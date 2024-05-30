31 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products From AAPI-Owned Brands

1. An oil-based cleansing balm by Then I Met You that'll remove your makeup (even water-resistant sunscreen!) and cleanse your skin of impurities and excess oils. It's chock full of seaberry oil, persimmon extract, olive oil, and vitamin E to help soften and protect your skin. So good, you'll go on a *witch hunt* for whoever conjured this up so you can thank them and make 'em your new bestie.
It's made by a Korean beauty brand!
Promising review: "My first 'forever' product. I feel like a changed woman. I’ve never had a product that I loved so much that I thought 'that’s it, this is a product I’ll buy for the rest of my life.' Then, in walks this balm.
I’ve got the most sensitive/reactive skin from tretinoin and this balm did not irritate my skin/eye area whatsoever. Amazing. In my journey to not use Botox, I’ve been exploring skincare from other cultures. I’ve been wanting to incorporate an occlusive balm for use with my gua sha but was never sure on where to put it in my multi-step regimen. Again, in walks this balm, mind blown. It is so luxurious to use with my gua sha before my other skincare stuff. Don’t think, just buy this stuff. I plan on telling everyone I know about it and purchase it forever." —Amanda Stoerner
Get it from Amazon for $38.
2. A set of Glamnetic press-on nails with the absolute *cutest* designs. These babies will fool everyone into thinking you went to some fancy salon and paid a whole lotta $$$ when ~really~ you slapped on some $15 stick-ons.
Glamnetic is a Thai-owned biz.
Promising review: "I'm a lab assistant so I don't go easy on my nails. But after going to work, washing dishes, and doing laundry, these nails HAVE NOT FAILED. No nails have popped off since the glue is so strong. They took 10 minutes to apply and they are beautiful, my husband thought I'd gotten them professionally done! I will be ordering many more sets in the future!!" —Kayla W
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 38 styles).
4. A drop dead gorgeous embossed highlighter with the most *stunning* packaging and engravings. You'll swoon every time you reach for it because it could literally win a beauty contest. And the glow you'll get with this bb will have you totally and completely ~mesmerized~.
Flower knows is a Chinese beauty brand that creates products inspired by fairy tales and art pieces.
Check this beauty out on TikTok!
Get it from Urban Outfitters or Flower Knows for $30 (available in four shades).
5. An invisible sunscreen stick that's water- and sweat-resistant (for up to 80 minutes), and has SPF 50 in it. It's infused with cloudberry and dragonfruit extract to rehydrate your skin, giving it that ✨dewy✨ look and it can be re-applied *over* your makeup because it doesn't leave a white cast. 😱 Sunscreen of your dreams? I think so. Witchcraft? Again, I think so.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising reviews: "As a brown girl, I find that this sunscreen stick is the best! I have always had a problem finding sunscreen that doesn't make me look like an absolute ghost. This sun stick is not only like a transparent protective layer for my skin, but it also gives this pretty sheen to my skin, like glass skin!" —Nivedita
"Love this sunblock! I use it to re-layer my SPF throughout the day. Goes over my makeup nicely without smudging it or compromising coverage." —Yrene H.
Get it from Amazon or Live Tinted for $28.
6. An instant lip filler patch with 400 dissolving micro-darts so you can go full on Kylie Jenner but without the *actual* needles. If you crave a plump pout but can't afford or commit to $700 per syringe of Juvéderm, all you need is this lovely little plumper.
Vitamasques is a K-beauty brand!
Promising review: "I am in awe of these little lip plumpers! You really have to press them into your lips, but as long as you follow the instructions, your lips will be plumper IMMEDIATELY. I use them two times a week and I couldn't be happier with my results. My lips were sort of thin, but after using these, they have been PLUMP, pink, and beautiful! It does tingle and burn a bit at first, but the results are great! Highly recommend!" —Sarah
Get them from Target for $6.79.
7. A jaw-droppingly gorgeous engraved matte lipstick that's not drying and is almost too pretty to use. You'll basically get a piece of artwork and a lippie all in one.
