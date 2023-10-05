"Looks Really Cute On My Desk": 25 Things To Make Your WFH Space A Little More Fun

1. A set of adorable cat gel pens that'll make you actually look forward to taking notes during long meetings that are ~purrr-ty~ boring otherwise.
Promising review: "I bought these on a whim to cheer up my desk at work. They are adorable and look exactly as pictured! All six pens work and I have no complaints so far. I bought them to take notes, but they're such a fine point that I might keep some of them at home for drawing...Not sure how long they would hold up for drawing, but they don't bleed at all and they have a finer point than a Sharpie pen for little details. Overall I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Hailey
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.49 (also available as a pack of 12).
2. Or a set of pens with large beautiful gems if you wanna feel extra fancy while jotting down your to-do list for the day. Plus, they'll add a touch of elegance to your desk area!
3. An absurdly cute and surprisingly great-sounding Bluetooth speaker for anyone whose desk could use some serious '90s vibes. It looks like a teeny tiny retro computer, and you can program the screen to display the time, pixel art, and a variety of little games and animations, using the real, RGB-backlit buttons. Even when you aren't using it to play your favorite songs and podcasts, you'll love it as a piece of entertaining decor to gaze at when you need a little break from focusing on your daily tasks.
Promising reviews: "I impulsively purchased this because I saw it on TikTok. I have had it for a little over a month now, and it is actually the best item I have purchased in a while. I admit, there is a slight learning curve when setting it up, because there is not a clear-cut instructions guide for all of the features, but once you figure it out, it’s so worth it.
It is really multifunctional, and you can customize it to your liking. I really love the mini games feature on here, like Tetris and Snake, because they all bring back childhood memories for me. My favorite part is the fact that it works as a speaker, and when I play music, I can have little videos sync to the music. Who knew a tiny little speaker could bring me so much joy. It is a bit pricey though, but it is just so cute. If you’re looking for a sign to buy this, here’s your sign." —Khuyen Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in five colors).
4. A dry-erase desktop whiteboard you'll love doodling on when you need *something* to get through hour three of back-to-back Zoom meetings. It's also a great way to save paper when you need to jot down quick notes, and it's the perfect place to put reminders so that you actually see them.
This whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, an accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "So much fun and function! The little drawer on the end was a bonus! It makes for a great daily reminder, and saves sticky notes too! :)." —Angela M Quinn
Get it from Amazon for $29.64+ (available in five colors).
5. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set here to make working at a computer all day more enjoyable. The keys have the feeling of an old typewriter, making a soft and soothing *click-clack* that'll add some ASMR to your workday, and the set comes in a variety of cute colors you can match to your space!
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard-and-mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert it into your computer to connect!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this keyboard! It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter, and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 11 colors).
Pssst...if you're looking for a compact version (i.e., without the numeric keypad), Amazon has that, too! Check it out for $35.99 (available in 11 colors).
6. A friendly boba tea pencil holder who brings a positive attitude to your workday no matter what's going on. It even pops up into a case for when you wanna take your pens and pencils on the go!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this pen case! It's cute with plenty of space for my pens, highlighters, lotion, earbuds, and lip balm. The fact that it zips is another big plus because I can toss it into my work bag and nothing falls out. I have gotten several compliments at work! I don't have a designated workspace, so I travel with all my work necessities, and this keeps everything I need for immediate use in one small space." —Kindryll
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five colors/styles).
7. An adjustable phone stand you can use to hold your phone vertically or horizontally in case you wanna keep an eye on incoming notifications or watch a little Netflix to help get you through loooooong and boring days.
Promising reviews: "I love it. I use my phone for conference calls (WFH), and I don't know how I lived without this. It's sturdy and keeps the cord out of the way. It's right there in my face so I can mute while on work calls or just see notifications at a glance. Highly recommend." —Cyndie L. Tozzo
Get it from Amazon for $8.79+ (available in eight colors).
8. A cute house clock that'll make you smile every time you look at it — even if you were secretly wishing it said "5:30" instead of "4:15."
9. And a cute tissue box cover you'll wanna keep stocked at all times because of how fun it is to pull tissues out of the chimney.
Here's why BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was 2+ years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $8.86.
10. A disco-ball mousepad that'll make even the dullest workday feel a little more like a party.
Meme Cuisine is a South Carolina-based small business!
Promising review: "Love this so much! Makes my home office so much more fun." —Meghan Sheaffer
Get it from Meme Cuisine on Etsy for $18.50.
11. And a disco ball planter so you can party with your plants while counting down the hours 'till quittin' time when the *real* party begins.
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $27.97.
12. An LED display portable turntable because the charming crackle and warm sound of vinyl will add a retro charm to your day. Plus, needing to flip or change the record will make sure you remember to take a quick break to stretch your legs (and maybe do a little dance) from time to time!
This model comes with Bluetooth capability to stream music from your phone or vinyl collection.
Promising review: "This record player has a great sound for such a small and compact portable player. I am amazed at how good the sound quality is. It is super easy to use as well. Definitely worth the purchase!" —Cheryl Burns
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in three colors).
13. Succulent print folders for anyone who would rather be relaxing outdoors surrounded by plants instead of filing away documents.
Promising review: "They were a little more than I wanted to spend, but the quality made it worth the cost. These will hold up well to regular use. They are a sturdy card stock with a smooth suede-feeling finish. The colors are true to the advertisement. A coworker used one of my files, and when she brought it back, she told me she loved how smooth the folder felt. Lol." —Roxy Smith
Get a pack of 12 (with six designs) from Amazon for $14.99.
14. A sport-brella for anyone who always thinks it'll be fun to take a break from their office space and work outdoors until they realize 1) it's bright and 2) the sun is making it hard to read their laptop screen. Instead of giving up and going back inside after ten minutes of squinting and swearing, try using this umbrella designed with SPF 50+ to block the sun! Simply clamp it onto your chair or the table and rotate it until it's providing the perfect amount of shade for a comfy and productive outdoor work sesh!
Promising review: "This has made working from home outside possible! I can bend the umbrella from three different angles and even rotate it. Great shade for my laptop to keep it from overheating in the sun, but small enough that I can stand next to it (clamped onto the side rail of my deck) and still get a little sun myself! Best money you'll spend this year!" —Melissa H.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).
15. A DeskCycle so you can squeeze in a workout *while* working if you hate sitting still all day long.
Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised with this DeskCycle! I wasn't sure how well an under-the-desk cycling device could work, but I get back and hip issues when I sit still for too long, and I don't always exercise daily the way I'd like to. I worried this might be a waste of money, but it was on sale, and I thought I'd take a shot. I've been using it for a couple of weeks, and I am really happy with it.
It's very quiet, and it cycles very smoothly. I'm in decent but not excellent shape (I walk about 10 miles a week), and even using the cycle at the lowest of eight resistance settings for a total of about an hour a day, I am noticing my legs getting stronger. I am definitely less stiff after a day in front of my computer than when I sat still. I would recommend this product to anyone with a computer job who needs a little more movement in their lives." —Tamara
Get it from Amazon for $196.53+ (available in four colors).
16. A memory foam, BAGUETTE-shaped (!) keyboard rest because bread makes everything better — even the daily grind.
Promising review: "The moment I stumbled upon this baguette wrist rest, I had to have it. It made me laugh and I needed a wrist rest, so why not? When it arrived, I was impressed — it even came carefully packaged in a bread bag! Not only is it funny, but it's also incredibly comfortable. I'll be bulk-buying these for stocking fillers and white elephant gifts this Christmas. Everyone I've shown it to has fallen in love with it. Definitely a great purchase." —Gwen T.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.