32 Budget-Friendly Beauty Swaps That’ll Save You So Much Money

1. A pack of 240 pimple patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day, babe! These patches use tea tree oil and salicylic acid to help absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple? Reviewers are comparing these babies to the ever-so-popular Starface patches.
Promising reviews: "Better than Starface!!! These stick extremely well and actually pull out and absorb the gunk. Plus, they come with soooooo many." —chey
"I love these and wish they had them around when I was a teenager! I literally use them as facial decorations in addition to hiding blemishes and, my teenage son has no problem wearing them because they effectively minimize zits!!" —Monica
Get a pack of 240 from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three shapes/colors).
2. A set of bea-u-ti-fuuuuulllll human hair clip-in extensions to give your hair that length and volume you've been wanting. Reviewers with hair from 2a–4c are wearing these bombshell extensions ANDDDD human hair means you can straighten it, curl it, and dye it. Reviewers are *even* comparing 'em to Bellami extensions and some even say that these affordable ones are better!
A set comes with seven pieces and the colors?! *Chef's kiss.* From balayage to platinum blonde to ombre, you're sure to find your perfect match.
Promising reviews: "I was super shocked at how nicely these were able to blend with my hair. I have 4c hair with a silk press. I’ve had them in for three days — I wanted an easy go-to look, and I wanted some highlights. I bought TWO SETS for volume. I love them. They don’t tangle up in the neck, and they stay soft! Love this hair." —Jermaine & Cardell Williams
"Better than Bellami!! I have $300 extensions that I don’t even wear as much as I do these ones. These are so soft, so easy to use, and the perfect thickness for everyday use. I will be repurchasing these whenever I need to re-up on extensions." —Lacey
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 10 lengths and 38 colors).
3. A Nyx brow pencil that has Anastasia shakin' in her boots because this bad boy rivals the ABH Brow Wiz. This super skinny pencil will allow you to create hair-like strokes to sculpt and fill in any areas that are sparse. One side has a little spoolie anddddd it's like $15 less than the ABH one.
Promising review: "Like many other people, I used the Anastasia Brow Wiz for a long time. I really liked it but $25+ for an eyebrow pencil is absolutely ridiculous so I started looking for an alternative and found this. I usually get the Brow Wiz in the shade Soft Brown and I bought this pencil in the Taupe shade and I love it. I did a quick swatch and I see absolutely zero difference. The design is also the exact same and the Nyx one lasts much longer throughout the day. So glad I found this product!" —Dianna B
Get it from Amazon for $8.10+ (available in 12 shades).
4. Pure Instinct Roll-On, a "pheromone-infused" scent that TikTok is going wild for. Reviewers compare this stuff to the more expensive Basic Instinct version from Pure Romance. It ~magically~ smells different on each user once it blends with the unique pH of your skin, and is said to make you smell *irresistible*.
Pure Instinct is a small biz that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils.
Promising reviews: "If you love Basic Instinct by Pure Romance, you will LOVE this affordable alternative! To me it smells almost exactly the same; there is an extremely slight difference in smell that I'm sure others around me wouldn't even pick up on, and I still LOVE the smell! I love Basic Instinct, but ran out awhile ago and just couldn't justify spending that much money on more. I'm so glad I found this alternative!" —MN Tigerlily
"So worth the $15. Saw it on TikTok and guys are OBSESSED. I had a guy tell me my perfume fit me perfectly and he wanted to smell it all the time. He was amazed. Love it. Would buy stock in this." —Gretchen Kalar
Get it from Amazon for $16.95 (also available in a multipack).
5. A bottle of Maybelline Fit Me matte foundation reviewers are saying is an affordable alternative for the Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation. This stuff will have your skin looking flawless to give you that *I woke up like this* finish. My oily friends, I see your eyebrow raising, butttt good news! This little bottle of liquid gold is perfect for oily skin.
Promising review: "I used to use Estée Lauder foundation and I loved it but was looking for a less expensive alternative. I've tried several foundations over the last few years but have bought this one several times now. The search is over. Great price, great coverage, and it doesn't feel too heavy or greasy. Highly recommend!!" —Stephanie D.
Get it from Amazon for $7.49 (available in nine sizes, 99 shades, and in multipacks).
6. A TikTok-famous super hold setting spray that'll give you the matte look you want without fading away by midnight, like the magic that made Cinderella's dress and carriage. Coming home, looking in the mirror, and seeing that your face hasn't budged sounds like the kinda sorcery I wanna be involved with. TikTok even praises this for being a budget-friendly swap to the popular One/Size setting spray.
