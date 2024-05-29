37 Beauty Products I’m 99% Sure Were Enchanted With Magic

1. A tube of the cult-favorite Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising review: "First Swipe: The Sorcery Begins
I delicately applied the mascara, chanting ancient incantations under my breath. The wand glided through my lashes like a broomstick on a moonlit night. Suddenly, my lashes elongated, defying the laws of physics.
🌈 Second Swipe: Rainbow Realness
The second coat was where things got wild. As the wand swept through my lashes, they shimmered with all the colors of the rainbow. I gasped. Was this mascara made from crushed fairy wings? My lashes sparkled like a disco ball at Studio 54. I half-expected a tiny leprechaun to pop out and offer me a pot of gold. 🌟
🌪️ Third Swipe: Tornado Lashes
By the third swipe, my lashes had reached tornado status. They spun faster than a DJ at Coachella. Birds circled overhead, mistaking my eyes for a vortex to another dimension.
🔥 Fourth Swipe: Fiery Drama
I hesitated, but went for it. The fourth coat was like setting my lashes on fire (in a good way). I strutted around my room, feeling like Maleficent’s chic cousin. 🔥
🌟 Final Verdict:
This isn’t just makeup; it’s a portal to fantastical realms. Wear it to your next Zoom meeting and watch your colleagues wonder if you’ve been studying dark magic during lunch breaks. Plus, it’s waterproof — I tested it by crying during a rerun of The Notebook and my lashes remained unscathed. 💧" —Firecrotch
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack and in two colors).
2. A drop dead gorgeous pearl highlighter that'll give you a glow only pixie dust could deliver. I mean, come onnnn, Tinkerbell def crafted this baby up. You'll sparkle so much you'll look like that one troll in the Trolls movie.
Get it from KimChi Chic Beauty for $25.
3. A Truly Beauty boob polish made of an acai and retinol concoction that'll help smooth your skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks, and brighten, firm, and tighten your booby skin. Bestie, I'm sure your tatas already look *absolutely amazing*, but if you've ever been intrigued by these beautiful jars at Ulta (🙋🏽♀️🙋🏽♀️🙋🏽♀️), give this a try! And if anyone compliments your boobs you can be like "oh yeah, I just had 'em polished."
Promising review: "I was super skeptical of all these pretty beauty products when they popped up on my FYP, but I figured I'd give a few a try and BOY am I glad that I did. The polish smells amazing, and it's such a nice little way to indulge in some self care in the morning before work, after a long day, or whenever you need. The texture of the polish is super smooth, and the color is really pretty. I don't use it every day, but when I use it more often I definitely notice a difference. My skin is softer, boobs are perkier, and honestly the 'tightening' and 'perking' effect does kind of make them look bigger. They're certainly looking and feeling their best! Would absolutely buy again. I just ordered my second jar because I was running out!" —Melissa R.
Get it from Truly Beauty or Ulta for $32 or from Amazon for $30.81.
4. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap because you never thought you'd be able to fade your acne scars, but you thought wrong, my friend! The combo of hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and tumeric can help reduce hyperpigmentation and scars while also restoring moisture to your skin. Dark spots on your bikini area? Ahaaaa, not this summer! After using it once, you'll be belting out "Do You Believe In Magic" by The Lovin' Spoonful.
Promising reviews: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in more multipacks).
5. A Patrick Ta body glow balm that'll have people thinking you're lying about being human cuz with a glow like that, you gotta be a mystical magical fairy orrrr a Cullen. Just imagine how AMAZING you'll look this summer when the sun kisses your collar bone and you begin to shine like that crab in Moana. Beach trips, rooftop lunches, THE IG PICS?! Yep, a summer must have.
It also comes with a handy lil' brush for easy application. Check it out on TikTok *and* check out the body oil version!
