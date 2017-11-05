 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Trending
TVAndMovies

27 Hidden Gems On Amazon Prime Video You Should Already Be Watching

Amazon Prime Video and chill.

Posted on
Jon-Michael Poff
Jon-Michael Poff
BuzzFeed Staff

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite hidden gems on Amazon Prime Video. Here's what they recommended:

1. Poldark

BBC One

What it's about: "It's 1783 and Ross Poldark returns from the American War of Independence to his beloved Cornwall to find his world in ruins: his father dead, the family mine long since closed, his house wrecked, and his sweetheart pledged to marry his cousin. But Ross finds that hope and love can be found when you are least expecting it."

Seasons available: 2 included with Prime; 1 available for purchase

bridgetg4b8e41980

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Lore

Amazon Studios

What it's about: "Blending dramatic scenes, animation, archive, and narration, Lore reveals how our horror legends — such as vampires, werewolves, and body snatchers — are rooted in truth."

Seasons available: 1

taylorrendonr

3. The Man in the High Castle

Amazon Studios

What it's about: "Based on Philip K. Dick's award-winning novel, The Man in the High Castle explores what it would be like if the Allied Powers had lost WWII, and Japan and Germany ruled the United States."

Seasons available: 2

—Ashley Bloodworth, Facebook

4. Fleabag

BBC Three

What it's about: "Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London. Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars as Fleabag, an unfiltered woman trying to heal, while rejecting anyone who tries to help her and keeping up her bravado all along."

Seasons available: 1

maddyw2

5. One Mississippi

Amazon Studios

What it's about: "One Mississippi is a dark comedy inspired by comedian Tig Notaro's life. Tig returns to her hometown in Mississippi, where she contends with the death of her mother and her own mortality as she embarks on a painful yet hilarious journey that unearths uncomfortable truths about her family and her self."

Seasons available: 2

felicial4f401b7c7

6. Z: The Beginning of Everything

Amazon Studios

What it's about: "Z: The Beginning of Everything tells the story of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, the brilliant, beautiful Southern Belle who became the original flapper and icon of the wild, flamboyant Jazz Age."

Seasons available: 1

christinahroland

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Orphan Black

BBC America

What it's about: "Orphan Black is a sci-fi thriller starring Tatiana Maslany in the lead role of Sarah, an outsider and orphan whose life changes dramatically after witnessing the suicide of a woman who looks just like her. Sarah hopes that cleaning out the dead woman's bank account will solve all of her problems. Instead, her problems multiply — and so does she."

Seasons available: 4

katelynf4787a7cd3

8. Victoria

ITV

What it's about: "This ambitious drama presents the early years of one of history's greatest monarchs."

Seasons available: 1

shannonm4f1115c7b

9. The Collection

Amazon Studios / BBC Worldwide

What it's about: "A gripping family drama and entrepreneurial fable, set in a post-war Paris fashion house. It exposes the grit behind the glamour of a rising business, spearheaded by two clashing brothers. The atelier staff survived one war, but others loom; rivalries and romances pitting family against family, protégés against mentors, the past against the future."

Seasons available: 1

vaishnavireddy1809

10. Catastrophe

Channel 4

What it's about: "Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan write and star in this R-rated comedy about a one-week stand between a Boston ad exec and a London schoolteacher that leads to an accidental pregnancy. When Rob moves to the UK to help figure things out, cultures clash and hormones flare as these two realize they don't know the first thing about each other."

Seasons available: 3

kerriek3

11. The Pacific

HBO

What it's about: "From the producers of Band of Brothers comes this epic 10-part miniseries that tells the true stories of three Marines battling in the Pacific theater during WWII." (HBO)

Seasons available: 1

quietisviolent

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Sneaky Pete

Amazon Studios

What it's about: "A con man on the run from a vicious gangster takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete, 'reuniting' with Pete's estranged family, a colorful, dysfunctional group that threatens to drag him into a world just as dangerous as the one he's trying to escape — and, just maybe, give him a taste of the loving family he's never had."

Seasons available: 1

a4f646eedf

13. Fortitude

Sky Atlantic

What it's about: "Fortitude is the most northerly town in the world, and the most peaceful — until a prominent member of the community is found eviscerated in his own home, and suddenly the town's sheriff has his first ever murder to investigate."

Seasons available: 2

violetl43f2128e3

14. Patriot

Amazon Studios

What it's about: "To prevent Iran from going nuclear, intelligence officer John Tavner must forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous 'non-official cover' — that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm."

Seasons available: 1

chelseaa496d5e5de

15. The Last Tycoon

Sony Pictures Television / Amazon Studios

What it's about: "Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios present The Last Tycoon, a drama series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's unfinished final novel."

