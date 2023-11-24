Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

  • Unwrap the Holidays badge

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

32 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

A slime kit with slime that they can draw on — pshhh, Santa doesn't stand a chance.

by
Jordan Grigsby
by Jordan Grigsby

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Mallory Mower
by Mallory Mower

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A sunset lamp with 16 colors to choose from so that as their mood changes their lights can too. And, since it looks like midnight at 4 p.m. this'll provide some much-needed ambient lighting. A viiiiibe.

reviewer's lamp producing bright white light with a green and red rim
another reviewer's room with purple colorful lights reflecting
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m so happy I bought this! I originally purchased one just to see how I felt about it. Y'aaalllllll, the day it got delivered I bought two more. The color options are all so complementary to one another and there’s even a setting where it’ll gently cycle through all of the colors. You can place it literally anywhere and it turns that space into an entire vibe lol. It doesn’t come with a remote, so you’ll have to manually turn it on/off, but it’s not a huge inconvenience for me. The quality of the light def outweighs not having a remote anyway. Very happy to have several of these babies around my house." —Dallas

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $12.29+ (available in two styles).

2. A retro Apple Watch stand that'll bring them all the nostalgic feels and make 'em feel like a kid on Christmas morning. They'll be almost as overjoyed as they were when they were eight and received their little handheld video game. 

The Apple Watch stand designed to look like the old Game Boy
Amazon

Oh! And btw, there's also an awesome AirPod and AirPod Pro case to match!

Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee

Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors). 

3. A pine forest Bundt pan because Aunt Cheryl should soooo go on Holiday Baking Championship and would LOVE this. It'll take their cakes from nice to baking show winner like that 🫰🏽. It's SOOO giving winter wonderland cakes. 

reviewer's mountain shaped bundt cake on cake stand in kitchen
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I had this Bundt pan on my wish list for years and finally got it. I'm so thankful I did!!!! What an absolutely beautiful cake it makes with so little effort!!!! This is going to be our Christmas dessert tradition from now on!" —RachelKS

Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

4. A pair of suuuuuper cool BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks for the Star Wars lover in your life. May the yummy food be with them.

BuzzFeed editor using the glowing, blue chopsticks to eat sushi
reviewer's glowing green chopsticks on top of sushi
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I purchased two pairs of these as stocking stuffers for my kids. They were instantly a big hit. They truly look like little lightsabers. It’s been four months since the kids got them as gifts and they are still using them and are just as excited. We initially had a small issue with one of the chopsticks/lightsabers but customer service was so outstanding that they sent a replacement ASAP. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get them from Amazon for $10.97 (also available in multipacks and in eight colors).

5. And a lightsaber wiper blade cover so everyone on the road knows that they're a Jedi master from a galaxy far far away. No better way to wipe off raindrops than with The Force.

A gif of the glowing lightsaber wiper on car
An image of the cover on a car windshield
Amazon

This bb is reflective, so it ✨ glows ✨ ! Reviewers suggest that you attach it with a hook-and-loop adhesive, so you can easily remove and re-attach the cover as needed.

Promising review: "I bought this knowing it would just be a piece of plastic, but didn't care because I thought it would be fun to have on my car. I've received so many compliments so it definitely was a good buy." —ewitt3

Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $18.95.

6. A cloud mirror because a regular mirror is so not their vibe. This'll add a bit of decor to their space and serve as the cutest place to take pics.

reviewer's standing mirror on table
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "LOVE!!! It arrived safely and in one piece without cracks. It took seconds to put together and isn’t wobbly at all. I would recommend it! It's so so cute!" —Aubrey Sklar

Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $9.50.

7. microwave-safe glass teapot to make their morning tea fit their aesthetic even more. They'll get two jasmine-infused blooming tea flowers that'll make their brewing experience the prettiest one of all. It'll be like a beautiful little Alice In Wonderland vibe they'll never be able to get enough of.

closeup of reviewer's blooming tea on stovetop
gif of reviewer adding hot water to blooming tea flower
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I absolutely love my little teapot. I use it on the stovetop ever morning and it is perfect. I have had mine about three weeks now and it’s doing amazing. I love using the hot water first for my morning matcha, then I add the loose tea to the remainder of the hot water for my afternoon tea. It’s perfect for me and despite being worried about putting it on the burner at first, it turns out it’s nothing to be worried about at all. It works and looks super cute!" —Amazon Customer

Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

8. An iridescent table that'll certainly bring the vibes to any home. If their aesthetic is maximalist unicorn mermaid core, snatch this up for 'em! And yes, yes I did make that aesthetic up.

iridescent oval table with matching side table in colorful and plush decorated room
Amazon

Promising review: "This is such a beautiful table. I'm obsessed." —Maloy D.

Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $126+ (available in two sizes). 

9. propagation wall hanging for the person in your life who was blessed with a green thumb. This way, they can have lots of lovely plants (15 to be exact) without sacrificing allll the space in their home.

reviewer's holder filled with propagating plants in over a dozen tiny vials
reviewer's three tiered hanging prop vase wall decor filled with wild flowers
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m a recently plant-obsessed person and knew I wanted a space for propagating and flowers. I love picking up a little bunch of flowers and popping them in there for color, along with my props! It’s sturdy, functional, comes with an extra glass vial, and looks wonderful on my wall!" —Happy Customer

Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors). 

10. Or an avocado pit planter so they can keep the guac coming with their very own avocado plant. If avo toast is their personal fave, they'll be thanking you for this baby forever.

glass vase with small opening for avocado pit to balance on. reviewer's is in their window.
reviewer's pit with roots showing through glass vase and plant sprouting
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Mallory Mower writes, "I own this! I have mine hanging in my kitchen windowsill. I've had it for ages and like the design for several things. I've successfully grown plants from avocado pits and I'm currently using it to regrow green onions. I buy green onions, chop up what I need for a recipe, throw the rest into this planter with water, and watch my green onions grow for future meals. It's great!" 

Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this vase. I had been searching a long time for bigger vases with a narrow neck to grow my avocado plant, and this was exactly what I needed! The bottom is nice and wide, and allows so much room for root growth. The glass is not real glass, it seems like it’s some type of high quality plastic. But it still looks very nice!" —Alysia 

Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $17.59