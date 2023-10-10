BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 56 Beauty Products On Sale For Fall Prime Day Just Work *Really Well*

    Spell-binding results, spell-binding savings.

    by
    Jordan Grigsby
    Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Katy Herman
    Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 43% off to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick, but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — magical skincare benefits.

    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    Promising review: "Magic in a bottle. I didn’t really expect much from this — had it on my beauty list for over six months. Finally decided to give it a try when nothing else was working for my fine lines and acne. Holy crap! It WORKS! It boosted the effects of my other skin care items (retinol and AHA/BHA/PHA toner) and really really helped my skin. I’m 39 and I try to take good care of my skin. This helped so much! My fine lines are almost gone and my acne has never been better! My skin glows! It glows! I can honestly say this is a game changer! I’m shook!" —MyssLynx

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    2. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 44% off that laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder (def a Harry Potter spell) that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Price: $11.19 (originally $20)

    3. A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off so you can channel Chip Skylark and belt out "My Shiny Teeth And Me" wherever you roam. And get this, you don't even need fairy godparents to get these *dazzling* results. It comes with 44 strips total, which is enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments.

    Check out a TikTok of the Crest 3D Whitestrips in action.

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over five years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about four times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

    4. Or a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile almost like you rubbed a magic lamp and wished for 'em!

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99)

    5. Plus Waterpik's Aquarius water flosser for 50% off that'll give you healthier gums, better breath, and a more *dazzling* smile. Plus, it's way more gentle (and fun!) than regular old floss. Your dentist will be super impressed and you won't even need to go asking Professor McGonagall for any spells.

    Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    6. A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask for up to 63% off to remove all that dead skin that's just dying to shed. Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in 7–14 days, brand-new feet! Or at least it'll feel that way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth

    Price: $10.50+ (originally $29.99+; available in five scents)

    7. An overnight lip mask for 30% off if you're looking for all-day hydration in just a few simple swipes. And it's infused with vitamin C to exfoliate dry flakes.

    a model holding the container and putting some of the mask on their lips
    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent dryness or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by Day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference longwear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors at this price)

    8. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off and will quickly remove all those calluses. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind-blowing. Your feet will be smoother than a baby's bottom.

    amazon.com

    Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes (although reviewers are saying it only takes about 2–3 minutes), and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

    Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

    9. The cute Barbie version of the Kitsch curling rod headband that's 28% off for heatless, beautiful, juicy curls on those days where you don't wanna style your hair with any hot tools (been there). I know, I know, what kinda Barbieland-level magic gives you curls without heat? IDK but I kinda wanna join in.

    This also comes with two scrunchies. So, I bet you're thinking *how does this baby work?* Start with slightly damp hair. Position the curling rod to the middle of your head and wind one side of your hair around the curler. Once you get the end of your hair, secure it with scrunchies and do the same on the other side. Take it out the next morning and enjoy your voluminous, gorgeous curls!

    Promising review: "Magical!!! Omg, so I figured there was no way this could work on my thick, long hair —I’ve struggled with curling irons, flat irons, and hair curlers my whole life. I was shocked at how simple, easy, and comfortable this solution is! I put the set in Sunday night before bed, my hair that was at least 95% dry. I took it out at the last possible moment Monday morning, and the curls lasted all day! My hair stays curly/wavy for three days after, too. Highly recommend to all the doubters — I was once one too!" —Alissa

    Price: $14.40 (originally $20)

    10. The holy grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream that's 30% off and delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $15.38 (originally $21.99)

    11. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush for 20% off that reacts to your skin's natural pH level and *magically* changes right before your eyes to a color totally unique to you. So no one will ever truly have the exact same blush color as you! Packed with oils and ingredients meant to help hydrate and protect your skin, you can even sleep in this stuff — no problem! Oh! Andddd it's Shark-Tank approved!

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed, Jordan Grigsby/Buzzfeed

    Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.

    Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.

    Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that are perfectly safe for your skin if you sleep with it on!

