Promising review: "This stuff is literally magic. If you have tough stains in your kitchen, BUY THIS. I have a farmhouse sink that was stained and so dirty. No matter how much I scrubbed with different cleaning products, nothing worked. But a couple of spoonfuls of The Pink Stuff and a Scrub Daddy sponge, and my sink came clean in less than five minutes. I didn’t even have to scrub hard — no elbow grease from me, and I didn’t break a sweat. My sink is sparkling now!! I have also used this on a white gas stovetop that was stained with a thick layer of grease. It does not have a strong smell either, which I am sensitive to. I wouldn’t be concerned about using this in a small space with litter ventilation. Truly do not hesitate. This stuff WORKS like literal magic." —Sarah



Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in four sizes and in multipacks).