Florasis is a Chinese-owned biz!
Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, loves this lipstick and says: "I had an opportunity to try a tube of this out, and OMG it's so gorgeous both in the tube AND on my lips! I literally pull it out to show it off the beautiful engraving and packaging to friends all the time. While it's not especially long-lasting (nor is it designed to be), the lovely matte formula doesn't suck all the moisture out of my lips, which is a first for a matte lipstick for me. Between the performance and the presentation, I think this would make a wonderful gift for any makeup lover...including yourself!"
Promising review: "Bought two and received both today. Just wow, they are so beautiful. The colors are amazing, I don’t even want to use them! I am afraid I might destroy these beauties! Only lightly tested out the colors and they are both stunning! My camera does not do them justice." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $49 (available in 11 shades).
8. A Tower 28 lip jelly with moisturizing apricot kernel and raspberry seed oils. It's not sticky, will protect your lips from drying and peeling, and give you a juicy pout. No genie in a bottle needed, if you've been wishing for a *perfect* gloss, this one is it.
Tower 28 Beauty is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising review: "The shade 'Fire' has become my ultimate summer must-have. After stumbling upon it on TikTok, I was eager to try it out for myself, and it did not disappoint. This non-sticky gloss delivers the perfect sheer orange hue that screams summertime vibes. Paired with a brown lip liner and an orange-toned lipstick, it creates a stunning signature look that's both fresh and vibrant. I love how it adds a subtle pop of color to my lips, enhancing my natural beauty without feeling heavy or sticky. What sets this gloss apart is its comfortable wear and hydrating formula. It glides on smoothly, leaving my lips feeling moisturized and looking luscious all day long. Plus, the glossy finish gives my lips a plump, juicy appearance that's perfect for those sunny days by the beach or nights out with friends." —GoldenRocky
Get it from Amazon (available in 12 shades), Sephora (available in 13 shades and two finishes), or Tower 28 Beauty (available in 13 shades and two finishes) for $16.
9. A lip sleeping mask to keep your pout moisturized and supple. It's packed with vitamin C, coconut oil, shea butter, and antioxidants that'll work their magic to nourish and protect your lippies and leave 'em looking glossy.
Laneige is a luxury K-beauty brand.
Promising review: "I’d have a hard time pulling the trigger on this for the coat, but when you have seasonally dry lip irritation you can’t escape, you get desperate. I finally decided to splurge, glad I did! A little goes a long way so should last a good while, and never had a quicker turnaround on fixing dry lips. My kids are now asking for it, definitely worth the splurge." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in five scents).
10. A hydrating crease-proof concealer that's long-lasting, conceals dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes, banishes redness, and ~illuminates~ the under eye. This stuff will give you the plumpest, most moisturized, smooth, supple, balanced skin of your life without even needing to crack open a spell book.
Kulfi Beauty, named after a type of South Asian ice cream, is a South Asian-owned small biz that makes products that celebrate and empower the diverse needs of their communities.
Promising review: "This is now the one. I came for the lipstick but am staying forever for this incredible concealer. I was a NARS creamy concealer gal for over a decade, but am now fully converted to this. Color match, coverage, and texture are phenomenal. It’s flexible but doesn’t crease or cake. Super natural finish, never dry or patchy. I apply it with a Beauty Blender. Waiting for a foundation drop... 👀" —f0r33ha
Get it from Sephora for $26 (available in 21 shades).
11. A set of 60 under-eye patches so you can send your bags packin'. They're ~infused~ with brightening caffeine so that you *and* your dark circles can get that magical coffee kick first thing in the morning.
Dēpology is a Korean skincare brand.
Promising review: "This is a part of my routine every morning! I put these on, get the kids up and ready for school, throw on the eye masks, and take them off before I go to work. By the time I get ready to leave, these make me look wide awake and and my eye wrinkles and bags are erased for the day! These are my new obsession!" —Alesha Stratton
Get them from Amazon for $36+ (available in three styles).