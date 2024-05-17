26 Beauty Products With Results That’ll Have You Picking Your Jaw Up Off The Floor

1. A Burt's Bees after-sun soother because getting sunburned sucks and the aftereffects aren't any better. Use this on your face or body after a day spent at the beach and watch the aloe and coconut oil work their hydrating magic on your sun-kissed bod. Plus, reviewers love that it's non-greasy and absorbs quickly into the skin.
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into the skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and you can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother. I don’t burn easily and love this product; my husband is as fair as they come and it’s his favorite sunburn solution as well. Highly recommend!" —Jessie Patterson
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
3. A Makeup Eraser cloth that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can remove your makeup with JUST WATER! This'll def save you some shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
4. A snail mucin serum to help improve skin hydration and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
5. A Maybelline eyebrow tint to get a professional look from the comfort of your own home. If your brows have thinned out or lightened and you've wanted to microblade them or something but aren't too sure about that kind of commitment (or price cuz, expensive!) this is an awesome alternative! You'll get up to three days of not needing to fill in your brows, which means 10 minutes of not having to perfect your brows in the morning.
Promising review: "Does what it’s supposed to. I love it!! I just peel it off before walking out the door and it lasts about 3–4 days on average. I’ll definitely be reordering. I’m here because of TikTok, btw." —Jessica Watson
6. An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit to make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.
You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!
Promising review: "Tried these for the first time and they are awesome! I need a little practice with liquid eyeliner because I'm used to a pencil, but it wasn't as hard as I thought it would be. I let the liner dry first and the lashes went right on. Turned the fan on and they did not blow off my eyelids. They're so light, I can't even tell that I'm wearing them. I previously had lash extensions and did not like that I could not wash my eyes properly. I'm very impressed with these!" —Christine Frries
7. A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine-packed guaraná extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. Over 16,000 people are in loveeee with this stuff and some reviewers even just use it as, like, a perfume. Yeah, it smells that good.
Promising review: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well, as the current, the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
8. A color corrector — a 4-in-1 eye, lip, and cheek multistick that'll neutralize dark spots and circles in case you've felt like NOTHING will cover your tired under eyes lately. Put this over any areas with hyperpigmentation, then put your foundation or concealer over the top and boom: tired under-eyes will be gone quicker than AD left the altar on this season of Love Is Blind.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
If color correcting is new to you and you aren't quite sure which shade to use, don't worry! You can get shade matched on the Live Tinted site!
Promising reviews: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a Beauty Blender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
9. A hydrating setting spray that'll leave you looking glowy, dewy, and just 😍😍😍. Total baddie vibes in three seconds that last for hours.
10. A styling mousse to help define your curls without flakes and crunch keeping them soft to touch and bouncy as Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. Calm the frizz, up the lightweight moisture.
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products.
Promising review: "I originally purchased this product to do a rod set, but the way my laziness is set up, my go to is a puff cause I haven’t gone anywhere. When I tell you this product moisturized my hair and activated my 4c curls. I will never use gel again and no residue either. I’m hella sold and will buy more." —Alyssa Brown
