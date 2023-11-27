No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 25 Beauty Products On Sale For Cyber Monday Just Work *Really Well*

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. A duo of Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush foundation for 50% off which seriously can't be beat. Two whole bottles of fabulous foundation for the price of one — that's what we love to see.
2. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus for 30% off (the best price they go for) so you can get pearly whites (up to 23 levels in 24 days) without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.
3. And a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 44% off on Amazon if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!
4. Londontown's illuminating nail concealer for up to 40% off — a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!
5. Rainbow pimple patches from Starface for BOGO 50% off. Now, you can look like a Love Island star walking around with your star patches like a little accessory.
6. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 44% off — this TikTok-famous lightweight hydrating face serum helps protect your skin's moisture barrier. It's designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
7. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime, for up to 44% off — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
8. 30 pairs of Peter Thomas Roth hydra-gel eye patches for 30% off that'll lock in that moisture and de-puff those morning under eyes.
9. Tatcha's Dewy Skin moisturizer for 25% off to replenish and plump dry winter skin. Packed with Japanese purple rice, this stuff will have you looking like a beautifully glazed Krispy Kreme donut.
10. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 30% off on Amazon, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)
11. Beachwaver B1 that's 51% off — the rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok. It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in and g2g.
12. A luxurious lip sleeping mask for 25% off that'll have you like "new lips, who dis?" when you wake up in the morning. Although it's technically a "sleeping" mask, you can still slather this on throughout the day if you want to add some extra sheen to your lip color.
13. A Solawave red light therapy wand for 40% off — essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home!
14. A Foreo Bear mini that's $90 off so you can get all the luxury skincare vibes. Using Microcurrent and T-Sonic massage, this bb will help smooth out fine lines and stimulate and tone your face muscles for a more sculpted appearance.
15. A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater that you'll be *especially* grateful to have on hand with all the summer dryness and potential sunburns headed your way. This also helps set your makeup with a lovely dewy finish!
16. A Dyson AirWrap for up to $120 off off if it's been on your wishlist. Grab this as a little treat to yourself.
17. A CC+ cream full coverage foundation for 50% off with SPF 50+ in it by It Cosmetics Foundation, hydrating and anti-aging serum, and sunscreen all packed into one perfect product.
18. An Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette for 50% off, which is literally like a Christmas gift for any makeup lover. BRB, gotta go add this to my cart.
19. A Benefit Cosmetics brow gel for 50% off that'll help add volume and a bit off a tint for the natural-looking, water-resistant eyebrows of your dreams.
20. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.
21. THE Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer for 30% off because you've def already heard of this and have just been patiently waiting for the right time to buy it (it's now). And the results are legit!
22. A box of hydrocolloid nose patches that are 20% off for anyone who's obsessed with skincare. These target oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around the nose and on the nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.
23. A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.
24. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 45% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.
25. A calming cream for 30% off made of a soothing formula that contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.