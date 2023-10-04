30 Beauty Products With Results That'll Have You Typing Out Your Shipping Address *Fast*

1. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment, which contains ceramides and collagen that'll give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes! We love a little five-minute miracle.
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline
2. A Burt's Bees after-sun soother because getting sunburned sucks and the aftereffects aren't any better. Use this on your face or body after a day spent at the beach and watch the aloe and coconut oil work their magic on your sun-kissed bod. Plus, reviewers love that it's nongreasy and absorbs quickly into the skin.
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into the skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and you can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother. I don’t burn easily and love this product; my husband is as fair as they come and it’s his favorite sunburn solution as well. Highly recommend!" —Jessie Patterson
3. An eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup and have it lasting longer than the Energizer Bunny. This base will have your shadow looking as bold, pigmented, and vibrant as ever. Isn't that all we ever want?
Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer, and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
4. A fab kaolin clay mask that'll ever so *gently* detoxify your skin to help fight blackheads, minimize pores, and prevent breakouts. It's good for all skin types and made with discarded olive stones, which are a natural skin soother. Your skin's gonna love it.
Promising review: "I love this face mask! It's not at all harsh or drying like lots of other masks, it feels really nice on your skin, and after washing it off your face is left feeling soft and clean and not dry or red. I think it makes pores less noticeable as well! I would definitely buy this again." —Louise J.
5. A snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
6. A MakeUp Eraser cloth that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can remove your makeup with JUST WATER! This'll def save you some shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With MakeUp Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
7. A vegan ingrown hair oil to help with those pesky, painful ingrown bumps after shaving or waxing and keep *down there* bikini ready. Wherever your skin gets red and irritated, this stuff will handle it, no prob.
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small biz that specializes in products for the pubic zone(s) that treat ingrown hairs, dark spots, and razor burn.
Pstttt! Those results in the pics (above) were achieved by using this with the scrub!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman uses this to stay smooth after shaving and saysss:
"I received a sample of this lovely stuff, and I have already seen a difference in how my bikini line looks after shaving! I always struggle with razor bumps in the down-there area specifically, but this oil helps keep it soft, smooth, and bump free! The brand recommends applying it right after getting out of the shower, and you can even use it to spot-treat ingrown hairs. I'm pretty ~scent~sitive to smells, and the tea tree scent is really lovely and refreshing (it smells like a spa)! I also love the pump-style dispenser, so I don't make a greasy mess every time I use it — which, from now on, is gonna be pretty much all the time. I'm sooo excited to wear swimsuits without all the bumps and irritation!"
8. A La Roche-Posay balm, a super gentle formula to help nourish rough, dry, irritated skin. It's so gentle it can even be used on babies as young as one week old. Jaw. On. The. Floor.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is AMAZING. Slap a small amount on at the end of your skin routine and automatically have hydrated skin ALL DAY. My skin used to be super dry, cracked, and really red constantly, but after I got this…it all went away. It’s liquid gold. Do your skin a favor and get it!! The tube lasts me a solid four months, so it's definitely worth it." —Marisa
"I had an IPL photo-facial followed by a SkinPen microneedling session and my face was tomato red, hot, and dry. Now, I’ve loved this cream for a while. I wish I could write a sonnet about it. It heals popped pimples, irritated skin, cuts, scrapes, burns, you name it. So after the stuff the doctor gave me wasn’t doing much, I took matters into my own hands and applied some of this Cicaplast Balm. Within two hours I looked like a normal human being. I cannot praise this miracle product enough. I’m pretty sure it’s crafted with angel tears and unicorn magic. I’m blown away." —Sage Pennington
9. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends. This tube of bottled magic will help promote the appearance of fuller, bolder eyebrows so before you know it, you'll be giving Cara Delevingne looks.
Promising reviews: "Like many people, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eyebrows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since, no matter what I used. Until I found this product. I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work." —Michelle
"Y'all. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" —Alyssa Glenville
10. A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin that's just dying to shed. Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in 5–7 days, brand-new feet! Or at least it'll feel that way.
Promising review: "My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross-looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away. Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." —Mostly Maven
11. A lash lifting kit so you can wake up already looking like you're wearing mascara. Your lashes will be lifted to the heavens as if little magical fairies worked overtime to do so. Perfectly curled and can last up to a month! Hey, curl, heyyyy!
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