Promising review: "TikTok has influenced me to purchase a lot and this has to be one of my absolute favorites!! It’s a beautiful, glossy glow and not greasy at all! I like using a Beauty Blender to apply it to the face and a brush for the body. If this is in your cart, do yourself a favor and buy it now!!" —GalacticSam
Get it from Sephora for $50 (available in two shades).
6. An Ogx leave-in conditioning cream to apply to your towel-dried hair for a magic trick. *Voila*, defined, bouncy curls that'll put a little extra pep in your step because of the way your curls bounce when you walk.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair, too." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
7. An eyelash curler that puts other lash tools to shame. It comes with five replacement silicone pads, which add some nice firmness to give your lashes the *perfect* curl shape with minimal pressure.
It's suitable for most eyes! How do you use it? Clean your lashes, look downwards, place lashes in the eyelash holder, and lightly press down on the curler for several seconds. Then, just add your fave mascara!
Promising review: "I have long, full, but straight lashes. Nothing has worked. They just won't hold a curl. I have no idea what is different about this item, but my lashes look great! Gets all the lashes from outer to inner in one easy–squeezy. I FINALLY have found something that holds the curl ALL DAY! 100% recommend!!!" —Tangie4242
Get it from Amazon for $7.16.
Oh, and check out this highly rated mini travel curler if you take your lashes extraaaa seriously.
8. Fenty Beauty's Instant Retouch Concealer because you woke up exhausted and thanks to your dark circles, it's written all over your face. No one will even know that you literally dragged yourself outta bed this morning and you won't get all those annoying "omg, you look so tired" comments — it'll be like a magic trick.
Promising reviews: "I love this concealer. It's very lightweight, no wrinkles/creases and very easy to blend and build if need be." —Antoinette B.
"No creasing, all-day wear, full coverage without looking heavy, lightweight feel, the warmth is perfect without too much red in the undertone. I love setting this concealer with the Pro Filt'r Loose Setting Powder." —Karen B.
Get it from Fenty Beauty, Sephora, or Ulta for $30 (available in 50 shades).
Oh! And use the shade finder quiz if you're unsure about your correct shade! Reviewers say it really helps.
9. Glossier Wowder that'll have you understanding how this bad boy got it's name — RESULTS. This stuff will def have you saying "wow" under your breath whenever you use it. Why? It'll help your foundation last all night, soften shine, and smooth your skin, that's why! Careful, you may be accused of being a witch.
Former BuzzFeed editor Jasmin Sandal has this and says, "I had been meaning to give this a whirl since its release a few years ago, and, boy, I don't know why I waited so long to snag it because this stuff has changed the game. I recently moved from New York to California and, let me tell you, with this change in climate, my skin has gone through every phase imaginable: Painfully flaky with patches of dryness, breakouts beyond belief, and shine, ooh, so much shine you'd think there had been an oil spill. (And I'm telling you all of this because no matter what I put on my face, makeup never sits on it quite like I want it to.) Enter Wowder — the pillowy-soft powder that has done the unthinkable: blurred my imperfections and sets my concealer without leaving a chalky residue. Now any time I catch my reflection in the mirror I literally have to do a double take. My skin appears smoother and any fine lines look so much softer. A little goes a long way — and now I can leave my house with a little more confidence and return with a look that hasn't wavered."
Oh! BTW, it's vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I have pretty oily skin and I always look shiny by the end of the day. This setting powder left me with a matte finish that lasted all day. :)" —Sammy
Get it from Glossier for $24 (available in four shades).
10. A butt acne-clearing lotion because yes, it happens, and yes, it's TOTALLY NORMAL. But if it's making you uncomfortable, this Australian tea tree oil packed baby is *just* the potion you need. You + this stuff are gonna kick your butt acne's butt.
Read more about tea tree oil and acne at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I’ve used this product for about two months now. I try to remember to apply at least twice a day. Not only is the skin clearer, but the overall texture is much smoother and softer. I highly recommend giving this lotion a try." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.