    Here's what BuzzFeed's Jordan Grigsby has to say about it: "Okay, soooo I finally got my hands on this and can not stop wearing it!! The shade it turns to on my skin is just GORG. It's like watching a magic trick happen on your face because it changes right on your skin! I seriously haven't worn another blush since I tried this one out because it just makes me look so fresh-faced. Obsessed is an understatement. Oh! Andddd it kinda doubles as a highlight, like, I get the most stunning glow. I love, I love, I love, can't get enough of this stuff."

    Price: $28.80 (originally $36)

    12. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for 20% off to give your lashes that magical little lift you desire. This stuff is so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I didn’t think this was going to work for the price but I saw it on TikTok so I said 'why not!' Y’all, I bought three more after I tried this for a week! My lashes look dark and full like falsies!!! I love it. 🥰 Buy it already !" —ShariRR

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    13. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off PLUS an extra $20 off — an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    Clip the coupon for the extra $20 off!

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $79.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors; extra coupon only available on the white) 

    14. A Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer for up to 41% off that'll cut your drying time in half and give you a blowout so good you'll probably be able to convince everyone you're a hairstylist. A blow-drying brush sounds like a win to me.

    Promising review: "They should call it the magic hot brush! It takes me over 30 minutes to dry my hair with a regular dryer, and mine is ionic! With this little fab device, I can do it it under 15 min! My arm isn't tired and my hair looks like I just came out of a salon — soft, bouncy, and silky." —Suzanne Bock

    Price: $27.91+ (originally $39.87+; available in five styles)

    15. The marvelous, practical Alleyoop Pen Pal for 30% off, which is an eyeliner, lip liner, highlighter, and brow pencil all in one (thank the makeup Gods and whatever witches conjured this up). It looks just as fun to use as those multicolor pens we all had as kids. This is perfect for touching up your makeup after work before going out to dinner. If this baby got paid, it'd deserve a raise. Assignment = understood.

    Promising review: "This is my fifth Pen Pal — it's a staple!!! Can't live without it." —Sanguita Chandi

    "Didn’t even know I needed this product until I got it!! No going back now — it’s the perfect on the go essential and the pigment is beautiful. Long lasting, pretty, and compact!" —Sara V

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in three shades)

    16. An Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz pencil for 30% off that'll ever so quickly become your fave brow tool. A for sure way to get perfect eyebrows. Like your little magic brow wand.

    Promising review: "This is my go to eyebrow pencil! I have tried many different brands, but I always end up returning to Anastasia Brow Wiz. It stays in place and it looks natural without being too harsh! Excellent product!" —Amy E. Newby

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in 12 shades)

    17. The iconic Mario Badescu Drying Lotion up to 30% off to help shrink angry, throbbing pimples faster than you previously thought possible. Just use a cotton swab to pick up some of the pink solution and dab over any blemishes for several hours or overnight — and let this sulfur, zinc, calamine, and salicylic-acid potion do what it does best.

    BTW, it's important not to shake or mix the solution!

    Promising review: "I've had cystic/hormonal acne since I had my son two years ago. I've been trained as an esthetician and have used many different brands and methods to help stop, or if nothing else simply heal and calm my flare ups. The results from this product literally floored me. I tend to get a new cluster of zits or cysts every two weeks, but since I began treatment with this I have not had one. It's truly ridiculous. I would honestly recommend this to anyone with reoccurring acne and cystic acne to try. You have to moisturize, but for me having really dry and flaky skin for a day or two was entirely worth it, because nothing else has given me the results I have now. My flare ups have stopped and it dried up my smaller cysts. The bottles are small but will last, I'm over 12 applications in and not a dent. I consider this breaking out the big guns, but my hormones wanted to go to war on my face, so this is the artillery to fight back ;) so happy with this, worth every penny. You may only be able to do this once a week, I could handle this three days a week and no more." —A. Bauer

    Price: $11.90 (originally $17).

    18. And two bottles of the cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off which will help with dry skin and keep you feeling refreshed. You can also use this to help set your makeup and give you a gorg dewy finish.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

    Price$8.40+ (originally $12; available in more multipacks and an individual bottle)

    19. An amazing little Urban Decay shadow primer potion for 30% off that'll have you belting out "Do You Believe In Magic" by The Lovin' Spoonful once you see that your shadow has lasted all day. Yes, yes I do believe in magic and this crease-free primer is the reason why.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this product! One tiny tube lasts me about a year (doing my makeup around 5-6 times per week). My eyeshadow does not budge the entire time I'm wearing it. It's seriously witchcraft. But the good, Harry Potter kind. Not the bubbling cauldron kind." —K. Jakeman

    Price: $11.20+ (originally $16; available in two sizes).

