1. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this cleaner can do. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Promising review: "This stuff is literally magic. If you have tough stains in your kitchen, BUY THIS. I have a farmhouse sink that was stained and so dirty. No matter how much I scrubbed with different cleaning products, nothing worked. But a couple of spoonfuls of The Pink Stuff and a Scrub Daddy sponge, and my sink came clean in less than five minutes. I didn’t even have to scrub hard — no elbow grease from me, and I didn’t break a sweat. My sink is sparkling now!! I have also used this on a white gas stovetop that was stained with a thick layer of grease. It does not have a strong smell either, which I am sensitive to. I wouldn’t be concerned about using this in a small space with litter ventilation. Truly do not hesitate. This stuff WORKS like literal magic." —Sarah
2. An electric makeup brush cleaner, because cleaning your brushes is super time consuming and every time you have to do it, you'd rather just get all new ones. Big event and need clean, dry beauty tools? Let this contraption wash AND dry 'em so you aren't panicking over still-damp brushes.
Promising reviews: "I gotta admit, I was skeptical. There are items just like this on the market that are triple the price. My makeup brushes have two years worth of caked-on crap, so I thought, no way this $16 gem would work. WRONG!!! I am actually shocked at how well this thing worked. I did have to go back through and scrub by hand but it’s not this cleaner's fault — two years of left-on makeup is my fault. I cannot believe that my foundation brush is white again like the day I bought it and not just a soft beige from washing it by hand. BUY THIS CONTRAPTION — it’s amazing." —sumnerls
"Works like magic. Super easy to use, effective, and makes the process so so quick. No excuse not to clean makeup brushes frequently anymore." —RJ
3. And a hypoallergenic makeup brush shampoo to help make cleaning your beauty tools a much less dreadful task. This stuff will help get your brushes looking brand-new with minimal effort.
This shampoo formula is cruelty-free and vegan!
Promising reviews: "After thorough, intensive scrubbing with dish soap, I thought I'd done an ok job on my brushes. FALSE! THIS! This magical, Hogwarts-crafted solution put any soap to shame. Minimal effort, incredible results. I had no idea my brushes could go back to their original color. Best purchase ever." —AC
"Don't waste your time anymore. This is the best cleanser I've ever tried. It works like magic (quite literally!)" —HG
4. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that'll clean your shower 'til it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also prevents future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower.
Promising review: "This stuff is like magic, it has changed my life. I am a disabled senior and had always dreaded cleaning the shower. Now it's a pleasure! I just spray the shower down before bed and rinse it in the morning. That's it! Leaves everything sparkling clean! I don't even have to squeegee the shower doors! I can't say enough about this wonderful product. I very highly recommend! I will be giving it out to my kids and family as gifts. It is the best product I have run across in many years! Get some today! You won't be disappointed!" —Lynne888g
5. A citrus-scented, foaming car upholstery cleaner since you spilled coffee on your seat three times last week. Skip expensive car detailing prices and make those stains disappear like *magic*. 🪄
Promising review: "My truck seats were looking pretty gnarly. Mostly from… probably…eight cups of coffee dumped on them over the years. I had gone on a binge of fixing up my truck and was toying with the idea of buying the high end, premium seat covers. I saw this stuff and thought I would give it a try. Sure enough…like freaking magic, this stuff got my seats looking brand new. Great product. It is concentrated, and you will need a spray bottle." —Benjamin Campfield
6. A ChomChom pet hair remover that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy-peasy cleanup. And this reusable baby doesn't lose its effectiveness after use! If you gotta clean your couch every single day and you absolutely hate it, add this to your cart and thank me later.
Promising review: "Works like magic! My brother had this on his boat. He was using it to get his dog's hair off of his seat covers. I was sooo impressed! I went home and ordered it! It gets a work out at my house, I have an Australian shepherd, a corgi, and a cat! The corgi sheds the most and it picks it up so easily EVERY TIME! My oldest daughter saw it and ordered one for herself!" —SUZYQ55
7. A rechargeable car vacuum because you are SICK of your little crumb snatcher kiddos dropping pieces of Pop Tarts and Pirate's Booty all over your car. Can you even remember a time before having kids where your car ~didn't~ look like someone's personal dump? Keep this thing handy to keep your car muuuch cleaner and keep yourself a bit more sane. And you won't have to search for quarters for the gas station one!
