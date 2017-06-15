Sections

TVAndMovies

15 Crazy Little Details In "Wonder Woman" You 100% Missed

Did you catch that Rosie the Riveter reference? (Spoilers ahead.)

Jon-Michael Poff
Jon-Michael Poff
BuzzFeed Staff

1. If the scene in which Diana shields Steve from gunfire seems familiar, there's good reason: It's an homage to Clark Kent doing the same for Lois Lane in Superman (1978).

Warner Bros.

2. Her glasses and hat — the staples of Clark Kent's iconic disguise — really drive the point home.

Warner Bros.

3. This shot, on the other hand, of Diana using her arm to deflect a bullet, is a direct nod to the iconic Rosie the Riveter poster, whose subject is often regarded as a feminist icon.

Westinghouse Electric / Warner Bros.

4. Her blue dress at the banquet is strikingly similar to a dress Lynda Carter wore in an episode of the Wonder Woman TV series.

Twitter: @haarleyquin

5. It also puts her in a long line of bold female characters who find themselves exploring ~a whole new world.~

Warner Bros.
Disney
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Allure's Calin Van Paris notes that blue dresses "[seem] to be a favorite of ingenues soon to embark on an adventure outside of their realm of experience."

6. The gala attendee Diana gets the dress from is also important — it's none other than Fausta Grables.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

In the Wonder Woman comics and TV series, Grables is a Nazi agent who Hitler directs to capture Wonder Woman.

7. The white peacocks on Themyscira are hugely symbolic: Male peacocks are known for their brightly colored feathers and showy mating rituals, so these peacocks, with white, lowered feathers, underscore the female dominion of the island.

Warner Bros.

8. Themyscira is also filled with circles and spirals and thereby avoids phallic imagery almost entirely.

Warner Bros.

9. The German lifeboats bear the name Schwaben, which was the name of an actual German ship that, in 1905, replaced the battleship Mars — the Roman name of the Greek god ARES!

commons.wikimedia.org
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

10. But that's not the only historical connection: Erich Ludendorff was an actual German general during World War I.

Warner Bros.
en.wikipedia.org

Ludendorff's account of the war — basically that Germany had lost because it was betrayed by German civilians back home — was used as Nazi propaganda in the party's rise to power.

11. At the department store, Etta tells Steve that Diana is on "outfit #226" — which just so happens to be the number of the last issue of the Wonder Woman comic that ran from 1987 to 2006.

Warner Bros.
DC Comics

12. While his character's backstory wasn't completely revealed in Wonder Woman, Saïd Taghmaoui, who plays Sameer, has suggested he might be a member of the Blackhawks.

In DC Comics, the Blackhawk Squadron is a group of ace pilots who fight alongside the Allies.
Via Twitter: @SaidTaghmaoui

In DC Comics, the Blackhawk Squadron is a group of ace pilots who fight alongside the Allies.

13. Squint hard, and you can see Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zach Snyder as a soldier behind Wonder Woman & Co. in Veld, Belgium.

Warner Bros.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

14. Dr. Maru, dressed in military green, never actually wears her protective goggles as Dr. Poison does in the comics.

Warner Bros.
DC Comics

15. Finally, the scene in which Steve detonates Dr. Maru's weapons high above Earth recalls a similar scene in another movie explicitly about good and evil: Dan Brown's Angels & Demons.

In Angels & Demons, the Camerlengo flies a helicopter with the volatile antimatter on board high above the Vatican in order to save everyone upon the substance's explosion.
Columbia Pictures

In Angels & Demons, the Camerlengo flies a helicopter with the volatile antimatter on board high above the Vatican in order to save everyone upon the substance's explosion.

Did we miss something? Let us know in the comments below!

