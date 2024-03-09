1. A jug of CLR calcium, lime, and rust remover because you can't stand to look at the hard water buildup on your showerhead but you have literally zero idea how to get it clean. This, this is the answer, my friend.
Promising review: "The photo [above] says it all. I have tried so many things to get the hard water buildup off of this faucet and nothing works. It's hard as a rock! I left it soaking for about an hour in a nondiluted mix and was able to scrub it all off easily. So happy and going to use this for other hard water issues in our house." —Mar
2. A stain cleaner so you can *finally* tackle those moldy shower walls that have been haunting your dreams for months. It clings to the thin area around your shower head and in between your tiles so that mildew can be banished for good. I fully support you saying "I banish thee" while you use it.
Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB
3. A Bissell steam cleaner for hard surfaces that uses NO HARSH CHEMICALS. This powerful bad boy has a nozzle so you can get all in that little crevice in the fridge that you thought you'd NEVER be able to clean because it's impossible to reach. Say it with me friends, *add to cart.*
Promising reviews: "I love this machine so much that I have gone over to two friends' houses and cleaned their kitchens and both loved it!! One friend ordered one for herself before I even left the house." —Gianna
"Bought this on a whim after reading a review touting its power and effectiveness. It sat in the box at the front door for three weeks before I decided to open it and clean my fridge on a boring weekend. OMG! Amazeballs! It gets into all the nooks and crannies you can never reach and without any chemical intervention. The fridge is sparkling clean, no funky chem smells and it was fast and easy. Next up...grout in the shower!" —LauraP
4. An Oxo duster because you know that under your sofa is a mess but you have no idea how to clean it. This has a super long microfiber cloth that'll help pull out some pretty terrifying dust bunnies that have been living under your recliner rent-free. If your vacuum can't reach, this thing can.
Promising review: "Bought a new home and I noticed some dust under the stove and fridge so I bought this Oxo duster. Well, surprise, surprise! The previous owners were disgusting and I cleaned out much more than dust; dust, crumbs, toys, cereal, oats, nuts, and pills. Yuck yuck yuck. I don’t think I would’ve pulled out all this crap with any other duster." —Reading&Writing
5. A pack of three washing machine tablets to help remove that weird smell that your gym socks left behind in the wash. A nice deep clean you never even knew could happen.
Promising review: "I never knew I was supposed to clean my HE machine after about three years of use. I just did it for the first time, and the water was disgusting. I had to vacuum out crud from the barrel after the tub clean cycle was done, and run two more rinses without any clothes/detergent to see clear water. I’m grossed out that my clothes haven’t really been getting clean, and will make this a monthly routine now." —Lauren&Aaron
6. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Stubborn stains on your front door you've learned to just live with? Introduce 'em to this stuff, they'll get along juuust great.
Promising review: "I was heartbroken when I saw that my daughters had written on the dresser with Sharpie! I tried so many different chemicals and nothing worked! I found this on TikTok and said 'Welp let me try my luck and see if it really works!' And let me tell you I am still shocked at how amazing this product works!!!! Yayyyy, I'm so soo soo happy to see my dresser white again!!!!😭😭😭 Thank youuuu!!!!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE LITTLE KIDS IN THE HOUSE!!!!" —Gabriela Portillo Solorio
7. Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner so you can ditch the scrubbing and power washing and literally just wet your mildew-y outdoor furniture and forget about it. Just let the rain fall down like Hilary Duff and the stains will be gone in the next few weeks or months (depending on what kinda stain ya got). Plus, it'll help ~keep~ those outdoor surfaces stain-free afterwards. Bet ya thought those stubborn algae and moss stains would be there forever, haha! Think again with this stuff in mind.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
8. A dishwasher cleaner with results that are seriously *dazzling*. It'll clean things you can't even see and can help maximize machine performance. Plus it works on all makes and models! Toss one of these tablets into the detergent tray (two if it's got *extra* grease), run the dishwasher, and voila! Your dishwasher looks brand new!
Promising review: "This stuff is the real deal. We have had a number of service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first…nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS! So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." —M
9. A jetted bathtub cleaner because I'm gonna freak you out by making you think about all the dirt you wash off your bottom that ends up in your jet pipes. Yeaaahhhh, grossed out, huh? Fill your tub with water, pour the cleaner in, run your jets, and watch in horror at what comes out.
Promising review: "I saw this in a video with different ways to clean a jetted tub. I'm ashamed to say I had never thought of the pipes inside the jets before. Within seconds of turning the jets on the amount of crud that came out was unbelievable. I am very impressed and will definitely recommend this to anyone. You won't regret buying this product. So easy to use — just fill the tub with hot water, pour in the cleaner, turn the tub on, and watch the magic. It worked so well I did it a second time just to see the progress." —Amazon Customer
10. A super affordable, game-changing power scrubber to make you feel like you're wielding some sort of magic wand because of the sorcery that this baby delivers. I know you *thought* you couldn't do anything about the yuckiness in the crevices of your tile floor, but this thing is here to prove you wrong. Grab this bad boy and let it do all the work to have your floors looking suuuuper clean. If this thing were a group project, you'd be the person in the group who does none of the work.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown put this to the test, and here's what she thought about it: "This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. I literally sat on the floor, dipped the bristles in a Castile soap dilution (2–3 drops of soap + 1/2 cup of water; but you could use almost any cleaner of your choice), then lazily ran the scrubber back and forth over a 6-inch section of grimy, dark-gray grout — and it only took about 30 seconds for that grout to go from dingy to bright. I started by using the specialty grout brush, but then I decided to try it with the default brush and that seemed to work just as well, IMHO!" Check out her full power scrubber review.