Alrighty, friends, so I was an Urban Decay All Nighter girly through and through, but this stuff was ALWAYS on my FYP on TikTok. So I thought, what the heck, let me give it a try. Y'ALLLLLLLL!! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft and I'm speechless. I've worn it to axe throwing, boat parties, brunch, and it's survived 'em all, but the real test came when I wore it to two back-to-back funerals in the same week (seriously one on a Tuesday, the other on a Thursday; 2023 kicked my butt y'all). I sprayed my face reaaaally well before both services and after the first funeral, after a full day of crying, I got home around 9 p.m. and began getting ready for bed when I realized — omg, my makeup never moved. I wasn't even thinking about testing this spray or if my makeup would last and I expected my makeup to be a mess but to my surprise, my makeup looked exactly as it did when I applied it at 7 a.m. So for the second funeral, I literally sobbed the entire day, there was probably an hour total that I didn't cry and after the burial, I looked in the mirror and to my surprise, no streak marks from tears, no running mascara, NOTHING. My makeup did not move in the slightest. I had to have proof (gif above) cuz although I was sad, honey, I was SHOOK! I wasn't even oily and I am the definition of an oily gworllll. Get this stuff, friends, you will not regret it, I sure don't. It's def my new favorite.
Promising review: "I am an OILY girl. I sprayed this on twice during my application as I normally do with any other setting spray. I got home six hours later and only the tiniest (and I mean THE TINIEST) bit of shine only on my nose. Usually after 3-4 hours I have to blot. Im so glad I got this to try because I'm never going without this. To me, it's better than the O/S matte spray everyone has been comparing it to." —Bri
Get it from Ulta for $15.
7. A jar of E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer so you can kiss your pores buh-bye! This primer will help you get a super smooth canvas to put your foundation on and will have you looking like your makeup was professionally airbrushed while helping to keep it in place. Say sayonara to your oily makeup looks and say heyyyy to a matte look.
Promising reviews: "Finally able to get my hands on this and it absolutely lives up to the hype! This is an amazing primer and really does visibly smooth and blur pores. I use my Beauty Blender to apply it and a little goes a long way. It’s a perfect alternative for the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer at a fraction of the cost." —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. Or a hydrating grip primer by E.l.f. to keep your makeup in check all day while delivering hyaluronic acid to your skin helping it retain moisture. Reviewers are even comparing it to Milk's Hydro Grip primer!
Promising reviews: "I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it...$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth. I highly recommend this." —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in two styles).
9. A hydrating eye stick with a cutie little polar bear design perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. Watch out, Tula, this bb is comin' for ya!
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable and smells lovely." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles and in a multipack).
10. A moisturizing tinted lip oil so you can keep that pout shiny without your lippies getting all sticky. Reviewers are loving this stuff because it gives Dior lip oil vibes without the Dior price.
Promising review: "Dior Whoooo??? The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed so I was anxious to test and compare this Dior swap. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and to be honest, Nyx is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price. The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leakproof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try! —Courtney Calestiini
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in eight shades).
11. An E.l.f. glitter liquid eyeshadow to take your shadow looks to the next level and totally change your makeup game. You could literally get four of these for the price of one Stila Glitter And Glow liquid shadow. Go ahead and fill your cart up with these, I won't look.
Promising review: "I love this glitter eyeshadow. I used to use Stila and this is so much more affordable and easy to spread without spotting. Definitely recommend getting all the shades, it is worth it for a pop of shimmer." —beautyandbeast
Get it from Amazon for $5.53+ (available in 11 shades).
12. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm that's made with a blend of pearl barley and vitamin E — and I'm sure there's some witchcraft sprinkled in that isn't mentioned. Reviewers LOVE this stuff cuz it doesn't leave any residue or oiliness ANDDDD it can brighten your skin and reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots! It also gets compared to fancy shmancy versions like Farmacy Green Clean so it's def worth taking a look at!
Juno & Co. is a small business specializing in personal care and skincare products.
Promising review: "I’ve loved the Farmacy Green Clean for many years, but at $30+ for a jar that lasts 1–2 months max, it was a pricey product to buy on a regular basis. I wanted something just as good at a lower price and I FOUND IT! This cleanser absolutely melts away makeup and deep cleans the skin without any drying or eye irritation! It smells great and a little goes a loooonng way — I’m in love!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for