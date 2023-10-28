1. A pack of 240 pimple patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day, babe! These patches use tea tree oil and salicylic acid to help absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple? Reviewers are comparing these babies to the ever-so-popular Starface patches.
Promising reviews: "Better than Starface!!! These stick extremely well and actually pull out and absorb the gunk. Plus, they come with soooooo many." —chey
"I love these and wish they had them around when I was a teenager! I literally use them as facial decorations in addition to hiding blemishes and, my teenage son has no problem wearing them because they effectively minimize zits!!" —Monica
Get a pack of 240 from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three styles).
2. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes. This stuff is *chef's kiss* and seriously rivals the famous Olaplex treatment.
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Promising reviews: "I have continuously been hearing about this product and decided to finally try it. I am a religious user of Olaplex and spend lots of money on it because I have thick hair that’s down my back. I ordered this, and used it once and it’s literally SOO GOOD. It’s the same thing as Olaplex for a fraction of the price! It left my hair feeling softer, less frizzy, and it even felt stronger! Give this a shot, it DOES NOT disappoint. Just make sure you follow the directions and use it on damp hair not soaking wet hair so you can see the full results." —natasha
Get it from Amazon for $9.80+ (available in two sizes).
3. A moisturizing tinted lip oil so you can keep that pout shiny without your lippies getting all sticky. Reviewers are loving this stuff because it gives Dior lip oil vibes without the Dior price.
Promising review: "Dior Whoooo??? The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed so I was anxious to test and compare this Dior swap. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and to be honest, Nyx is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price. The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try! —Courtney Calestiini
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in eight shades).
4. A six-pack of beauty sponges at an extremely affordable price. What's better than six sponges for half the price of one of the fancy ones?
Promising reviews: "Saw this recommended from a TikTok and never looked back. Was disappointed in the Beauty Blender’s quality and price and finally decided to make the switch. This product blends so well and doesn’t leave smudge strokes like how the Beauty Blender does. You get six sponges for the fraction of the price of a Beauty Blender! 5/5 would definitely recommend for the beauty babes!" —Michi Drinks Matcha
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
5. A NYX Epic Ink Liner so you can have the perfect waterproof, matte wing for a low, low price. The precise tip makes it easier to control how thick your top liner is so you get a gorgeously defined finish.
Promising review: "I used to buy the Kat Von D tattoo liner but it started getting super pricey and it didn’t last long! I’ve had my current NYX eyeliner since July 2021 and I USE it EVERYDAY. It’s now February 2022 and I’m now currently ordering another one! So much better than Kat Von D and a great price!" —Natalie Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $8.41 (available in two colors).
6. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff helps to morph your lippies into Angelina Jolie's and reviewer's are totally loving this affordable swap to all those costly name-brand plumpers. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I've used a lottttt of different lip plumping products. Currently, I use this one, a $40 one from Lancer, and Lip Injections by Too Faced and honestly, no cap, I prefer this one out of them all. I actually see the biggest difference with this one and it doesn't feel awful like the Too Faced one. 10/10 would recommend." —Autumn Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
7. A bronzer so you can ✨glow, baby, glow✨ for the low, baby, low. If you're a Benefit Cosmetics Hoola bronzer stan, try this out and fall deeply in love with both the product and its price.
Promising reviews: "I love this stuff so much. I have sensitive, red skin. If I blend too much, my face turns red and it makes my makeup look AWFUL. This stuff glides right on and blends so easily. Better than my Hoola bronzer for sure." —Emily Williams
"This bronzer is so lightweight, smells so good, and lasts me all day. I’ve replaced my Hoola bronzer with this product!!" —Elly Geesing
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in eight shades).
8. A TikTok-famous super hold setting spray that'll give you the matte look you want without fading away by midnight, like the magic that made Cinderella's dress and carriage. Coming home, looking in the mirror, and seeing that your face hasn't budged sounds like the kinda sorcery I wanna be involved with.
Alrighty, friends, so I was an Urban Decay All Nighter girly through and through, but this stuff was ALWAYS on my FYP on TikTok. So I thought, what the heck, let me give it a try. Y'ALLLLLLLL!! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft and I'm speechless. I have the most oily skin and not many products I've tried ~actually~ do what they say they do. I put it to the test on a very busy day — I went axe throwing, to a boat party, took a nap, and my makeup looked like it did when I first applied it 12 hours later. Yeah, I was shook. This is now, for sure, my favorite setting spray and it deserves every bit of hype it gets because it lives up to it, honey. We love to see it. Plus, it's way less money, which is perfect cuz now that it's basically holiday season, this baddie is on a budget.
Get it from Ulta for $15.
9. A bottle of Maybelline Fit Me matte foundation reviewers are saying is an affordable alternative for the Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation. This stuff will help refine your pores to give you that *I just rolled outta bed* finish. My oily friends, I see your eyebrow raising butttt good news! This little bottle of liquid gold is perfect for oily skin.
Promising review: "I've been buying Dermablend, Jane Iredale, It Cosmetics, Clinique, Estée Lauder, and Lancôme — I'm always trying to find a foundation that works for my skin. I have oily skin with yellow undertones. I was browsing Amazon and saw this foundation. I thought 'I don't lose anything by trying a $7 foundation.' I bought 220 [Natural Beige] and 228 [Soft Tan]. I really like the formula — it goes on easy, stays on the whole day, and controls my oily skin just like some of the expensive brands if not better than some of the expensive brands I've used — I'm impressed. I'll definitely be buying it again. I've already set up Subscribe & Save for the 220 shade of this foundation. Not only does it work well for me but I'll also be saving money on my foundation now. 👌 —Nena
Get it from Amazon for $5.42 (available in 24 shades).
10. Microfiber makeup remover cloths which will ~actually~ remove even the most full-coverage makeup. No more of those harsh disposable makeup wipes and less spending! You can use these baddies with just water or add your fave cleanser, removing balm, or micellar water.
Toss them in the wash and they'll be good as new and ready to use again.
Promising review: "These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the MakeUp Eraser before, but these are 100x better. You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse, and hang it up. I guess you could use a new one each day, but they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" —Shopforbargains
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three color combinations).
11. A hydrating grip primer by E.l.f. to keep your makeup in check all day while delivering hyaluronic acid to your skin helping it retain moisture. Reviewers are even comparing it to Milk's Hydro Grip primer!
Promising reviews: "I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it...$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth. I highly recommend this." —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in two sizes).
12. A Nyx brow pencil that has Anastasia shakin' in her boots because this bad boy rivals the ABH Brow Wiz. This super skinny pencil will allow you to create hair-like strokes to sculpt and fill in any areas that are sparse. One side has a little spoolie anddddd it's like $15 less than the ABH one.
Promising review: "Like many other people, I used the Anastasia Brow Wiz for a long time. I really liked it but $25+ for an eyebrow pencil is absolutely ridiculous so I started looking for an alternative and found this. I usually get the brow wiz in the shade soft brown and I bought this pencil in the taupe shade and I love it. I did a quick swatch and I see absolutely zero difference. The design is also the exact same and the Nyx one lasts much longer throughout the day. So glad I found this product! —Dianna B
Get it from Amazon for $8.79 (available in 12 shades).