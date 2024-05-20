Just 47 Tried-And-True Amazon Products With Over *Ten Thousand* Five-Star Ratings

1. A standing weeder here to help you achieve a flawless lawn without ending up with a sore back every time you do yard work.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy. Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small biz that sells tools to make weeding easier!
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
2. An Apple AirTag so you can easily track your bag's location if the airline decides to send your checked luggage to Rome while you're headed to Paris.
3. A painless mint-flavored Venus Visage teeth-whitening pen if you want quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of painless daily use. This thing can take on *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more.
It has over 10,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before, but now they are not. Lastly, these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10 and I am definitely planning on buying more." —Roy Joseph
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
4. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is beloved by reviewers for how little effort it takes to quickly and easily remove stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, grills, and much more — without leaving behind any scratches!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
5. A Takeya cold brew maker so you can stop overpaying for your fave daily beverage. This awesome device features an airtight lid and stainless-steel filter to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks!
Just add up to 6 tablespoons of your go-to coffee beans into the filter, fill it with water, and leave it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee.
Promising review: "This was my first cold brewing experience, but this product made it easy! Just put your coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and forget it in the fridge for a day! Plus, I love that everything comes apart easily and can be put in the dishwasher." —shackelforrd
Get it from Amazon for $25.50+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
Check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Takeya cold brew maker to learn more about why we love it.
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence — a lightweight face serum that could repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "I’m legitimately shocked by this product! I think this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face. I have super sensitive skin, and I gave myself a retinol burn. I had huge dry patches all over my face, and it was so uncomfortable. I ordered this, and after using it for one day, my face wasn’t red anymore. I’ve been using it for three days, and the fine lines I had on my forehead and smile lines are hardly visible, and I have no more dry patches on my face anywhere. I’m amazed. I can’t wait to see what this continues to do for my skin. If you’re thinking about buying this, here’s your sign — get it!!!" —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. Some flat, wireless sleep headphones because trying to sleep with regular earbuds in is all fun and games until you roll over on your side. With these, you can stream audio via Bluetooth, block out external sound, and sleep much more comfortably than with tiny pieces of plastic pressing into your ears and tumbling out every time you change positions.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in a variety of colors).
8. A tiny portable Bluetooth speaker that has no business sounding as incredible as it somehow does.
It also comes with a travel case!
Promising review: "I really thought the reviews were over-hyping this little speaker. I was totally wrong. The sound and bass that come out of this tiny thing is awesome. The battery lasts for several hours, even at full blast. The travel case is sturdy, and even when closed the sound is still good thanks to the speaker holes in the case. That said, with those holes I would say the travel case is more to protect it when it gets tossed in your bag. Really cannot recommend this enough. Well made, sturdy, easy to charge, great battery life, and really great sound." —KJ
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment — it uses ceramides and collagen to magically help bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! Simply let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes and rinse!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. It smells amazing, leaves my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leaves my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect. Well, folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super-picky hair girl!" —Aubsmommmy
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment (#1) for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.43.
10. A pet hair remover if you can never seem to get all of your pet's fur off of your clothes and furniture. This thing has over 137,000 5-star reviews for a reason! Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors).