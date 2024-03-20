31 Beauty Products You Can Order On Amazon If Your Routine Needs An Upgrade ASAP

1. A Ouai wave spray to make everyone seasick because of how perfect your wavy hair is. It's crafted with rice water rather than sea salt and it's safe for all hair types, so whether your mane is thick, fine, and/or color- or keratin-treated, your locks will have tons of volume, body, and shine.
Promising review: "This stuff is great! Totally enhances waves and curls after you spray it on damp hair. Doesn’t smell any more than hairspray. It dissipates/dries quickly in my experience. And no need to wash it out, my hair just gets better after sleeping on it! I just scrunch and go! It’s dries fast and holds moderately. Can reapply and scrunch for more textures. Saves me time and money." —no name please
Price: $28 (available in two sizes)
2. A Wet n Wild dewy foundation because, I mean, come onnn, are ya'll seeing this tattoo before and after below?! Imagine how perfect it'll have your makeup looking. Need I say more? This one's going in the cart immediately.
Promising reviews: "Best foundation on the market for its price! I do makeup ALL the time! I do it for stage shows and just for fun. I LOVE this foundation! I have dry skin and the dewiness really helps with that. I use a dry Beauty Blender when I apply it. I don’t always set my foundation but if I do, I just use a translucent powder. BUY IT! WORTH IT!" —Joshua Ricker
"Discovered this foundation after an influencer compared it to very high-end products. This product delivers. High end results without the price. Does what it says. Sheer and light, yet has excellent coverage. Moist, not greasy. (I do use a foundation brush to apply) Lasts. True skin color. Find your match and save a ton of money!" —JC
Price: $5.47 (available in 17 shades)
3. A Maybelline long-lasting setting spray that'll give you up to 16 hours of flawless makeup and control any shine that tries to sneak its way onto your face. Now that daylights saving time has arrived, you're ready to be outside again and this stuff will make sure that your makeup lasts all day even if you don't (cuz that hour lost has you tired).
Promising review: "I am oily oily oily — blessing and a curse. I don’t wear makeup often but when I do, I want a matte finish. My skin normally won’t allow that. Maybelline said 'we got you sis'. This photo [above] is four hours in and I look great. It’s a must have, especially in the summer." —Shannon
Price: $7.99
4. A beautiful little Laura Gellar palette with bronzer, blush, two highlights, and three eyeshadows so you can have, like, half your makeup products in one convenient little palette. Oh, this'll be a *dream* to travel with, you'll have so much more space for all your other makeup!
Promising reviews: "Not only are Laura Geller products great, this one is a must have for my traveling. (Almost) everything I need for a daytime look all in one compact little box. This product looks so natural and is great for my mature skin." —Sir reads a lot
"This is my new go to makeup palette. I am 57-years-old. This palette gives my skin a dewy, youthful look." —Cindy K. Wenninger
Price: $59.95 (available in seven styles)
5. A high definition setting powder by E.l.f. so you're the *always camera ready* friend rather than the *hides behind my hands cuz idk if my makeup's up to par* friend. Lines will be blurred (but not in a gross Robin Thicke way) and pores will ~poof~. Get ready to ✨radiate✨.
Promising review: "This is my go to HD powder. As a makeup artist it is amazingly lightweight and does not washout my makeup. Just wish there was more in amount sold. This has blurred many of my fine lines." —Faith's Case of Trinkets
Price: $6 (available in two colors)
6. A Laneige glowy lip balm because one thing about TikTok is your FYP will be filled with fire products and this lightweight miracle is one of 'em. Soft, hydrated lips to finish out the winter — yes, yes, and yes.
Promising reviews: "I’ve been searching for the holy grail of lip balms and THIS IS IT. Seriously. I’ve been on the hunt for years, using everything from fancy French balms to plain organic nut butters and have always needed to reapply hourly. This stuff is magic. Just the tiniest dot keeps my lips super soft and hydrated for hours, even through drinking and eating. The grapefruit smells great, but isn’t overwhelming. I’ll never go back to anything else." —Spectacle
"TikTok made me buy and I am not mad. This is my go-to lip gloss and I definitely plan on buying more. I also didn’t realize I have the Laneige sleep mask I got from an Ipsy bag and just like to say, this company's products are really good. One of my faves overall!!" —Nadine Perez
Price: $18 (available in four scents and in a set)
7. A contour stick reviewers are comparing to a certain, popular little (I'm not naming names) $$$ contour wand...okay, it's Charlotte Tilbury. If you wanna give your cheekbones that perfectly sculpted, ~I'm totally a model~ look, use this easy-to-control, precise bad boy and give Angelina Jolie jawline realness.