    20. A beautiful Anastasia Beverly Hills highlight palette for 40% off ,which has four different highlight shades in one glow kit. A total steal, really. And ABH highlights are always *chefs kiss*....I'd def make one of my three wishes from a genie this palette.

    Promising review: "This is my second purchase of this set. I love it. Nice glow. I can use the dark shade as blush without foundation on and it’s smooth, no blotches. Don’t hesitate to buy it. I did get it on Prime Day. Excellent buy. Even the $40 (original price) is good. It lasts a very long time. Gorgeous colors and texture." —Miss M

    Price: $24 (originally $40; available in two shades).

    21. And an Urban Decay long wear primer for 30% off to keep your foundation smooth and in place while also providing your skin some good ole hydration. This little lightweight potion will be a game changing step in your makeup routine.

    Promising review: "MUA here. I use this on myself and my clients. Hands down the best primer. I’ve cried ugly tears with this on and my makeup was untouched. Just buy it." —Lauren

    Price: $26.60 (originally $38)

    22. A box of zombie masks for 43% off that could seriously get you cast in American Horror Story. It'll help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and the appearance of pores by gently removing dead skin cells and hydrating your skin. 15 minutes of looking like a horror film extra and then your skin will magically come back to life like Binx does in Hocus Pocus.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellently. My skin was very soft afterward, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne-prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25).

    23. The NuFACE Trinity starter kit for 30% off, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device designed to tone, lift, and give your moneymaker a naturally contoured look. In as little as five mins a day, this skincare staple claims to stimulate larger surface areas and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

    on right: reviewer before using the tool and after their first treatment, on left: after 21 treatments
    The set comes with the NuFACE Trinity facial toning device and a tube of the gel primer.

    Promising review: "My cousin had raved about this product for months, so I was excited to receive one as a Christmas gift. It's super easy to use and a sleek, easy to hold design. With only a five minute time commitment, it was easy to work into my nighttime face routine. After just a few uses, I already noticed a difference. My skin felt firmer, smoother, and glowed a bit more. After several months of use, I am still incredibly happy, and realize the great value of this product (both in terms of cost and benefit to my skin). As someone who lives and travels internationally for work, I love that it is dual voltage. I highly recommend!" —mem3306

    Price: $245 (originally $350)

    24. An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit for 45% off to make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.

    amazon.com

    You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!

    Promising review: "Cannot live without these!!! I seriously love these lashes! I have such a hard time applying normal false lashes with glue and had my doubts about these being that they're magnetic but I have been so surprised by how easy they are to apply, how they literally last all day, and how they make such a huge difference when I have them on versus when I don't. I can't go a day without wearing them and there are so many different size options — I LOVE THEM. Worth every penny!" —Kayla Stivender

    Price: $13.85+ (originally $24.98; also available in a 23-piece set that's also on sale!)

    25. A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.

    Promising review: "I should have taken a before and after picture! I’ve gotten my face extracted professionally and I always wanted a way to do it at home that gave the same results. Once I thought about it, why not buy a similar tool that gets used on me at the spa? It’s cheap and works for the price! I washed and dried my face off then focused on my two trouble areas — nose and chin. My first swipe across my nose on 'cleaning mode' was very satisfying!!! So much gunk came out! It is definitely not as painful as going to get it done professionally and that was what I was always fearful of when I went to get a proper facial extraction. Doesn’t require a lot of pressure at all and gets the job done. Definitely going to be using it once I notice my congestion in my nose and chin are coming back. I recommend 100%!!!" —Cari

    Price: $15.99 (originally $27.58; available in three colors).

    26. A bottle of liquid gold, I mean Lancôme Teint Idole foundation for 30% off that'll make you wonder why you ever messed with other foundations. This long wearing, waterproof magical little potion will give you breathable full coverage and keep you matte all day long.

