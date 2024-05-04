38 Things That *Feel* Like Loungewear But Will Make You *Look* Like A Style Icon

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A breezy top with lacy sleeves and a loose fit, because who said comfy and fashionable have to be mutually exclusive?
Promising review: "After seeing the reviews, I went ahead and bought the shirt, and I was super happy with the way it fit and how it looks. It is super comfy and dressy at the same time, I can wear it to the office or out with a pair of jeans. Love this top, and will buy more colors." —heather kimbrough
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 43 colors).
2. Mid-rise denim joggers if you've sworn off the discomfort of jeans, but not the look. These loose-fitting, breathable joggers offer the softness and coziness of leggings with the style of your favorite boyfriend jeans.
Get them from Boohoo for $25.20 (originally $42, available in sizes 12–20).
3. A super cute high-slit wrap skirt whose appeal can be best summed up by this happy reviewer, who said: "This skirt is more comfortable than my athleisure wear and makes me look like I have my life together when I feel lazy!"
Promising reviews: "This skirt is darling!! The colors and fabric are both better than expected in person. The skirt does have buttons to fasten in place before you tie the wrap, so you have extra security. This skirt can easily be dressed up or down and the quality was nice." —Tracy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and a 25 colors).
4. A midi skirt and tank set that comes in a variety of fun prints for anyone whose closet is missing a statement piece that's also absurdly comfortable.
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd has this and loves it! Here's why:
"I love a matching set because it takes most of the work out of putting an outfit together. And this one is such a great deal! I love how comfy and easy it is to wear. I was concerned about it being see-through, but it wasn't! It has a stretchy waist and a cute tie detail in the front of the skirt. For spring days, I just throw a denim jacket over it. And, of course, I plan to wear it all summer as well. I would 100% buy more colors in this — and there are so many to choose from!"
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casual! I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable and soft. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool looking top!" —Jules
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 28 colors).
5. A soft and stretchy crop top here to ensure that you have the ~coolest~ outfit this summer.
Promising reviews: "I debated on getting this top for so long. I was worried it would be too tight, but it fits perfectly! It’s so comfortable, I want more colors now lol." —Destiny123
"The reviews are 5 stars for a reason: this top is everything." —Yazzmin
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $35 (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors).
6. A loose-fitting V-neck T-shirt dress perfect for those warm days when you just wanna throw something comfy on quickly without harming your reputation as a style icon. This breezy number with tortoiseshell buttons will help you stay cool and fashionable.
Plus, it comes in a variety of neutral colors *and* fun patterns to ensure that you can find something that flawlessly fits your aesthetic.
Promising review: "I LOVE this dress!!! I honestly wasn’t expecting much for the price, but I’m actually ordering more colors. I wanted something cute but also cool for these extremely hot summer days and this is perfect! It’s a bit loose, but that’s what I wanted." —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors).
In addition to easy, breezy clothing in the summer months, it also can't hurt to stock up on some sweat-proof makeup!
7. A denim dress with frayed hems that comes in some really nice colors. It's versatile enough to wear with heels, sneaks, leggings, and more for a comfy *and* chic look that'll make you reach for it in your closet every chance you get.
Promising review: "Love the fit — comfortable, able to move freely, and still look dressed up. Can wear with sheer tights and booties with wedge heels for dressing it up, or thicker black tights with Ugg boots to dress down and be comfortable. Love how many compliments I get when I wear this dress too." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors).
8. Some baggy overalls to replace those sweats you always throw on for quick errands. Now you can have a quick, easy, and comfy outfit option that won't make you look like you just rolled out of bed.
Promising review: "I love these and would wear them every single day. They’re soooo comfortable and soft. No squeezing or tugging — nothing but soft, loose fabric. I got the army green color and may order them in every color because I never want to wear regular pants again." —Jasmine
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 16 colors).
9. A lightweight button-down tank for a breezy look you can easily dress up or down without sacrificing comfort.
Promising review: "I love these shirts so much! I have a couple of colors and will buy more! They’re super comfortable, the material is great, and they look good with pretty much any bottoms! You can dress them down or up, and so far, they’ve been fine in both the washer and dryer." —C_Jameson
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 19 colors).
10. A mock neck sweater and matching pants set that manages to be extremely chic *and* buttery soft at the same time.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this set. Don’t walk, run, and get this outfit. The quality is amazing, and it's very stretchy. I probably could have gone down one more size due to the stretch. I’m in love with this outfit and can’t wait to wear it. 😍😍😍😍😍" —Sexy Lady
Get the set from Eloquii: $35 (originally $79.95 for the sweater; available in sizes 14–32) and $35 (originally $84.95 for the pants; available in sizes 14–28).
11. An incredibly soft matching set with major vay-cay vibes strong enough to make it feel like winter never even happened.
Promising review: "This set is SO ADORABLE and SO COMFORTABLE! I can't tell you how many times I've ordered something cute from Amazon that comes and it's absolutely horrific. This one is just perfect, I am amazed. The material is great and looks gorgeous. I'm so excited to wear it and I wish it came in 50 different colors, I'd get them all :) Very happy with this purchase." —Brit
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 colors/styles).
12. A soft and comfy deep-V dress here for when you wanna start serving up summer looks to put winter out of sight and out of mind.
Promising review: "I loved this dress. It was thick, good quality, comfortable, and fit as expected. I’ve already worn it twice and will wear it much more this summer. Wrinkles come out really easily with steamer." —Tyler Woodruff
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 20 colors).