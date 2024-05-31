29 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Are *Actually* Sweat-Proof…So Your Makeup Won’t Melt Off Of Your Face

1. A *holy grail* Urban Decay Face Bond foundation that'll have you looking up to the heavens whispering "thank you" cuz this was truly sent by the makeup gods. It has a flawless matte finish, it's waterproof and sweatproof, and it contains ~self-setting~ setting powder and niacinamide serum to deliver you with the best beat of your life. Oily skin friends, you're gonna fall head over heels with this stuff.
I got to try this and to say I'm obsessed does not express how passionately in love I am with this freakin' foundation. Holy cow, put me on a subscription. This stuff is literally flawless, gorgeous, *chef's kiss* on. It's also surprisingly suuuuper lightweight, like, to the point where I forget it's on. Normally when I'm wearing a full face of makeup, I can't WAIT to wash it off because I can feel it on my face but with this, I have to force myself to wash it off cuz it's so comfortable on. When they say "can't feel coverage" they meant that. Oh and btw, I could win the award for world's oiliest skin. I'm a greasy gworl. I haven't found a foundation that keeps me as matte as this does. Look, idk what Urban Decay is into but this potion is truly magic. So far, it does everything it says it will. Doesn't transfer and blurs my skin beautifully. The setting powder in this really works overtime at keeping me matte all day long. No oily skin by the end of the day with this, just the same flawless beat as I did in the morning. Love this so so much.
Promising review: "Go ahead and make this a staple in your daily routine. This foundation is very lightweight says it's medium coverage but it's easily a perfect medium coverage, in my opinion. It doesn't matter how much you sweat, your makeup stays on. It's not oily, it's not cakey, it is perfect. This will be my forever foundation now. Y'all run and get you some." —stephaniek242
Get it from Sephora, Amazon, or Ulta (available in 40 shades) for $40.
2. A waterproof version of our *fave* affordable Essence Lash Princess mascara so you can get beautiful, long lashes without having sweat ruin the vibes. Whether you're having a bad day and need a cry or are sweltering in the heat, when you look in the mirror at the end of the day, your lashes will still look absolutely perfect.
Promising reviews: "First, I'm terrible about remembering I have makeup on and rubbing my eye. I rubbed my eye during my day and had no panda eyes or black hands. Also, where I live the summer is hot and grossly humid. I managed to sweat and rub off every other bit of make up except this mascara. Really can't beat its performance and price!" —norman
"This product is amazing. I live in Florida and my mascara needs to hold up to sweat, saltwater, and pool water. This one checks all the boxes. Definitely give it a try!" —Catrina
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in a three-pack).
3. A mattifying, waterproof On Til' Dawn One/Size setting spray that Beyoncé used at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show. And Queen B's face was still beat 👏 to 👏 the 👏 GODS 👏 through the downpour. And you know Beyoncé puts on a *show* so if it's surviving that, you know it's gotta be magical.
One/Size is a queer- and Filipino-owned business founded by makeup expert Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
OMGGGG, let me collect my thoughts, I am shooketh. I *finally* got my hands on this about a month ago (it's always sold out!) and all I can say it is sorcery. Patrick Starr is a witch, there's no convincing me otherwise. I did my makeup one morning, set my face with this, and had a full on day — ran errands, went to Trader Joe's, went to a bar, then a restaurant, sweat, and I kid you not, every time I looked in the mirror my face was M👏 A👏 T👏 T👏 E. When I got home that night, my face had not moved at all and there was literally no oil to be found on my face. I have expensive setting sprays I love but by the end of the night, I usually have a bit of shine on my face, which seems like no big deal but as an oily girly, I hate that, I look greasy. But this stuff is a magical holy grail, no shine formed against me shall prosper. I see why Beyoncé uses this. I kept hearing the hype around this but it is a bit pricey so I kept putting off buying it. This is worth every bit of hype and every single penny. And I'm frugal! I will find a nice, affordable alternative and run with it forever because some big name-brand products do not work for me and I hate spending a lot of $$ for 💩 results. If I recommend any name-brand product, it'd be this. I love this stuff and I will forever eat that price and buy this now. Big fan.
Get it from Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes).
4. An Elizabeth Mott eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup and have it lasting longer than the Energizer Bunny. This base will have your shadow looking as bold, pigmented, and vibrant as ever.
Elizabeth Mott is a Korean American woman-owned biz!
Promising review: "I wanted to use this for awhile before I reviewed. I bought this about a month ago. My go-to brand was discontinued, so I'd been trying different things and ending up disappointed — until now!! I scrolled past this one and it had good reviews, so I decided to give it a try. I'm so glad I did! I live in Ohio where it gets pretty hot and humid. I can mow my lawn, end up covered in sweat, and my eyeshadow is still perfect! I recently went to a Metallica concert and got gross and sweaty, but my eyeshadow was perfect! It goes on smooth and dries instantly! I will never buy another brand of primer! I'm definitely ordering again!! I wish I could give this more than 5 stars!!" —Shannon Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. And an Elizabeth Mott face primer — a K-beauty pore-minimizing miracle to help control your oily skin and keep you shine-free. Lock in your look with this bad boy and avoid having your makeup move and shift around. Then later, at the end of your day, when you see how good your makeup *still* looks, you'll seriously be thanking this stuff.
