We Already Vetted These 38 Well-Reviewed Products So You Don't Have To

1. A shampoo scalp brush that'll give you a relaxing lil' massage every time you wash your hair while deep cleaning and exfoliating your scalp.
Here's what BuzzFeed Editor Emma Lord has to say about it:
"I recently started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" —AH
2. A highly accurate and easy-to-use food scale perfect for nailing recipes. This one is loved by reviewers for 1) being compact and easy to store, 2) handling measurement conversions and subtracting the weight of containers, and 3) being super easy to clean!
3. A nonstick, food-safe baking mat because cooking in the oven is even faster and easier if you can avoid spending time scraping a baking pan clean afterward.
Promising review: "I use these mats several times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
4. A foot file and callus remover here to make your feet feel like they were completely reborn without spending time *and* money on a trip to the salon.
Promising review: "I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it!!! In less than five minutes all of the dry, dead skin came off. It didn’t hurt and I didn’t need expensive paraffin treatments or foot soaks. I can’t believe I’ve struggled with dry heels for so long! Can’t express how amazing it feels to have smooth heels. Easy to use and quick!" —Teacher Mom
5. A pack of Burt's Bees lip balm for anyone who wants smooth and refreshed lips. This stuff uses responsibly sourced ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and vitamin E to naturally help hydrate your lips.
6. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is beloved by reviewers for how little effort it takes to quickly and easily remove stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, grills, and much more — without leaving behind any scratches!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
7. A digital food thermometer so you can stop hemming and hawing over whether or not your chicken is cooked enough and quit losing precious juice from your steaks every time you cut them open to check on the middle. Just stick this lil' guy in and get an instant temperature reading!
Promising review: "This digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others, but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer or too hard to read. This one is small and lightweight; it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." —Kat29
8. A pack of 36 acne patches that'll absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight! They can help speed up the healing process and help give you clearer-looking skin without the picking or popping that can leave scars behind.
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it — I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
9. A pet urine stain removing spray perfect for pet owners who are desperate to remove spots and smells both old and new. Simply spray and let the enzymes gobble up all the gross stuff you don't feel like spending forever scrubbing away at. Then just blot and let air dry, and you can cross it off your to-do list!
Promising review: "Y’all! This stuff is AMAZING! I sprayed the carpet thoroughly to where it was pretty saturated and let it sit overnight. Let me just say I was EXTREMELY impressed. The carpet was brighter, smelled fresher and it wasn’t stiff like how other carpet cleaners tend to leave your carpet! The thing I was most impressed by though was that the dark spots on our carpet were completely gone and this was without having to do any scrubbing! I literally sprayed the carpet the night before and I woke up to a cleaner like new carpet the next morning! I’m extremely extremely impressed and will be ordering the gallon size to do the entire carpet." —Ieshia M.
10. A K-Cup carousel that holds *35 K-Cups* so you can enjoy spinning through your options every morning. Plus, it makes it so much easier to store them in a way that looks nice and organized.
11. And a cleaning K-Cup you can pop into your Keurig just like you're making a normal cup of coffee. Reviewers are overjoyed by how easy it is, and are relieved that they no longer have to wonder what gross bacteria is hiding out in their morning bean juice.
All you have to do is brew one large cycle with the cleaner pod, and one or more with just water (depending on how dirty your machine is), and you're done!
Promising review: "Our coffee can start to taste funky after several uses. We run this through once, then two times with just water. Works great and coffee goes back to tasting like normal! It clears out any build up that can affect the taste of your coffee. It is super easy and just as quick as making a cup of coffee." —Maine Customer
12. A scratch pad in case your pup *hates* having their nails clipped. Now, they can file down their nails all on their own without the stressful ordeal!
ScratchPad is a small biz based in Atlanta offering scratch pads and refills.
Promising review: "Love this ScratchPad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the ScratchPad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
13. Some incredibly comfortable and colorful huaraches you should only buy if you're OK with everyone you meet asking where you got them.
Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based small business with all sorts of leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods.
Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes! I was greeted by the smell of sweet leather. I immediately put them on and couldn’t believe how cute they were in person! I’m normally a size 6.5 and have a wider foot across the toes. I ordered the size 6 and they fit perfectly. I wore them all day and no issues, no blisters, no 'new shoe' uncomfortableness. I would highly recommend!" —Memphis Market Co. David and Grace
