Reviewers Say They "Can't Live Without" These 25 Beauty Products, So You Should *Probz* Check 'Em Out

1. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes so you'll look flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like spending hours to do your hair.
Promising reviews: "Not gonna lie I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter but now it’s warm so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. S I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. —Beth
"Sure it's small in size but it is big in power! I can't live without this stuff. It won't make your hair instantly soft but once you style your hair, you'll be amazed. My hair has not looked or felt this good in a longgggggg time. Definitely a lifesaver for split ends. Get it. Get it. Get it!!!" —ashlee
2. A color corrector — a 4-in-1 eye, lip, and cheek multistick that'll neutralize dark spots and circles in case you've felt like NOTHING will cover your tired under eyes lately. Put this over any areas with hyperpigmentation, then put your foundation or concealer over the top and boom: tired under-eyes will be gone quicker than AD left the altar on this season of Love Is Blind.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
If color correcting is new to you and you aren't quite sure which shade to use, don't worry! You can get shade matched on the Live Tinted site!
Promising reviews: "I can't believe I've lived without this product for so long! This is SOOOO much better than the concealers I've used in the past because it really covers up my dark circles. This product is a staple in my makeup routine! Can't live without this!" —Undisclosed
3. A gorgeous Nyx Butter Gloss that isn't sticky!! (Because who wants a *sticky* spring look?) This is my personal fave lip gloss, I have way too many colors but it's just THAT good. Get the perfect pout with this beautiful, creamy, affordable (!!!) gloss. Put it over your lipstick or wear it alone for juicy, glowy lips in seconds.
4. A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine-packed guaraná extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. Over 16,000 people are in loveeee with this stuff and some reviewers even just use it as, like, a perfume. Yeah, it smells that good.
Promising review: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well, currently the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
"This stuff makes your skin better and EVERYONE comments on how you smell! I can not live without it. I love how soft it makes my skin and of course, all the compliments!" —Madi R
5. An easy-to-blend Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder that can be used as a foundation or setting powder to help get a smooth, lightweight, flawless finish. Go ahead, belt out the Beyoncé song every time you apply it. 🎶 Say I look so good tonighttttt. 🎶
Promising reviews: "I can't live without this stuff!! I use this powder almost every day to set my makeup. It's perfect for people with oily skin such as myself. Perfect for highlighting." —Trish W.
"I have been a fan of this face powder for many years and sincerely hope to keep buying it as long as I am on the planet! I have tried several other brands for face powder and they didn't even come close to what the Coty Airspun Face Powder can do. Why, oh why do the stores in my town not carry this wonderful product anymore? I am here to tell you, Coty makes the best face powder for the best coverage, shade selection, and long lasting value. There is no other face powder like it and I hope to keep purchasing it from Amazon! Thank you!" —J.B.
6. A totally gorge foundation you've probz seen everywhere. Simply take the brand's quiz and they'll match you to the perfect shade. The only explanation for such a perfect foundation could be that this is made at Hogwarts.
Skeptical? So were most reviewers, buttt if you don't like your shade, exchanges and returns are 100% free and easy. Get your correct shade easy and let this beautiful little foundation melt right into your skin.
Promising reviews: "This is my first time purchasing a higher-end foundation. I’ve never been a foundation fan but after hearing such positive reviews, I just had to try it. I used it for the first time last night and I was shook. Like shook to my core. 😂 I couldn’t believe that just a tiny bit of foundation went a long way and it actually looked natural! Obviously you could tell I had makeup on but I didn’t feel like my face was cakey or like that 'eh' feeling when you have too much makeup on. I felt like my face looked flawless which is awesome because I have dark spots on my face! Which is actually surprising because all I did was take a quiz! Concealer...I’m coming for you next. 🤣 10/10 recommend this foundation to anyone who’s just starting out and feel like they won’t look natural wearing foundation. Just get ittt!"—Catherine T.
"Can't live without it. This is the best skin match and longest-lasting makeup I’ve ever used! I won’t be switching anytime soon!" —Jamie S.
7. Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. IDK what's in this bottle, but my guess is some sort of witch's potion because there's no other explanation for how well this spray works. *Chef's kiss 🤌*.
Promising review: "I am from Florida — very hot and humid and this product has changed my life. I started buying it a couple years ago, but the price has been better on Amazon recently. People might think this is a waste, but honestly your makeup is all about how to prepare it. I can’t live without this now and my makeup stays flawless for as long as I need. Definitely worth it!" —Jessica Kolesar
8. An outrageously popular Differin gel with over 56,000 *glowing* ratings raving about this magic treatment. It's a prescription-strength retinoid that targets clogged pores and inflammation to help restore skin texture and tone. It'll get all up in those pores helping prevent new acne from forming. Now doesn't that just sound lovely?
Promising review: "I am positive that the reason my skin has looked excellent for the last two months is because of this product. I have tried a number of things — including going to a dermatologist and being on antibiotics — but nothing has cleared by skin up and made it as healthy as this. It took it a few months to really kick in, about 2–3, but the results from sticking to it daily were wonderful once they appeared. I can't live without this, and use it every night before I go to bed." —rescklessmagic17
9. An eyebrow soap that'll give you that natural, full, laminated, feathered look the easy way — you know, yourself. Cuz sometimes we cant afford every luxury (😭). Apply the waterproof, long-lasting gel, brush your brows upward, and look in the mirror wondering if those are your brows or Zendaya's on your face.
It also comes with brushes!
Promising reviews: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon
"I had never used this product, just wanted to try it out and now I can’t live without it. Super simple and quick." —Laura Ramirez