Promising reviews: "I’m still figuring things out when it comes to contouring (like placement) but this contour sticks makes things a lot easier for me. It glides effortlessly on the skin and is super blendable — you don’t need much effort at all. The color is a nice bronze and lasts all day on me. You can’t beat the price." —Karen B.
"This is definitely an alternative for the Charlotte Tilbury bronzer stick. Love this product." —Bailee Thomas
Price: $3.99 (available in 18 shades)
8. A Tower 28 tinted sunscreen + foundation with aloe vera, prickly pear, and SPF 30 that'll deliver a lightweight, natural finish while also helping to even out any redness and calm your UV-stressed skin. Use this 2-in-1 miracle for a light, fresh face *or* build this buildable baby up to more of a medium coverage look. Plus, it won't be too matte ~or~ too dewy — win.
Tower 28 is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small biz that creates vegan and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising reviews: "Wore this everyday at the beach in Florida and didn’t get burned at all! Super impressed." —Mads
"I gave it to my sister as a gift and the color was accurate (not ashy like some other products tend to make their darker shades). No burning and, when you put makeup on top of it, it looks just as neat." —Sher
Price: $29.27+ (available in 14 shades)
9. An under-eye brightener because you aren't sure if you'll ever actually not be exhausted but you can def stop looking like it. It's ~enriched~! with shea butter and hyaluronic acid to give your dark circles a more radiant look. The pinkish tint helps balance out the blueish tint under your eyes so no one will be able to tell that losing that hour of sleep is kicking your butt.
Promising review: "Anyone with dark under eye probs like myself need to have a brightener! I used to spend $40 on Becca, but this one is better in my opinion!! It’s very pigmented and covers blue hues in the corners of my eyes. It can be worn alone but I prefer it under my concealer. It blends incredibly well, it's very creamy, and easy to apply. It will probably last me six months — a little dab goes a long way. It’s extremely buildable, too. I am just so in love. I’m a sucker for saving money and this purchase just saved me over $30. I will recommend to all my friends and family. Just BUY it!" —Caitlin Newcomb
Price: $6 (available in two shades)
10. A Brickell sea salt texturizing spray to give you that tousled, Prince Charming look. It contains hydrolyzed proteins to help your hair hold onto the moisture and be as soft and bouncy as Thor's.
Promising review: "This spray gives my hair texture and extra curl without making it feel oily, sticky, or stiff. I tend to use it when my hair is on the longer side, when it would normally require a ton of product to tame. But styling with this spray only takes a few pumps and running my fingers through my hair to distribute it. I'm also very sensitive to the artificial scents of other products and appreciate that this spray has no heavy fragrance but instead a light fresh scent that completely dissipates by the time it dries. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a quick and easy styling option." —Anthony R
Price: $22 (available in two sizes)
11. An Elizabeth Mott face primer — a K-beauty pore-minimizing miracle to help control your oily skin and keep you shine-free. Lock in your look with this bad boy and avoid having your makeup move and shift around. And later, at the end of your day, when you see how good your makeup *still* looks, you'll seriously be thanking this stuff.
Elizabeth Mott is a Korean American woman-owned biz!
Promising reviews: "I wore this primer under my foundation (Nars and Maybelline Fit Me) along with setting spray (Nyx) in this photo [above right]. I had been dunked in the pool two times and went down a giant slide that caused you to go under water, three times. This was the result of my makeup! Love this product. A little goes a long way!" —Ryan Brooks
"Excellent! A little goes a long way too. Redness? Gone! Fine little lines? Gone! Color/tone skin imperfections? Gone! Irritating to sensitive skin? No! Absolutely is way more than I had expected, super product!" —Lake Ontario Upstate NY
Price: $15.99 (available in four styles and in a bundle)
12. A pack of 50 disposable dry wipes that are actually reaaaaaally multitalented. You can use 'em to take your makeup off with cleansers and makeup remover, use them to dry your face, to wet and remove face masks, and even to clean your skincare and makeup tools. Your wash cloth could have some bacteria on it, especially if you're using it a few days in a row. Use these babies instead and toss the funky rag to the side.
Promising reviews: "I have super sensitive, acne-prone skin. I started using Clean Skin disposable towels to wash and dry my face instead of wash cloths and towels, which carry bacteria even after laundering. Within 30 days my skin drastically cleared up as seen in my before and after photos [above]." —Jennifer
"I got these on a whim because they popped up while I was searching for something. I am so impressed with how they've helped my skin. I used my face towel 3–4 days without washing it, not thinking twice about germs, etc. In one week, my skin is clearer, and I have had no breakouts. I did not have acne much but a zit here and there. I love the ease and that I can wipe the sink and counter with these after, it's very satisfying. I love them so much I got the bamboo container to hold them. I will never use a to