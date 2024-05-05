49 Things That’ll Almost Immediately Improve Your Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, Yard, And Everywhere Else In Your Home

1. Some adhesive, dimmable under-cabinet lights that'll instantly make your kitchen look more expensive than it actually is. These easy-to-apply lights are also great for closets, stairwells, and mirrors!
Promising review: "I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly
Get a 10' strand from Amazon for $19.80.
2. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer with shelves so you can conveniently peruse all of your options in an orderly (and aesthetically pleasing) fashion. I love anything that makes me feel like I'm shopping in my own home, tbh.
3. A Baseboard Buddy, which is a four-foot extendable cleaning tool that makes it easy to reach those spots that would otherwise require a ladder or you kneeling uncomfortably on the floor. Now you can stop avoiding cleaning your baseboards, molding, ceiling fans, grates, and other tough spots, and finally make any room look truly spotless.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4. Cute magnetic garage handles — they'll add some serious charm to your plain ol' garage door for wayyy cheaper than the price of *actual* fancy doors.
Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand new door!" —MrsPirate
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three styles; also check out the fake garage windows).
5. A kitchen mixer cord organizer — it easily attaches to the backs of appliances with a Command strip so you can get that tangled web of power cords taking over your kitchen counter back under control.
The Command strip is included, along with an alcohol cleaning pad.
3D Home Solutions is a Frisco, Texas–based Etsy shop that specializes in organization products.
Promising review: "Great product. Super easy to use! Currently using on my KitchenAid, my Instant Pot, my air fryer, as well as my toaster. Using these cleaned up my counter two fold and made storing 100% easier. Thank you!!" —Suzanne Baker
Get it from 3D Home Solutions on Etsy for $8 (available in three colors).
6. A door draft stopper here to keep out not only the cold air that loves to sneak in under your door, but also the pests that use the same point of entry to mooch off of your furnace and crumbs when it gets chilly outside. Some reviewers have also found that it's great for blocking unwanted sound if you've got noisy neighbors or roommates.
Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit Suavé
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
7. A rain showerhead if you wanna turn your normal ol' shower into something a little more luxurious.
Promising review: "It was super easy to install and works amazing! I love it so much and the flow of water is perfect and so relaxing. It's a real steal for the price (which had made me skeptical it would work right). It works so great though, super luxurious." —Sarah Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
8. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is beloved by reviewers for how little effort it takes to quickly and easily remove stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, grills, and much more — without leaving behind any scratches!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in two sizes).
9. A set of thick velvet slipcovers — they simply slip over sofa cushions so you can feel like you have a whole new couch without breaking the bank or having to go down a complicated DIY route. They come in a variety of sizes and colors so you can find the perfect look for your space!
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and a 13 colors).
10. Connectable Edison bulb string lights to guarantee that all of your patio parties are truly ~lit~ this season.
Promising review: "I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights. When they arrived, I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!" —Cora
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in seven sizes, three colors, two styles, and packs of two).
11. A sock and underwear organizer set in case your drawers have devolved into a writhing, tangled mess. No more digging for that one sock that you swear you just saw when you're already running late and texted "omw" like 20 minutes ago.
It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments.
Promising review: "I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally, I had little choice and ordered this in pink.
"Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill. If you have too many socks or tights or undies, each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau, which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" –Chrissquasi
Get it from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).