Seasons available: 1

ann5kc

16. Good Girls Revolt

Amazon Video

What it's about: "In 1969, while a cultural revolution swept through the free world, there was still one place that refused to change with the times: newsrooms. Good Girls Revolt follows a group of young female researchers at News of the Week, who ask to be treated fairly. Their revolutionary request sparks convulsive changes and upends marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives, and friendships."

Seasons available: 1

tinferg

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street

Amazon Studios

What it's about: "Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street follows Gortimer and his two best friends, Ranger and Mel, on magical exploits triggered by their thirst for adventure. The trio sets out to end a jinx while helping the unluckiest kid on Normal Street, solve a mystery before a spooky spirit turns them into ghost stories, find a fabled lost treasure, and outsmart fate after some advice from a fortune teller."

Seasons available: 2

captainatl

18. Grimm

NBC

What it's about: "Grimm is a drama series inspired by the classic Grimm's Fairy Tales. ortland homicide Detective Nick Burkhardt discovers he is descended from an elite line of criminal profilers known as 'Grimms,' charged with keeping balance between humanity and the mythological creatures of the world. As he tries to hide the dangers of his new found calling from his fiancé, Juliette Silverton, and his partner, Hank Griffin, he becomes ever more entrenched in the ancient rivalries and alliances of the Grimm world."

Seasons available: 5 included with Prime; 1 available for purchase

wittikitty

19. Goliath

Amazon Studios

What it's about: "Once a powerful lawyer, Billy McBride is now burned out and washed up, spending more time in a bar than a courtroom. When he reluctantly agrees to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against the biggest client of the massive law firm he helped create, Billy and his ragtag team uncover a vast and deadly conspiracy, pitting them all in a life or death trial against the ultimate Goliath."

Seasons available: 1

jpb4c7b434e4

20. Bleak House

BBC One

What it's about: "In this star-studded adaptation of a literary classic, acclaimed writer Andrew Davies turns his talents to one of Charles Dickens' most brilliant novels — arguably the greatest-ever depiction of Victorian London. Fresh and imaginative, yet faithful to the original, this thrilling fast-paced adaptation is shot with a contemporary edge."

Seasons available: 1

cbaten

21. Thirteen

BBC America

What it's about: "When Ivy Moxham escapes the cellar that's been her prison since she was abducted, it's just the start of her story. Her captor is on the run and, as cracks appear in Ivy's account of her ordeal, the police begin to doubt her motives. What happened to Ivy in that cellar? How has it changed her? And can she really be trusted?"

Seasons available: 1

aliciad4bae731f3

ADVERTISEMENT

22. Vikings

Steve Wilkie / History, Jonathan Hession / History

What it's about: "Vikings transports us to the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior and farmer who yearns to explore — and raid — the distant shores across the ocean. His ambition puts him at odds with local chieftain Earl Haraldson, who insists on sending his raiders to the impoverished east rather than the uncharted west. When Ragnar teams up with his boat builder friend Floki to craft a new generation of intrepid ships capable of conquering the rough northern seas, the stage is set for conflict." (History)

Seasons available: 4

cmorley2112

23. The Dressmaker

Amazon Studios / Broad Green Pictures

What it's about: "The Dressmaker tells the story of the beautiful and talented Tilly Dunnage. After years working as a dressmaker in exclusive Parisian fashion houses, Tilly returns home to a town in the Australian outback to reconcile with her eccentric mother Molly. She also falls in love with the pure-hearted Teddy; armed with her sewing machine and haute couture style, Tilly transforms the women of the town, exacting sweet revenge on those who did her wrong."

mallorya3

24. Stardust

Paramount Pictures

What it's about: "Escape into the enchanted world of chivalry and romance in Stardust, an epic tale starring Claire Danes with Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert De Niro."

carriel4d8e7dddf

25. What We Do in the Shadows

Madman Entertainment

What it's about: "Viago, Deacon, and Vladislav are vampires who are finding that modern life has them struggling with the mundane — like paying rent, keeping up with the chore wheel, trying to get into nightclubs, and overcoming flatmate conflicts."

joannam4f5a39907

26. And Then There Were None

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

What it's about: "In this film adaptation of Agatha Christie's best selling novel, eight strangers are invited to a desolate island of the south west coast of England where it becomes evident that they have been summoned to atone for their past sins."

sweetpeajojo84

27. Conspiracy

HBO / BBC

What it's about: "This is the story of the top-secret Nazi meeting to debate the merits of Hitler's Final Solution, the extermination of the entire Jewish population of Europe."

—Emma Bovary, Facebook

Descriptions are courtesy of Amazon except where noted.

Want to be featured in similar BuzzFeed posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss