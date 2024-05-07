BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    We Already Vetted These 38 Well-Reviewed Products So You Don't Have To

    Skip straight to the good stuff.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A shampoo scalp brush that'll give you a relaxing lil' massage every time you wash your hair while deep cleaning and exfoliating your scalp.

    BuzzFeed editor holding pink scalp massager with silicone bristles
    editor showing other side where there's a gripper for fingers
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeed Editor Emma Lord has to say about it:

    "I recently started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice." 

    Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" —AH

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors). 

    2. A highly accurate and easy-to-use food scale perfect for nailing recipes. This one is loved by reviewers for 1) being compact and easy to store, 2) handling measurement conversions and subtracting the weight of containers, and 3) being super easy to clean!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This scale has been immensely helpful in my weight loss journey (that is the reason I purchased it). It has made meal prepping and portion control almost idiot-proof. It's hard to overeat when the number is staring you in the face. The metal surface makes it very easy to wipe clean and sterilize when/if it gets dirty. It is very easy to use as well. It can show multiple measurement units (ounces, fluid ounces, grams, pounds) which is good to match the serving size on whatever package you are looking at. And if you place an empty container on it before turning it on, it will start at 0.0 so you can just add food right onto plates and/or Tupperware without having to do math, thereby simplifying the process. I cannot speak to its accuracy compared to others as this is the only one I have used. What I can speak to is its sensitivity (the numbers go up when adding single grains of rice), and its consistency (identical food items always weigh the exact same, i.e. one serving size in grams of the type of fries we buy is always 13 french fries exactly). I would highly recommend this food scale!" —Nick

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 12 colors/styles).

    3. A nonstick, food-safe baking mat because cooking in the oven is even faster and easier if you can avoid spending time scraping a baking pan clean afterward.

    A reviewer's vegetable and mozzarella sticks cooking on a sheet pan
    A reviewer's croissants cooked on a sheet pan
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use these mats several times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.85+ (available in two styles and larger packs).

    4. A foot file and callus remover here to make your feet feel like they were completely reborn without spending time *and* money on a trip to the salon.

    before, a reviewer's heel with deep dry cracks, and after the heal pink and smooth, next to the black and silver file
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it!!! In less than five minutes all of the dry, dead skin came off. It didn’t hurt and I didn’t need expensive paraffin treatments or foot soaks. I can’t believe I’ve struggled with dry heels for so long! Can’t express how amazing it feels to have smooth heels. Easy to use and quick!" —Teacher Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    5. A pack of Burt's Bees lip balm for anyone who wants smooth and refreshed lips. This stuff uses responsibly sourced ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and vitamin E to naturally help hydrate your lips.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my first time using Burt's Bees Lip balm. I used Eos and Nivea before this. Someone recommended this to me and I bought my first Burt's Bees peppermint lip balm a week ago to try it before ordering the four-pack. This is a good deal compared to the $3 single ones. The other lip balms I tried are oily. They give a glossy appearance. But this is more like a balm. Not glossy but gives a more moisturized, natural appearance. Even though the other lip balms kept my lips good while it is on, they often left my lips flaky. There were still dry skin coming off my lips. After using this balm, I never had that problem. The lips had a healthy moisturized look." –Sam

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in eight flavors and multipacks).

    6. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is beloved by reviewers for how little effort it takes to quickly and easily remove stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, grills, and much more — without leaving behind any scratches! 

    reviewer's bathroom tile floor with dirty grout and then clean grout
    www.amazon.com

    A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in two sizes).

    7. A digital food thermometer so you can stop hemming and hawing over whether or not your chicken is cooked enough and quit losing precious juice from your steaks every time you cut them open to check on the middle. Just stick this lil' guy in and get an instant temperature reading!

    reviewer photo using the food thermometer to check the temperature of food in a pan
    reviewer photo showing the magnetic food thermometer attached to the side of a stove
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others, but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer or too hard to read. This one is small and lightweight; it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." —Kat29

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).

    8. A pack of 36 acne patches that'll absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight! They can help speed up the healing process and help give you clearer-looking skin without the picking or popping that can leave scars behind. 

    reviewer split image of the patch on their face before with no gunk and after some time with gunk pulled out onto the patch
    reviewer holding two patches with gunk on them
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it — I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.

    Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97 (also available in other pack sizes).

    9. pet urine stain removing spray perfect for pet owners who are desperate to remove spots and smells both old and new. Simply spray and let the enzymes gobble up all the gross stuff you don't feel like spending forever scrubbing away at. Then just blot and let air dry, and you can cross it off your to-do list!

    Reviewer image of a stained carpet
    Reviewer image of same carpet now clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Y’all! This stuff is AMAZING! I sprayed the carpet thoroughly to where it was pretty saturated and let it sit overnight. Let me just say I was EXTREMELY impressed. The carpet was brighter, smelled fresher and it wasn’t stiff like how other carpet cleaners tend to leave your carpet! The thing I was most impressed by though was that the dark spots on our carpet were completely gone and this was without having to do any scrubbing! I literally sprayed the carpet the night before and I woke up to a cleaner like new carpet the next morning! I’m extremely extremely impressed and will be ordering the gallon size to do the entire carpet." —Ieshia M.

    Get a a 32 oz bottle from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes). 

    10. A K-Cup carousel that holds *35 K-Cups* so you can enjoy spinning through your options every morning. Plus, it makes it so much easier to store them in a way that looks nice and organized.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just as you’d expect, it’s great ! Plenty of spots for my K-cups, easy to spin the carousel while trying to find a flavor, and the material seems to be made out of some nice heavy-duty metal! And the best part is it really doesn’t take up too much space. I didn’t have much room to work with, so I’m very happy with my purchase, and if anyone is in the market for a K-cup holder, I would look no further!" —Julia

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).

    11. And a cleaning K-Cup you can pop into your Keurig just like you're making a normal cup of coffee. Reviewers are overjoyed by how easy it is, and are relieved that they no longer have to wonder what gross bacteria is hiding out in their morning bean juice. 

    three cups of dirty water that get progressively cleaner with each rinse
    reviewer image of cleaning K-cup placed inside Keurig
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    All you have to do is brew one large cycle with the cleaner pod, and one or more with just water (depending on how dirty your machine is), and you're done! 

    Promising review: "Our coffee can start to taste funky after several uses. We run this through once, then two times with just water. Works great and coffee goes back to tasting like normal! It clears out any build up that can affect the taste of your coffee. It is super easy and just as quick as making a cup of coffee." —Maine Customer

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in larger multipacks).

    12. A scratch pad in case your pup *hates* having their nails clipped. Now, they can file down their nails all on their own without the stressful ordeal!

    A gif of a puppy scratching their front paw on the pad
    ScratchPadforDogs / Etsy

    ScratchPad is a small biz based in Atlanta offering scratch pads and refills.

    Promising review: "Love this ScratchPad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the ScratchPad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani

    Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $39.91+ (available in three materials and two styles).

    13. Some incredibly comfortable and colorful huaraches you should only buy if you're OK with everyone you meet asking where you got them.

    Model wearing vibrant floral-embellished summer sandals and blue jeans standing on a paved surface
    A model holding floral-embellished shoes with a chunky sole. The shoes appear to be for casual wear
    Macarena Collection / Etsy

    Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based small business with all sorts of leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods.

    Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes! I was greeted by the smell of sweet leather. I immediately put them on and couldn’t believe how cute they were in person! I’m normally a size 6.5 and have a wider foot across the toes. I ordered the size 6 and they fit perfectly. I wore them all day and no issues, no blisters, no 'new shoe' uncomfortableness. I would highly recommend!" —Memphis Market Co. David and Grace

    Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $45.67 (originally $60.90; available in women's sizes 5–10).

    14. A super cool floating bedside table — it takes up less space than a regular night stand and easily attaches to your bed frame so you can keep your essentials within reach at all times.

    closeup of the table, showing it holding a mug, earbuds, a phone, and other objects
    BedShelfie / Etsy

    Think Smallish is a POC-owned small business based in Los Angeles that focuses on space-saving minimalist nightstands.

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I made myself a loft bed to save space but then I didn't have anywhere to put the things that would normally be on a bedside table. This is an awesome, easy-to-use, super sturdy solution. And it even looks nice! I highly recommend it." —