Elizabeth Mott is a Korean American woman-owned biz!
Promising review: "Guys, it’s 3:23 a.m. in NYC right now and I’m up writing a review :)! THIS PRIMER IS PERFECT!! Talking about 'Thank Me Later'.. NO THANK YOU NOW!!! When I got home to wash my makeup off I had to soap up my face about two times and then go in with my cleanser, lol!! I LOVE ITTTTT!!! I sweat a lot and I have bangs right now and this is for keeps! Even when I dab my face a little, my makeup still stayed on." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.05+ (available in four styles and in a bundle)
6. A hydrating serum concealer that'll brighten up those dark circles and help you cover redness and blemishes. The hyaluronic acid in it will help keep your skin looking supple and smooth and it'll feel weightless on your skin. Plus this stuff gives you such a natural finish people won't even know you're wearing makeup.
Tower 28 is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising review: "I'm OBSESSED! I’ve been using this concealer since a friend showed it to me a few weeks ago — went out and bought it IMMEDIATELY. The color match is perfect and it's easy to apply — with a brush, sponge, or your hands. The finish is the perfect mix of hydrated/slightly dewy but not shiny — I have huge pores and it somehow this makes me glow without making them look bigger/sitting in them (or my fine lines)…huge feat! The coverage is perfect, medium but easily buildable. It's much cheaper than any other concealers worth mentioning and I like it way more than Kosas, which has slightly fuller coverage but the texture just doesn’t work well with my skin/cakes in creases a bit. I wore it on a long bike ride and I’m definitely prone to sweating makeup off, but it was still covering up my dark spots! Overall, I’m HUGELY impressed, though not surprised. All other products I’ve gotten from Tower 28, I love." —kellcoll
Get it from Sephora (available in 20 shades) or Tower 28 (available in 19 shades) for $22.
7. A waterproof, vegan Nyx brow pencil — a super skinny pencil that'll allow you to create hair-like strokes to sculpt and fill in any areas that are sparse. One side has a little spoolie annnndd it's so so affordable, it'll def become a go-to beauty product.
Promising review: "This color is the perfect match for my brows. I like that it has a finer point to it which makes it easier to get it exactly where you want, even if it's in a tight space. I'm not sure if this is advertised as being waterproof or not, but it lasts all day in the Florida heat even with sweat dripping down my forehead. The quality is excellent, and the price is great as well." —StFrancisCatFoster
Get it from Amazon for $8.68+ (available in 12 shades).
8. A NYX primer that'll work overtime to keep your makeup intact. It'll smooth, soften, hydrate, minimize texture, blur fine lines, and of course, make sure your makeup stays in place. Don't be surprised if this stuff starts askin' to be paid for all the work it does.
Promising review: "This stuff is wonderful. It's a whipped texture and one pump is enough to do my entire face. It goes on so smooth, sets quick, and feels weightless. I've tried so many different product from drugstore to high end and this one is by far my favorite. My makeup no longer settles into lines or pores and I look airbrushed all day. I feel like my skin is softer too. Even after going on an hour long walk for my lunch breaks at work I don't end up sweating off my foundation anymore. As an added bonus, this product smells AMAZING." —Lilspyderboi
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
9. A Rare Beauty liquid blush by our girl, our fave wizard, Selena Gomez, available in both matte and dewy finish, whatever floats your boat! A little goes a long way and this blush is beautifully pigmented. Like seriously, I think she made this on Waverly Place with her brothers cuz it's actually magic.
This is actually my fave blush. I became obsessed with blush a few years back. I love for my blush to be *BAM* in your face and this blush is perfect for that. It's soooo pigmented (so be careful, a few dabs will do the trick) and the colors are just beautiful on the skin. The shade Joy is just *chef's kiss*, a gorg orange color that I use for an everyday chill, bronzy look. My personal favorite shade. Easy to blend, build up, and a straight-up beauty.
Check out TikToker @rachelldaguanno showing how it works best with only one small dot!
Promising review: "Great shade and amazing lasting power. First time I wore it was to a funeral in a 110 heat index and it survived the sweat and the tears! I’m super pale and I was worried about this shade looking weird on me, but it is perfect." —carolinezero323
Get it from Sephora (available in nine radiant shades, four mini radiant shades, and in four matter shades) or Amazon (available in two shades) for $23.
10. A "Secure the Sweat" aluminum-free primer that'll control the shine and keep you matte for up to 12 hours. It's sweat-proof, waterproof, and shine-proof so no oil formed against you will prosper. Kiss the days of sweating your makeup off buh-bye cuz this primer won't allow it.
