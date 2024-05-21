36 Beauty Products From Asian-Owned Brands With Results That'll Convince You Magic Is Real

1. A drop-dead gorgeous pearl highlighter that'll give you a glow only pixie dust could deliver. I mean, come onnnn, Tinkerbell def crafted this baby up. You'll sparkle so much you'll look like that one troll in the Trolls movie.
KimChi Chic Beauty is a queer- and Korean-owned biz founded by Kim Chi!
Get it from KimChi Chic Beauty for $25.
2. A Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen with SPF 35 cuz the sun is making its way back, which is absolutely wonderful *but* you always forget you burn quicker than gas. If you want a sunscreen that blends effortlessly, helps blur your pores (thanks to Japanese wild rose), and feels weightless, this is gonna be your summer holy grail.
Tatcha is a Taiwanese-American-owned biz founded by Vicky Tsai that specializes in Japanese beauty rituals.
Promising review: "My go to sunscreen! I’ve tried many sunscreens in an effort to wear sunscreen everyday. With oily skin already, most leave me feeling greasy, but Tacha is incredible. It goes on matte, leaving your skin with a really nice finish. It’s light as a feather, and I recommend it to all of my friends. Sunscreen is no joke — you need to it protect your skin, and it’s worth it to spend money on a product that you will keep coming back to. 5/5 stars!" —Jon
Get it from Amazon for $70.
3. A mattifying, waterproof On Til' Dawn One/Size setting spray that Beyoncé used at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show. And Queen B's face was still beat 👏 to 👏 the 👏 GODS 👏 through the downpour. Yeah, this stuff has witchcraft in it for sure, sign me up.
One/Size is a queer- and Filipino-owned business founded by makeup expert Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
OMGGGG, let me collect my thoughts, I am shooketh. I *finally* got my hands on this about a month ago (it's always sold out!) and all I can say it is sorcery. Patrick Starr is a witch, there's no convincing me otherwise. I did my makeup one morning, set my face with this, and had a full on day — ran errands, went to Trader Joe's, went to a bar, then a restaurant, sweat, and I kid you not, every time I looked in the mirror my face was M👏 A👏 T👏 T👏 E. When I got home that night, my face had not moved at all and there was literally no oil to be found on my face. I have expensive setting sprays I love but by the end of the night, I usually have a bit of shine on my face, which seems like no big deal but as an oily girly, I hate that, I look greasy. But this stuff is a magical holy grail, no shine formed against me shall prosper. I see why Beyoncé uses this. I kept hearing the hype around this but it is a bit pricey so I kept putting off buying it. This is worth every bit of hype and every single penny. And I'm frugal! I will find a nice, affordable alternative and run with it forever because some big name-brand products do not work for me and I hate spending a lot of $$ for 💩 results. If I recommend any name-brand product, it'd be this. I love this stuff and I will forever eat that price and buy this now. Big fan.
Get it from Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes).
4. A dark spot correcting serum ~infused~ with niacinamide and vegan squalene to brighten your skin and leave it radiant and super moisturized. Just when you thought you'd need to crack open a spell book to achieve such magical results, this bad boy falls into your lap. *Thank you, skincare Gods*.
Axis-Y is a Korean skincare biz founded by Maggie Yue.
Promising review: "I swear by this serum, it made my dark spots disappear. and I’ve been using this on and off for about four months…because I’m not consistent with my skincare lol. These photos are only about a month apart...the dark spot on my cheek completely disappeared. I don’t have photos from when I first began using it but there’s a huge improvement!" —Minah
Get it from Amazon for $13.20+ (available in two versions).
5. A Patrick Ta body glow balm that'll have people thinking you're lying about being human cuz with a glow like that, you gotta be a mystical magical fairy orrrr a Cullen. Just imagine how AMAZING you'll look this summer when the sun kisses your collar bone and you begin to shine like that crab in Moana. Beach trips, rooftop lunches, THE IG PICS?! Yep, a summer must have.
It also comes with a handy lil' brush for easy application. Check it out on TikTok *and* check out the body oil version!
Plus, it's from a Vietnamese-American-owned biz!
Promising review: "TikTok has influenced me to purchase a lot and this has to be one of my absolute favorites!! It’s a beautiful, glossy glow and not greasy at all! I like using a Beauty Blender to apply it to the face and a brush for the body. If this is in your cart, do yourself a favor and buy it now!!" —GalacticSam
Get it from Sephora for $50 (available in two shades).
6. A hydrating eye stick to help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. People may start to think your goldfish are Cosmo and Wanda because these results are jaw dropping.
It's from a Korean-owned biz!
Promising review: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in two styles and in multipacks).
7. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that's perfect for all skin types and will effectively get rid of makeup residue, blackheads, and excess sebum while also helping prevent your pores from clogging up. In fact, it's so effective, some reviewers say you can actually see the gunk and oil leave your face. You'll be kinda grossed out by the ick seeping out of your pores while also being totally in love with the results and shooketh by the way it literally did a magic trick on your face. Blackheads, be gone!
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
Anua is a Korean skincare brand.
Promising reviews: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
"I can't live without this cleansing oil, it's magic in a bottle. This is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! It also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes too! LOVE ITTTTT, WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT?" —Sarah Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $17.69 (available in two styles).
8. A Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum you'll soon be praising as your new holy grail cuz Cinderella's glass slipper will have nothing on your beautiful glass-like skin. The unique blend of ✨ propolis, niacinamide elixir, and BHA ✨ will give you consistent hydration, leaving your skin all radiant and glowy.
Beauty of Joseon is a Korean skincare brand founded by Sumin Lee.
Promising review: "This is so soothing and helpful for my face. I had so much hormonal acne on my face, but after using this, it really cleared up! I rarely get breakouts anymore at all and I attribute it to this serum. There is no scent and the texture is exactly what I’d like out of a serum — slightly thick but still easy to spread on the face and neck." —A J
Get it from Amazon for $16.14+ (available in four other formulas and a multipack).
9. A dewy blush and lip balm bar to give you that natural, flushed, princess who was poisoned by her stepmother, glow-y look. It's packed with green tangerine extract (which I needed to look up cuz I've never even heard of a green freakin' tangerine), apple extract, and ~VIT-HA~ (a blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C) to give you moisturized, bright skin and a stronger moisture barrier.
10. A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner that'll help balance out the levels of oil and water in your skin and soothe flaky skin cells. The sirtuin from rice helps protect your skin from damage caused by the sun and the double-layer texture will give you some serious luster, moisture, and nourishment.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free and it's from a Korean skincare brand!
Promising review: "I am in love with this rice toner. It might be one of the best toners I've ever tried. I feel like it made my pimples disappear and made my acne scars lighten. This might be one of the best Korean products I've ever tried as well. It doesn't have a weird scent and it looks a little bit like milk. I feel so refreshed after I use this toner and it makes my skin so shiny and plump. I feel very moisturized after using it. Anyone thinking of using a toner should try this one." —Kayra
Get it from Amazon for $23.20+ (available in two sizes).
11. A Cosrx snail mucin serum to help improve skin hydration and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Corsx is also a Korean skincare brand.
Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨ . Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little potion. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.
Promising review: "This is a great product. It’s not sticky and has no smell. It's my favorite product to use with any other skincare product. Very gentle and helps with acne. Will be a regular in my skincare routine." —C
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.