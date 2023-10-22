35 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

1. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap for anyone whose screw-on tube usually winds up covered in a gross mess of old, hardened toothpaste by the time you, your partner, and your little ones get through with it.
Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube, and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one, but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C
Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.95 (available in clear, glitter, and multicolor; also available as a pack of six).
2. A phone remote control ring so you can scroll through TikToks, turn pages on your Kindle app, skip songs, and trigger your phone to take photos or video *without* touching your device! If you've ever wanted to keep your hands nice and cozy under your blanket while doing some late-night reading, scroll through your feed while using the treadmill, switch up the music from across the room, or take pics and vids from up to 33 feet away — meet your new favorite gadget!
Promising review: "I love this thing. It sits on your finger like a ring, and you just press the button to scroll. If I’m going to sleep and I’m comfortable, it’s perfect if I don’t want to move. Yes, it's an unnecessary splurge and ridiculous, but pretty practical if you're an avid TikTok watcher at night like me." —PatyL
Get it from Amazon for $18.09+ (available in five colors).
3. A jalapeno corer – it makes it faster and simpler to get rid of unwanted seeds while making it *harder* for you to accidentally slice your hand open in the process.
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —PotsyZebra
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A wall charger featuring six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports so you can keep all of your devices juiced through the entire day without adding outlet strips to your already cluttered room.
5. A self-stirring mug that does a bang-up job blending sugar and creamer into coffee all on its own!
Check out a TikTok of the self-stirring mug in action.
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee, and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk. Pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self-stirring function. Just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on, and let it do its own thing." —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in five colors).
6. And a Mr. Coffee mug warmer so your favorite hot beverage doesn't go from toasty to lukewarm before you've barely had even a sip.
Promising review: "It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer, and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've gotten. I work 7 a.m.–5 p.m. and it is on the entire time, five to six days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased.
The 60-inch cord is long enough to go across my large desk. The hot plate is 3.25 inches in diameter, making it the right size for even my large-bottomed coffee mug. The entire warmer is 5.2-by-8.6 inches, so it's not cumbersome having it sit on my desk. This was a great purchase, and I'm glad I got it." —Christin Fern
Get it from Amazon for $18.41.
7. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to turn your couch into the ultimate relaxation station. Now you won't have to leave your comfy position to grab a beverage or the TV remote from the coffee table, because this thing has spots for two mugs, a remote, and two additional beverages!
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc. close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works, and I love it, so money well spent!" —Amber
8. A backseat hook that'll keep your bags and coats from spending the entire trip rolling around on the floor, dumping out their contents everywhere, and winding up covered in a mixture of dirt, snow, and whatever grime has been hiding under your seats since the beginning of time.
Promising review: "Everyone who has gone into my car loves these hangers. So useful to hold purses, plastic bags, jackets, 40-ounce water containers, etc.! They have remained where I hooked them no matter what I hung on them so far." —L.H
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
9. A microfiber window blind cleaner ingeniously designed to help you get rid of all that dust hanging out on your window blinds, fans, and air conditioners without breakin' a sweat!
The cleaner also comes with five microfiber duster clothes.
Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in green).
10. A mounted brush so your cat can groom themselves when you're not around, helping remove and collect hair so it doesn't wind up all over your space. Plus, if your feline friend looooves scritches, they'll very likely *ADORE* this thing.
Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing, but once he got a hang of it, he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs, and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiaracina
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
11. A cushioned bath pillow to ensure that your head *and* back are both as comfy as possible while you enjoy some much-deserved relaxation time in the tub.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles).
12. An easy-to-use heated beard straightener (with three heat levels) if you want a straighter beard or find it easier to trim after straightening. All you have to do is comb it through your beard like a magic wand to groom it in a single stroke, no beard oil necessary! Plus, it can also double as a hair straightener!
It also comes with a wooden comb and a travel bag.
Promising review: "I purchased this item because I have a short/medium beard that’s more often curly than not. Looked at similar items that cost three or four times the price of this one. I have had this comb for a couple of weeks now, and it’s working beautifully. I normally use it to straighten my beard before trimming — making a more even cut. Even if I keep it curly after, the trim just looks better." —Laz
Get it from Amazon for $23.65+ (available in two sets).
13. A fridge wall organizer that's basically a genius life hack for anyone whose fridge is at full capacity.
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa–based shop with tons of problem-solving products.
Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99 (available in multiple packs).
14. A dishwasher magnet designed to solve any confusion surrounding the state of your household's dishes.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool, and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles/colors).