    See why BuzzFeed shopping writer Jordan Grigsby is obsessed with this foundation: "I did it y'all! I finally found my holy grail foundation and it only took like 10 years. I have oily skin, like suuuuuper oily skin. Glazed donut — my skin doesn't know her, it only knows bottom of a bucket of Popeyes chicken. During the pandemic I was on a hunt to find a foundation that 1) actually matched my skin and 2) didn't leave me all oily and gross. An ad for Lancôme came across my phone with the gorgeous Zendaya and since her skin always looks freakin flawless, I thought *hey, let me splurge a little with my stimulus check*. I am so happy I did. This stuff is so so soooo worth it. I can wear it all day and not get oily which is extremely impressive. And even though I had to buy it online because we were in peak pandemic time, it was actually really easy to find my shade. I just looked through the models, found the one my skin looked most like, and what do ya know, a perfect match! I'm obsessed with this stuff, it is seriously my fave. I put it on and every time I'm like *that's my skin, that's my literal skin*. It isn't heavy, covers well, and keeps me matte. I treat this stuff like liquid gold and praise it like Glinda the good witch praised the ruby slippers. Thank you Zendaya, girl, you did me a solid. I love thisssss."

    Price: $39.90 (originally $57; available in 44 shades)

    27. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Price: $5.94+ (originally $12.99+; available in 10 sets)

    28. Lanolips Multipurpose Superbalm for 20% off — it'll moisturize your lips without making them feel sticky (a big win) but can *also* be used on your cuticles, elbows, and any other patch of dry skin you come across. A little goes a long way, so apply with reckless abandon!

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga writes: "I've been using this tube of lip balm and absolutely loving it. The first time I tried it out, I applied it before bed and was delighted by how soft and moisturized my lips felt when I woke up the next morning. The scent isn't overpowering (which I appreciate in a lip product), and it goes on smoothly. Zero complaints!"

    Promising review: "This is the best lip balm I have ever tried, and believe me, I've tried them all. I only have to use this in the morning, and it lasts almost all day. The only time I have to reapply is after eating. Also good for cuticles and the back of my hands." —Sharon O

    Price: $10.80 (originally $13.50; available in five scents) and check out the other versions that are *also* on sale for 20% off!

    29. A Makeup Eraser cloth for up to 33% off that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can help remove your makeup with JUST WATER — definitely sorcery! This'll save you some serious shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.

    Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With MakeUp Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz

    Check out BuzzFeed's MakeUp Eraser review for more deets!

    Price: $13.50+ (originally $20; available in 12 colors)

    30. A Pattern Beauty's leave-in conditioner that's 20% off to give your strands (especially if you have 3A–4C hair) an extra dose of moisture that's free of frizz. Think: soft definition and detangled coils and curls, thanks to coconut, jojoba, sweet almond, and argan oils.

    It's from Tracee Ellis Ross's haircare line!

    Promising review: "I had this product in the 13oz bottle and I love it so much that I had to comeback and buy the 25fl oz bottle! This leave-in conditioner is PERFECT! My hair has truly taken to these products and my curls have never looked better! It softens my curls and my hair feels AMAZING!!! There is not a strong artificial fragrance but it smells very natural! When used correctly, this product is AMAZING and worth the money!" —Dominque

    Price: $22.40 (originally $25)

    31. A splurge-worthy Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System for 15% off (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.

    This set comes with 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a diffuser, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator.

    Promising review: "I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I wish it came with a case for travel and storage at home, but there are a lot of options now on the market so you can just buy one. I have taken this product with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use. I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair. I used this on my mom, who has thinning hair, for a party. It took only minutes to curl all of her hair and she received so many compliments from her friends! I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to level up their hair routine and am very happy with my purchase." —Kermeka

    Price: $297.48 (originally $349.48)

    32. A volcanic stone face roller for 39% off to soak up excess face oil even if you're wearing makeup. This baby is reusable AND washable!! Bring it on the go and when you see your face beginning to look a little past the glazed donut stage, let this baby save you! I personally would like to take part in this sorcery. Where's the cauldron we're meeting around and what time?