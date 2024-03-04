26 Beauty Products That Basically Blew People's Minds On TikTok

Promising reviews: "Highly recommend. I learned about it because several influencers use it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite, better than all the expensive brands I've tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1



"WOW!!!! I've been looking for a pore-filling primer for some time now — I am very, very picky and usually try to use super lightweight primers because my skin is sensitive, so I was a tad bit skeptical of this because it looks so thick in the package photos. However, I'm a BELIEVER now, y'all. It's much less thick than it looks and spreads super easy and evenly. My pores are getting smaller thanks to a new skincare routine, but I've been SO frustrated trying to find a primer that will actually conceal my pores so they don't completely suck up the foundation and make me look awful. This. Is. IT! I wear the primer with Missha BB cream cushion foundation, usually I don't go for super heavy coverage because of said pores but I was able to build to a fuller coverage than what I normally would, and my skin looks smooth and moisturized. Of course if you get super up close pores are still visible but MUCH less so than they are with other primers. You can't beat this for the price. I've even tried the Maybelline Baby Skin pore filler primer and this blows it out of the water. Can't beat it, especially for the price!!!!" —Jody Ferguson

Get it from Amazon for $10.