You'll get the vacuum, three attachment heads (flathead, extendable, brush nozzle), a carry bag, filter brush, a spare HEPA filter, and a charger.
Promising review: "We bought this for our new car because we have a large dog and a very messy 2-year-old. After trips, this little vacuum cleans our car like magic! The cord is so long you can get it throughout the whole SUV. The suction is so strong that it picks up dog hair and any sand or crumbs. We use this after every road trip! Worth every penny!" —Natalie
8. A drain snake so you don't need to call the plumber to fish out all that hair that's already there and instead, unclog your drains yourself. You'll be so grossly satisfied and impressed, you may even start asking your friends if they want you to unclog their sinks, too.
Promising review: "Love this product! I have long hair and I always clog up our shower drain. One use of this clears the clog like magic. I used Drano first but that didn't work. This snake gets things done! I highly recommend. It is supposed to be reusable but I tossed it out because the gunk was disgusting. Not worth my time cleaning the snake. 😆" —meechelleebles
9. A game-changing dishwashing spray that'll make washing dishes much easier. Grease and caked-on food, be gone! This spray is the reason why we say the phrase "easy peasy lemon squeezy."
Promising review: "My daughter told me about this but I thought it was just like the regular Dawn dish soap. When she finally showed me how it worked, I couldn't believe I was washing dishes without it for so long. It's amazing for all the baking dishes with caked-on food and it cuts through grease like magic. It even worked when cleaning my stove, cabinets and cupboards. It makes all the caked-on grease and grime disappear. I 100% recommend this product." —Maria Kerr
10. A wine stain remover spray because red wine gets you all loosey goosey and sometimes you accidentally begin to spill. Happens to the best of us. Now, it's okay if you get a little clumsy, boo! This stain remover will get those stubborn spills up as if by, idk, *magic*?
This stain remover works on fresh and dried stains without forcing you to bleach anything. Plus, it also works on other tough stains like coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine stains, and even any "accidents" your pets might've left behind.
Promising review: "Works like absolute magic. My daughter came home from college with 50% of her favorite, beautiful, white crepe blouse covered with a huge red wine stain. The party where the wine was spilled had taken place almost a month before!! My only regret is that I have no photo to show. I probably didn't take one because I never thought there was any chance her blouse could be saved. But I sprayed and sprayed Wine Away all over the huge stain, waited, washed the blouse, and it was almost gone!! I let it dry, did it again the next day, and then it was GONE! Don't think less of Wine Away because I cleaned the blouse twice — this was the worst stain I had ever seen AND it was a month old. Wine Away is a true miracle product!!" —Diane Graham
11. A water-based instant Folex carpet spot remover that could clean up that chili Kevin spilled. No joke. I'm literally floored by these before and after pics.
Promising review: “Cleaning isn’t my jam but this stuff makes removing spots fun because it works so well. I have off-white furniture that had an old melted chocolate stain and an old red wine stain. I’d given up and accepted that the stains would always be there. Then I came across Folex on the internet and read some amazing reviews. I thought yeah, sure, it sounds too good to be true. Since the price is so reasonable I decided to try it on the off chance it would work. It sure did work! Like magic! It took the stains off my couch and I’ve since used it on clothes and plan to use it on the interior of my car. Not only does it take the stains out, it doesn’t alter the upholstery or fabric at all. It doesn’t leave a faint spot of color around where the stain was either. I had a rather large dirt spot on a white denim skirt. I tried Shout on it and it didn’t budge. I tried Folex on it and I didn’t even have to rub it for it to come out. I’m sold!!!" —Bobbie
12. A spray-on cleaning gel for the rust that's turning your tub and shower walls orange. No scrubbing, I repeat — NO scrubbing — is required.
Promising review: "Came in with low expectations but it seriously works like magic. Sprayed it inside the toilet where we had tried everything to get rid of hard water/rust stains and the stains literally melted off before our eyes! No scrubbing needed." —Alli
13. An instant mold and mildew stain remover spray that'll remove all those deep-set stains that are so sunken in, they're now below the surface. Just when you thought there was no hope, this little miracle drops into your lap. Spray it, forget about it, and when you get back to it, your deck, brick wall, or concrete floor will look as good as new.
Promising review: "This stuff works like magic. Removed black mold from my bathroom. Even got rid of hard water stains. You have a forever customer because I'm super impressed at how fast and well it worked. Buy the spray before I buy it all. Lol." —Kristin Smith
