31 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products From AAPI-Owned Brands

It's made by a Korean beauty brand!



Promising review: "My first 'forever' product. I feel like a changed woman. I’ve never had a product that I loved so much that I thought 'that’s it, this is a product I’ll buy for the rest of my life.' Then, in walks this balm.

I’ve got the most sensitive/reactive skin from tretinoin and this balm did not irritate my skin/eye area whatsoever. Amazing. In my journey to not use Botox, I’ve been exploring skincare from other cultures. I’ve been wanting to incorporate an occlusive balm for use with my gua sha but was never sure on where to put it in my multi-step regimen. Again, in walks this balm, mind blown. It is so luxurious to use with my gua sha before my other skincare stuff. Don’t think, just buy this stuff. I plan on telling everyone I know about it and purchase it forever." —Amanda Stoerner

Get it from Amazon for $38.