lunch with friends, this skirt will be a perfect pick.
Promising reviews: "The fit is amazing and doesn’t slide while moving! The material also does not retain moisture so it’s great for all outdoor activities! It’s looks super cute on, can be dressed up or down depending on what you're doing. Great, quality fabric, not transparent at all!" —Reviewer Raven
"I loved the fit of this skirt so much I ordered another one! I originally bought it for a concert, but now have worn it for golf, and a Disney trip! Fits as expected." —Sarah Morrison
Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
10. A whimsical square-neck smocked maxi so you can go twirl in a meadow and totally dive into your cottagecore curiosity. This dress will have you planning picnics with woodland creatures like you came straight out a fairytale book. Plus it's stunning in photos.
11. Some colorful patchwork jeans because you had a Bratz doll with pants just like this and 8-year-old you would think you're a style icon. Throw on a basic tank and get ready to serve up looks on a silver platter. These are gonna be the *star* of your closet.
12. A totally adorable tennis dress with a laundry list of all the best things a dress can have. *Ahem*, it's got a built-in bra, built-in shorts, ANDDD pockets! Plus, if I were Lululemon I'd be shakin' right now cuz reviewers say it gives Lulu quality.
Promising review: "I was so excited to get this dress in the mail. I have been wanting to get one for a while and finally ordered. I love wearing this for walks, casual hanging out, or as a light workout fit. It is so cute. One of my favorite details is that the bra pads are removable! The straps are also easily adjustable. I have gotten many compliments on it, too! 'Is that Lululemon or the Halara brand?' Nope, Amazon ;)." —maiya
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors).