Fleece-Lined Tights, Plus 32 Other Things You Need If You, Like Me, Are Dreading The Cold Weather

1. A rechargeable hand warmer for anyone whose hands are always cold. You have three temperature levels to choose from and can even use it to charge your phone!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm, but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger, and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —RK
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in nine colors/styles and two-packs).
2. A pair of opaque fleece-lined tights that somehow manage to be super warm without being bulky.
Promising review: "I do not know how I managed to live 39 years before discovering fleece-lined tights. I purchased a pair of black and navy to take home to Wisconsin for the holidays. They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20-degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well. I haven't washed them yet, but I am confident that they will continue to wear beautifully." —Blondie, Esq.
Get it from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in 10 colors, two sizes, and packs of two).
3. A cushioned bath pillow if you wanna ensure that your head *and* back are both as comfy as possible while you enjoy some much-deserved relaxation time in the tub.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any press\ure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles).
4. A door draft stopper here to keep out not only the cold air that loves to sneak in under your door, but also the pests that use the same point of entry to mooch off of your furnace and crumbs when it gets chilly outside. Some reviewers have also found that it's great for blocking unwanted sound if you've got noisy neighbors or roommates.
Promising review: "I bought this because bugs were starting to get into the house, and in order to fix what was wrong with the door, we would have had to take the door off the hinges. We really wanted an easy fix since we will be putting in a new door come spring. My husband put this on, and it has worked great. Not only are the bugs staying out, but the extra noise and cold coming in are no longer a problem. I would definitely recommend this." —Rose E. Archambault
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
5. Or a roll of adhesive weather stripping — it'll keep stealthy and, quite frankly, uninvited cold air from sneaking in through the cracks in your doors and windows. It's easy to install and will probably help keep your utilities bill from going through the roof once fall makes way for winter.
You'll get two seals (totaling 16 feet) that are 9 millimeters thick.
Promising reviews: "Just received and installed. Quick and easy to install. One roll split in two covers one standard doorway. It works great at keeping the cold draft out. Stopped it completely. I’ll be using the other roll to fill gaps around a couple of window AC units. I would recommend this to friends and family." —Amazon Customer
"I recently bought an older house where all the windows are out of square. These strips have filled the gaps. I have no doubt that my next electric bill will be significantly lower after applying these to all my windows." —Nolan
Get a two-pack of 33-foot-long rolls from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
6. And a window insulator kit that creates an airtight lining to keep cold air OUT and hot air IN!
Promising review: "I buy this every winter, and it makes a BIG difference! We have super-thin windows, and this works like a charm to stop 80% of the cold drafts, and I find I can sit right next to the window without a problem after installing them. It's easy to install and looks invisible after you apply heat with a hair dryer. No one will be able to tell there's a film, and it'll look completely transparent after you apply heat. It was so satisfying to see the wrinkles disappear! It looks great, works great, and will save your energy! Win win win!" —Raymond
Get a three-window kit from Amazon for $15.99 (available in a larger size for patio doors and big windows).
7. Some smartphone-friendly thermal gloves designed to let you use your phone in cold temperatures without feeling like your fingers are gonna fall off.
Promising review: "I love these gloves. I live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and today’s high was 22 degrees, and my hands didn’t get too cold. I had my gloves on and I could still use the functions on my phone. It also has a pretty good grip, as well." —Calvin
Get them from Amazon for $5.54+ (available in sizes M–XL and in 12 colors).
8. *The Amazon Coat*, an oversized parka that is truly as impressively warm as it is stylish. Reviewers love the large sherpa-lined hood, the generous amount of pockets, and how well this coat protects you from the elements while still being very fashionable.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer has this. Here's what she has to say about it:
"I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point."
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5X, eight colors/styles, and with or without a fur trim)
9. A set of super soft organic cotton flannel sheets you'll wanna swap for those light sheets you've been using that definitely won't hold up to colder temps. Plus, these are fade, stain, shed, and wrinkle resistant!
The organic cotton flannel is supposed to soften with every wash and the fitted sheet has an extra deep pocket to accommodate larger mattresses.
Promising review: "I live in Dash Point Tacoma by the water where it gets cold, breezy even in summer, and this looks good with my bedding and is the softest flannel I’ve slept in. Definitely worth the buy. It will keep you warm and cozy." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $46.97+ (available in six sizes, two weights, and 14 colors/patterns).
10. And a super soft and hypoallergenic comforter here to turn your bed into the coziest spot in the house.
If hypoallergenic microfiber fill that won't make you sweat through your pajamas like traditional down sounds good to you, we highly recommend adding this duvet to your cart.
Promising review: "This comforter is awesome. The quality is great, especially for the price! It is warm so I probably wouldn't use it in the summer months but definitely perfect for fall and winter. It is so comfortable, cozy, and warm, yet breathable and lightweight at the same time. Perfect duvet insert." —Meghan O'Keefe
Get a queen-size from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Oversized King and six colors).
11. Or a super cozy, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll transform your bed into your happy place when it's freeeeeeezing outside
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings.
It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in sizes Twin – King and 39 colors).
12. A borderline magical Muslin Comfort blanket – it's ultra-breathable and temperature-regulating so you can snuggle up without waking up at 3 a.m. in a pool of your own sweat. Plus, it's oversized, so you and your blanket-hogging partner (or dog) can stop fighting each other for coverage every dang night. Even skeptical reviewers are impressed by how this has changed the way they sleep.
Muslin Comfort is a woman-owned small business based in California that was born after owner Shyla realized she couldn't find an adult-sized blanket made from the same breathable muslin as her son's baby blanket. Now you — an adult — can quite literally sleep like a baby!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh... I love this blanket so much. It is exactly what I was looking to add to our bed. My partner and I are warm sleepers, so a duvet cover always felt like too much. This is the perfect weight for all seasons, and we can easily add an extra blanket for winter months. I'm so happy with how it feels, looks, and lays on the bed. Amazing product." —Margaret E.
Get this blanket from Muslin Comfort for $199.99+ (available in four sizes and 16 colors).