27 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories From Amazon To Help Keep You Warm This Winter

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A so cute hooded half-zip cropped sweatshirt you'll wanna wear, like, every single day. It looks suuuuper similar to the Lululemon one but at a way lower price, and reviewers are totally LOVIN' it.
Promising reviews: "This sweatshirt is amazing quality and looks much more expensive than it is. It's very warm and easy to layer with. It looks very similar to the Lululemon scuba sweatshirt." —Mary-Catherine Weathers
"This is a perfect swap for the Lululemon scuba sweatshirt. I get so many compliments! I loved my black one so much, I ordered the off-white as well. The best cozy, casual, and fashionable sweatshirt." —Christina Wilson-Peacock
Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors)
2. A long-sleeve mock turtleneck bodysuit because the tucked-in look is it, but having to continuously tuck your top in ain't it. Problem solved, babe. And turtlenecks are just a winter wardrobe staple, ya know? Serving looks and keeping your neck warm — ughhh perffff. It even comes in leopard print for all my self-proclaimed Cheetah Gworlsss.
Promising review: "I was thinking this was going to be a super tight bodysuit, and I'm happy to say it fits great. It is not sheer at all and light enough to wear under anything. It's become one of my favorite layering pieces. The snaps work perfectly and stay put all day. Do not hesitate to purchase." —JEG
Price: $19.98+ (available in sizes XS–2XL, 32 colors/patterns, and in a three-pack)
3. A nice, big cashmere-feel scarf you can also wear as a shawl or wrap. A simply cute and cozy cold weather accessory you'll be happy you have on those suuuuper cold winter days.
Promising reviews: "I love this shawl/scarf/whatever you want to call it! It's so soft, warm and the emerald green color is gorgeous. I have used it three times already and it's still beautiful and warm, no pilling or shedding." —Dominique
"I can’t describe how velvety soft this scarf is. I ordered the ivory/white color and it is beyond beautiful. Seriously feels like a high-end luxury scarf. I honestly believe this scarf is made of great quality. I’ve never owned a cashmere scarf so if this is how it feels, then oh my goodness, I’ve been missing out. For the price and quality, this is a complete steal. Also, has some good thickness and would definitely keep you warm. Highly! Highly recommend. Would be a great gift idea or accessory to a nice winter outfit." —Andrea
Price: $15.99+ (available in 27 colors)
4. A water- and wind-proof ski jacket with tons of pockets for anyone who is planning a ski trip. Hit the slopes and don't worry about being totally freezing, cuz this baby will keep you dry and cozy.
Promising review: "VERY WARM! Went hiking in Colorado at -11° and -40° wind chills. Did not feel cold one bit. I was so shocked! I’m from Florida, and I thought I would freeze. Would 100% recommend this jacket to anyone. It runs a little small. I am usually a size small or medium at most. I was very comfortable with a large and had room for layers and a scarf underneath. You can unzip the hood, so I was able to wear the jacket with no hood when I had to go into a meeting at work." —Addy
Price: $53.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 16 colors)
5. A puffer vest for some cute layered 'fits. It'll be one extra layer to keep you a liiiiittle warmer.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Price: $25.88 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 20 colors)
6. Or a cute longer puffer vest that'll basically pay for itself with how often you throw it on. Outfit missing a little something? Throw this on and ta-daaaa, outfit complete.
Promising review: "This vest is AMAZING and gives the exact look I was hoping for. I wore it a few times recently while traveling through Ireland. Paired with an oversized sweatshirt and leggings, it was the perfect addition to an outfit while still keeping me warm. For the cost, it is well worth it to buy more than one!!! I did find that it ran large, so maybe size down if you don't want it to feel too oversized." —BDraper19
Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and in 10 colors)
7. A pair of short pull-on boots with memory foam that are super warm. Plus, everyone on TikTok is styling the heck outta these.
8. A pair of breathable, moisture-wicking, fleece-lined, high-waisted leggings for those days when it feels like there must be some Toros in the atmosphere. Oh, and as if these don't already sound perfect enough, they also have pockets.
Promising review: "Wore these on top of the rocky mountains with wind and snow. They're warm and comfortable. They have some wind resistance and dry quickly when wet. When they do get wet, the moisture doesn't really seep through to the inner layer. Very big pockets." —Amazon Customer
Price: $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL, in 22 colors, and in three different pocket options)
9. A two-piece long johns set because the older you get, the more you realize your parents may have known what they were talking about when they made you put that base layer on when it was 20° out and you were 8 years old. The top has thumbholes, and the set is fleece-lined so you can stay cozy in the cold.
Promising review: "I have now bought three pairs of these, and I will probably buy more. They have a lining inside that keeps me warmer than anything else. I put the top and bottom on and then added a dress on top of them. Looks really chic. I am cold natured, so these are perfect for me!" —B. T. Duff
Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and six colors)
10. A Levi's faux-leather biker jacket so your outfit can go from eh to ehhhh-mazing. The jacket is the moment, the main character, all that. Jazz up any ordinary turtleneck while looking badass and feeling cozy. And a gold necklace?! You're welcome, outfit planned.
Promising reviews: "SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes, but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on. Looks fantastic. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." —Alex Bogherie
"Not too tight or too loose. Very comfortable and warm. Ordered a size medium and was a great fit! Jacket did not smell off-putting like some other pleather products I have purchased." —Grace H
Price: $51.18+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 38 styles)
11. A pair of waterproof touchscreen gloves, which will be perfect for your snow-filled adventures all winter long. Your hands will stay warm as you go snowboarding, and you won't need to take 'em off to take a quick selfie.
Promising review: "LOVE THEM so much; they really kept my hands warm on my Colorado ski trip, and I was able to touch my phone screen with them, too! They were so warm, my hands began to sweat after a while." —Sophia Carrera
Price: $17.99+ (available in sizes M–XL and three colors)
12. Or a chic pair of faux leather wool-lined touchscreen gloves that just fit your style, don't they? If staying warm AND stylish is at the top of your winter checklist, these'll check both boxes.
13. A pair of opaque thermal tights with warm fleece inside that'll literally feel like a hidden treasure. The answer to your winter fashion problem — wanting to wear a stylish skirt 'fit but also not wanting to freeze your butt off. That Pinterest outfit on your board with the mini skirt and tights is now possible to recreate, and you'll be nice, warm, and cozy the whole time.
Promising reviews: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pairs of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest. I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20 mph north winds during the winter. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants. They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." —Cindy Henley
Price: $19.97 (available in sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos)
14. A super stylish puffer coat because being cold seriously isn't pleasant, so might as well have several cute coats for every outfit. And this one's a must-have. You may even kinda like winter after you slip this on. A reach? Okay, well, at least you'll be warm.
Promising review: "I can’t take this thing off. It’s so comfortable and warm. We live in the Seattle area, and it’s always chilly up until May. I often just wear it all day and never take it off even when I get home, haha. It’s so cute, too. Very good find!" —Heather G.
Price: $57.99 (available in sizes S–XL and eight colors)