As an oily girl, this is my new personal holy grail. I have never found a primer that actually keeps me matte but this + the setting spray = an unbeatable combination. And sweat? Psh, doesn't stand a chance at ruining my makeup. But let me give you a tip! TikTok taught me that if you're using a water-based primer you need a water-based foundation and if you use a silicone-based primer, you need a silicone-based foundation. This is water-based so if you put a silicone-based foundation over it, your makeup will separate so be sure to grab a water-based foundation to use with this! I wore a silicone-based one the other day and honey, it was not pretty. But after I figured that out this stuff became the heaven sent answer to my makeup problems. It's tacky so my makeup reaaaally sticks and stays. I seriously love this stuff so much! Oh! And if you're looking for an affordable, water-based foundation, check out this Maybelline Super Stay foundation that reviewers are praising for its sweat-proof powers.
Get it from One/Size for $25.50 (originally $34).
11. A powdered bronzer so you can glow so much, you'll give the sun some competition. The sun may get jealous and shine so hard you break a sweat *but* it's okay cuz this bb will not budge.
Promising review: "As a guy, it's hard to find a bronzer that isn't stupid expensive or loaded with shimmer, so I am thrilled to find this product. Since I am averse to excessive sun exposure, I frequently have a pale look to my skin. I love how this bronzer brightens my face with a sheer, sun-kissed glow (and doesn't make me look like I'm wearing anything or turn me orange). I can also apply more to my face if I feel like contouring. Additionally, this product is waterproof (thank goodness, because I sweat a lot!). Overall, an affordable product that is easy to apply/blend and works well on pale skin without looking unnatural." —Sundance Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $3.59 (available in three shades, two sizes, and in a two-pack).
12. A spray foundation kit that'll give you that *airbrushed perfection* look. In addition to the foundation, you'll get a hydrating primer and a dual sided angled buffing brush so you can make sure that you get a totally ~flawless~ application.
Promising reviews: "Great coverage for 100+ degree heat. I liked how quick it is to apply and the good coverage it provides. The shade of color was perfect too! The extreme summer heat in the south doesn’t allow for heavy makeup so this is the perfect amount of coverage with a thin application. The last thing you want is to sweat off your makeup. Will most likely reorder." —V@♍️
"I like Luminess makeup better than anything I've tried. It doesn't sweat off, it doesn't feel like I've got a ton of stuff on my face, and people compliment me on how I look." —Redd Matheson
Get it from Amazon for $39 (available in 18 shades).
13. Nars soft matte foundation — the best thing to ever happen to oily skin. This stuff is shine-, transfer-, and sweat-proof, will last up to 16 hours, contains *top notch* oil absorbing powers, I mean ~powders~, and is OXIDIZATION-RESISTANT!! Witches really did their thing with this.
Welp, life has been life-ing extra hard lately and one thing I'll always do when things get tough is give myself princess treatment. So I filled my Sephora cart with beauty products I'd been dying to try and I knew I wanted to try this foundation. Normally, if it keeps me matte, it oxidizes, if it doesn't oxidize, I'm oily by the end of the day, and some even oxidize *and* leave me oily. I went to good ol' TikTok to see what people with oily skin were using and I found a lot of people who worked at Sephora saying they loved this foundation for oily skin so ~of course~ my greasy butt threw this in the cart. I didn't have super high expectations but I was excited to try. I used this then sprayed with my One/Size setting spray and holy crap, a miracle combo. I always forget to take pics but the gif above is me at 7 p.m. after having my makeup on literally all day. I did not blot once. For me, that is unheard of. My skin doesn't get dewy, it gets as oily as Five Guys fries and it's so annoying. I've never had a foundation work this well and do everything it says it'll do. This Nars foundation ateeeeeeee and didn't leave a single crumb. An oily-skinned person's dream come true, really.
Promising review: "I finally found the one and only stage foundation!! It’s flawless, full coverage, non-dry, and SWEAT PROOF!! It doesn’t move around at all when you sweat, and does not fade. It is so perfect!" —HelenDang
Get it from Sephora for $42 (available in 26 shades).
14. A Kiss lash glue that's potentially stronger than the Hulk. If you normally sweat, then look in the mirror and see that the corners of your lashes have lifted, you'll be happy to have this. No more lifting lashes with this waterproof little miracle.
Promising review: "I cried my eyes out and STILL had lashes!! Listen, I’m obsessed. I swear by this lash glue. I use it to put my lashes under my lash line and over it, too. Works amazing both ways. I’ve cried, sweat, napped, been rained on, and my lashes STILL stuck perfectly. Buy this! Your lashes will not move an inch. Lasts all day and soooo easy to remove. This lash glue is my hole grail." —Neha Khawaja
Get it from Amazon for $5.09 (available in multipacks).
15. A Mehron pre-makeup mattifying toner to help keep your makeup *flawless* even on the most intense hot days. Cosplayers, makeup artists, and performers swear this stuff is a miracle. If you're in need of a holy grail product that'll keep you matte, make this stuff your new bestie.
Promising review: "If you go to festivals, concerts, or really anything that involves dancing and sweating all day, this is your best friend. I've used this product for years, it's my must have go-to product for any event. Don't be alarmed when applying when it feels like your face gets a little tight, it's doing its job — stopping those sweat glands/sebaceous glands from breaking down your makeup. They must have changed some ingredients over the years because it's much more comfortable to the skin now than it was a few years ago. Still one of my holy grail products. Worth the money!" —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two sizes).