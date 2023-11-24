32 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

1. A sunset lamp with 16 colors to choose from so that as their mood changes their lights can too. And, since it looks like midnight at 4 p.m. this'll provide some much-needed ambient lighting. A viiiiibe.
Promising review: "I’m so happy I bought this! I originally purchased one just to see how I felt about it. Y'aaalllllll, the day it got delivered I bought two more. The color options are all so complementary to one another and there’s even a setting where it’ll gently cycle through all of the colors. You can place it literally anywhere and it turns that space into an entire vibe lol. It doesn’t come with a remote, so you’ll have to manually turn it on/off, but it’s not a huge inconvenience for me. The quality of the light def outweighs not having a remote anyway. Very happy to have several of these babies around my house." —Dallas
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A retro Apple Watch stand that'll bring them all the nostalgic feels and make 'em feel like a kid on Christmas morning. They'll be almost as overjoyed as they were when they were eight and received their little handheld video game.
Oh! And btw, there's also an awesome AirPod and AirPod Pro case to match!
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee
3. A pine forest Bundt pan because Aunt Cheryl should soooo go on Holiday Baking Championship and would LOVE this. It'll take their cakes from nice to baking show winner like that 🫰🏽. It's SOOO giving winter wonderland cakes.
Promising review: "I had this Bundt pan on my wish list for years and finally got it. I'm so thankful I did!!!! What an absolutely beautiful cake it makes with so little effort!!!! This is going to be our Christmas dessert tradition from now on!" —RachelKS
4. A pair of suuuuuper cool BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks for the Star Wars lover in your life. May the yummy food be with them.
Promising review: "I purchased two pairs of these as stocking stuffers for my kids. They were instantly a big hit. They truly look like little lightsabers. It’s been four months since the kids got them as gifts and they are still using them and are just as excited. We initially had a small issue with one of the chopsticks/lightsabers but customer service was so outstanding that they sent a replacement ASAP. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
5. And a lightsaber wiper blade cover so everyone on the road knows that they're a Jedi master from a galaxy far far away. No better way to wipe off raindrops than with The Force.
This bb is reflective, so it ✨ glows ✨ ! Reviewers suggest that you attach it with a hook-and-loop adhesive, so you can easily remove and re-attach the cover as needed.
Promising review: "I bought this knowing it would just be a piece of plastic, but didn't care because I thought it would be fun to have on my car. I've received so many compliments so it definitely was a good buy." —ewitt3
6. A cloud mirror because a regular mirror is so not their vibe. This'll add a bit of decor to their space and serve as the cutest place to take pics.
Promising review: "LOVE!!! It arrived safely and in one piece without cracks. It took seconds to put together and isn’t wobbly at all. I would recommend it! It's so so cute!" —Aubrey Sklar
7. A microwave-safe glass teapot to make their morning tea fit their aesthetic even more. They'll get two jasmine-infused blooming tea flowers that'll make their brewing experience the prettiest one of all. It'll be like a beautiful little Alice In Wonderland vibe they'll never be able to get enough of.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my little teapot. I use it on the stovetop ever morning and it is perfect. I have had mine about three weeks now and it’s doing amazing. I love using the hot water first for my morning matcha, then I add the loose tea to the remainder of the hot water for my afternoon tea. It’s perfect for me and despite being worried about putting it on the burner at first, it turns out it’s nothing to be worried about at all. It works and looks super cute!" —Amazon Customer
8. An iridescent table that'll certainly bring the vibes to any home. If their aesthetic is maximalist unicorn mermaid core, snatch this up for 'em! And yes, yes I did make that aesthetic up.
Promising review: "This is such a beautiful table. I'm obsessed." —Maloy D.
9. A propagation wall hanging for the person in your life who was blessed with a green thumb. This way, they can have lots of lovely plants (15 to be exact) without sacrificing allll the space in their home.
Promising review: "I’m a recently plant-obsessed person and knew I wanted a space for propagating and flowers. I love picking up a little bunch of flowers and popping them in there for color, along with my props! It’s sturdy, functional, comes with an extra glass vial, and looks wonderful on my wall!" —Happy Customer
10. Or an avocado pit planter so they can keep the guac coming with their very own avocado plant. If avo toast is their personal fave, they'll be thanking you for this baby forever.
Mallory Mower writes, "I own this! I have mine hanging in my kitchen windowsill. I've had it for ages and like the design for several things. I've successfully grown plants from avocado pits and I'm currently using it to regrow green onions. I buy green onions, chop up what I need for a recipe, throw the rest into this planter with water, and watch my green onions grow for future meals. It's great!"
Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this vase. I had been searching a long time for bigger vases with a narrow neck to grow my avocado plant, and this was exactly what I needed! The bottom is nice and wide, and allows so much room for root growth. The glass is not real glass, it seems like it’s some type of high quality plastic. But it still looks very nice!" —Alysia
