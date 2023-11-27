Skip To Content
    No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 25 Beauty Products On Sale For Cyber Monday Just Work *Really Well*

    It’s not an illusion: you can get these results at some best-of-the-year prices.

    Jordan Grigsby
    by Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. A duo of Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush foundation for 50% off which seriously can't be beat. Two whole bottles of fabulous foundation for the price of one — that's what we love to see.

    model holding foundation, posing
    Charlotte Tilbury

    Promising review: "I’m in love! I have been looking for a full coverage foundation that won’t clog my pores, will last all day on my oily skin, and isn’t as heavy and cake-y looking as others. I have tried so many and I’ve finally found the perfect foundation! Looks like my skin but better. I agree with all of the claims, my skin looks flawless and pore-less, I can’t believe how smooth my nose looks. Normally, full coverage emphasizes my pores! Matte finish and transfer-proof. Also the packaging is so beautiful!" —Carla

    Get two from Charolette Tillbury for $49 (originally $98; available in 44 shades).

    2. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus for 30% off (the best price they go for) so you can get pearly whites (up to 23 levels in 24 days) without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    The box of strips
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ll be honest: when I first bought these I was kinda doubting that these would actually work as well as described. But after only 10 days of using these I’m already seeing pretty amazing results. I’ve been using them for my top teeth only and the difference in color between my upper and lower teeth is pretty distinct. The only cons are that they’re a bit annoying to keep on-especially for 45 minutes straight. Also they do cause some teeth sensitivity right after I take them off, but it’s usually gone by the next morning. This is 100% a legit product that will get you whiter teeth if you’re consistent with it" —RL

    Get them from Amazon for $34.99 (originally $49.99).

    3. And a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 44% off on Amazon if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $24.99).

    4. Londontown's illuminating nail concealer for up to 40% off — a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc

    Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (originally $20).

    5. Rainbow pimple patches from Starface for BOGO 50% off. Now, you can look like a Love Island star walking around with your star patches like a little accessory.

    model with rainbow pimple patches on face
    Starface

    Get them from Starface for $10.99 (your second ones will be $5.50).

    6. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 44% off — this TikTok-famous lightweight hydrating face serum helps protect your skin's moisture barrier. It's designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

    Promising review: "Recommended from a dermatologist which is very important when choosing skincare. I use it in the morning after toner then follow up with a light moisturizer, vitamin C, then SPF, and my skin is glowing. I’ve received many compliments after incorporating this into my routine." —E. Rice

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $25).

    7. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime, for up to 44% off — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.

    Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.

    Promising review: "As someone who has dealt with redness and extremely dry skin for years, I've struggled finding products that work well. After using this for a month, I have received so many compliments on my skin looking healthy/glowy. Much of my former redness has faded or gone away entirely! I regret not getting this product sooner as it has easily become one of my holy grail items." —Alexis Taglia

    Get it from Amazon for $10.06+ (originally $14.59+; available in three sizes)

    8. 30 pairs of Peter Thomas Roth hydra-gel eye patches for 30% off that'll lock in that moisture and de-puff those morning under eyes.

    eye masks
    Dermstore

    Use promo code JOY at checkout to apply the discount!

    Get them from Dermstore for $38.50 (originally $55).

    9. Tatcha's Dewy Skin moisturizer for 25% off to replenish and plump dry winter skin. Packed with Japanese purple rice, this stuff will have you looking like a beautifully glazed Krispy Kreme donut.

    moisturizer
    Tatcha

    Use promo code CYBER23 at checkout.

    Get it from Tatcha for $62.25 (originally $83).

    10. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 30% off on Amazon, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

    amazon.com

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $20).

    11. Beachwaver B1 that's 51% off — the rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok. It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in and g2g.

    curling iron
    Beachwaver

    I was a total curling wand devotee until I gave this a whirl a few years ago and have since been proselytizing about it to anyone with hair. Also I have very thick, long hair and this can handle it!

    Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair. I have tried many many hair tool for curls and NONE of them give me a lasting curl like this tool does. I’m jazzed about it. If you have fine but A LOT of hair, this tool is amazing. Seriously." —Abbie

    Get it from Beachwaver Co. for $49 (originally $99). 

    12. A luxurious lip sleeping mask for 25% off that'll have you like "new lips, who dis?" when you wake up in the morning. Although it's technically a "sleeping" mask, you can still slather this on throughout the day if you want to add some extra sheen to your lip color.

    actress Sydney Sweeny holding a jar of the lip mask
    Laneige

    Promising review: "Can one have too many Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks? The answer is no because this stuff is honestly the equivalent of a multi-tool for your skin. I basically put it on everything: my lips, my cuticles, my elbows, and heels, under my eyes… if it’s dry, it gets slathered in this lip sleeping mask, and it isn’t dry anymore!" —Carmen R.

