37 Beauty Products I’m 99% Sure Were Enchanted With Magic

Promising review: "First Swipe: The Sorcery Begins

I delicately applied the mascara, chanting ancient incantations under my breath. The wand glided through my lashes like a broomstick on a moonlit night. Suddenly, my lashes elongated, defying the laws of physics.

🌈 Second Swipe: Rainbow Realness

The second coat was where things got wild. As the wand swept through my lashes, they shimmered with all the colors of the rainbow. I gasped. Was this mascara made from crushed fairy wings? My lashes sparkled like a disco ball at Studio 54. I half-expected a tiny leprechaun to pop out and offer me a pot of gold. 🌟

🌪️ Third Swipe: Tornado Lashes

By the third swipe, my lashes had reached tornado status. They spun faster than a DJ at Coachella. Birds circled overhead, mistaking my eyes for a vortex to another dimension.

🔥 Fourth Swipe: Fiery Drama

I hesitated, but went for it. The fourth coat was like setting my lashes on fire (in a good way). I strutted around my room, feeling like Maleficent’s chic cousin. 🔥

🌟 Final Verdict:

This isn’t just makeup; it’s a portal to fantastical realms. Wear it to your next Zoom meeting and watch your colleagues wonder if you’ve been studying dark magic during lunch breaks. Plus, it’s waterproof — I tested it by crying during a rerun of The Notebook and my lashes remained unscathed. 💧" —Firecrotch

Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack and in two colors).