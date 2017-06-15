15 Crazy Little Details In "Wonder Woman" You 100% Missed

1. If the scene in which Diana shields Steve from gunfire seems familiar, there's good reason: It's an homage to Clark Kent doing the same for Lois Lane in Superman (1978).
2. Her glasses and hat — the staples of Clark Kent's iconic disguise — really drive the point home.
3. This shot, on the other hand, of Diana using her arm to deflect a bullet, is a direct nod to the iconic Rosie the Riveter poster, whose subject is often regarded as a feminist icon.
4. Her blue dress at the banquet is strikingly similar to a dress Lynda Carter wore in an episode of the Wonder Woman TV series.
5. It also puts her in a long line of bold female characters who find themselves exploring ~a whole new world.~
Allure's Calin Van Paris notes that blue dresses "[seem] to be a favorite of ingenues soon to embark on an adventure outside of their realm of experience."
6. The gala attendee Diana gets the dress from is also important — it's none other than Fausta Grables.
In the Wonder Woman comics and TV series, Grables is a Nazi agent who Hitler directs to capture Wonder Woman.
7. The white peacocks on Themyscira are hugely symbolic: Male peacocks are known for their brightly colored feathers and showy mating rituals, so these peacocks, with white, lowered feathers, underscore the female dominion of the island.
8. Themyscira is also filled with circles and spirals and thereby avoids phallic imagery almost entirely.
9. The German lifeboats bear the name Schwaben, which was the name of an actual German ship that, in 1905, replaced the battleship Mars — the Roman name of the Greek god ARES!
10. But that's not the only historical connection: Erich Ludendorff was an actual German general during World War I.
Ludendorff's account of the war — basically that Germany had lost because it was betrayed by German civilians back home — was used as Nazi propaganda in the party's rise to power.