    Get it from Laneige for $18+ (originally $24; available in six flavors).

    13. A Solawave red light therapy wand for 40% off — essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home!

    BuzzFeed / Amanda Davis

    This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!

    Solawave is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.

    Get it from Amazon for $101.40 (originally $169; available in three colors).

    14. A Foreo Bear mini that's $90 off so you can get all the luxury skincare vibes. Using Microcurrent and T-Sonic massage, this bb will help smooth out fine lines and stimulate and tone your face muscles for a more sculpted appearance.

    pink toning tool
    FOREO

    Get it from Foreo for $129 (originally $219).

    15. A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater that you'll be *especially* grateful to have on hand with all the summer dryness and potential sunburns headed your way. This also helps set your makeup with a lovely dewy finish!

    Reviewer holding a bottle of pink facial spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

    Get it from Amazon for $4.90+ (originally $7; available in two sizes and in multipacks). 

    16. A Dyson AirWrap for up to $120 off off if it's been on your wishlist. Grab this as a little treat to yourself.

    The airwrap
    Dyson

    Promising review: "I was very skeptical as most of my friends and the models all seemed to have long, thick hair and mine is thin and fine. I could be more surprised and impressed with the style versatility I get in a fraction of the time. Curly or straight the Dyson air wrap is GREAT!!" —CJSki

    Get it from Dyson for $479.99 (originally $599.99), Sephora for $499.99 (originally $599.99), or from Amazon for $479.99 (originally $599.99). 

    17. A CC+ cream full coverage foundation for 50% off with SPF 50+ in it by It Cosmetics Foundation, hydrating and anti-aging serum, and sunscreen all packed into one perfect product.

    models with different skin tones with swatches of the CC cream on their forearms
    iT Cosmetics

    Promising review: "A year ago during Black Friday sales I decide to try this CC cream. Let me tell you, the absolute BEST. I will forever use this, my skin has improved DRAMATICALLY!! Love it and its benefits. My skin looks and feels great!" —Mskarla

    Get it from It Cosmetics for $23.50 (originally $47; available in 22 shades).

    18. An Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette for 50% off, which is literally like a Christmas gift for any makeup lover. BRB, gotta go add this to my cart.

    model holding makeup palette
    Ulta

    Plus, a free 22-piece gift set when you make a purchase over $90.

    Get it from Ulta for $27.50 (originally $55).

    19. A Benefit Cosmetics brow gel for 50% off that'll help add volume and a bit off a tint for the natural-looking, water-resistant eyebrows of your dreams.

    model with faint brows and then with noticeable brows
    Benefit Cosmetics

    All brow products are 50% off! Use the code CHEERS at checkout. 

    Get it from Benefit Cosmetics for $13 (originally $26).

    20. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.

    reviewer holding and wearing plum rose shade
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. Very cute and useful for the lip trend from TikTok. I love the color! Super soft and nice. Highly recommend." —Athena

    Get it from Amazon for $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 20 shades)

    21. THE Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer for 30% off because you've def already heard of this and have just been patiently waiting for the right time to buy it (it's now). And the results are legit!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the ultimate hair tool. It’s lightweight, comfortable size to hold without being too heavy and can fit a whole head width of hair on it at once (dried my hair in six sections). I have a shoulder length layered French bob, I have fine hair that is wavy. This tool plus a leave in conditoner and thermal protection spray, gave me the best and fastest blow out I’ve ever had. Even better than salon quality. No need for hair straightener touch ups; perfect smooth even shine with lots of volume and bounce. Curious to try it as a touch up tool the following day to reshape. I’ll report back :)" —AmyF

    Get it from Amazon for $27.90+ (originally $39.87+; available in five colors and three versions but not all are on sale).

    22. A box of hydrocolloid nose patches that are 20% off for anyone who's obsessed with skincare. These target oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around the nose and on the nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina

    Get 10 patches from Amazon for $13.24 (originally $16.55).

    23. A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I should have taken a before and after picture! I’ve gotten my face extracted professionally and I always wanted a way to do it at home that gave the same results. Once I thought about it, why not buy a similar tool that gets used on me at the spa? It’s cheap and works for the price! I washed and dried my face off then focused on my two trouble areas — nose and chin. My first swipe across my nose on 'cleaning mode' was very satisfying!!! So much gunk came out! It is definitely not as painful as going to get it done professionally and that was what I was always fearful of when I went to get a proper facial extraction. Doesn’t require a lot of pressure at all and gets the job done. Definitely going to be using it once I notice my congestion in my nose and chin are coming back. I recommend 100%!!!" —Cari

    Get it from Amazon for $15.78+ (originally $23.99+; available in two colors).

    24. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 45% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $7.90 (originally $14.49).

    25. A calming cream for 30% off made of a soothing formula that contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results. *I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $17.15 (originally $24.50).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.