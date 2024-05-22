31 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

1. A sturdy, adjustable elastic laptop organizer — whether you're running from class to class, meeting to meeting, or even just room to room in your own home, this makes it easy to bring your phone, mouse, notebook, pens, and other items along without having your hands full or needing to haul around a backpack.
2. An easy-to-use hair thinner and cutter so you can cut down on pricey salon visits and feel confident touching up your own 'do! It trims your hair *while* combing it — so you only need one hand. Plus, it has different-sized teeth for thin or thick hair.
The razor has two edges: a fine-tooth one for thin hair textures and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!)
Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, but I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the Tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the Tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it, fearing that I might mess up my hair, so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only took off small amounts of hair at a time. Remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically, all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut.
"Seven months post pixie haircut, and I have only been to the salon once to have a reshaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short, and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
3. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband if you tend to battle feeling ill on planes, boats, buses, or roller coasters. It applies pressure to the acupuncture point on your wrists, which some say helps reduce nausea and vomiting. Therefore, it can help you feel less anxious that you'll get sick while everyone else has a grand ol' time.
Promising review: "My car sickness has been getting worse for years. I drive often with my family back to my hometown about five hours away. I put these on and was finally able to ride without constantly fighting nausea. They fit comfortably, and I quickly forgot they were on. This feels like a simple, cost-efficient fix." —Breya Porter
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53 (available in five colors).
4. A flip-top bottle attachment — now, instead of struggling to squeeze or dig out every last drop of your expensive lotion, shampoo, condiments, and more, simply attach this nozzle with three legs so you can store it upside down and let gravity do its thing.
Promising review: "No more wasting product. I love these so much that I had to get the six-pack so I can use them around the house for everything. I love that once the bottle is done, you just clean the lid and put it on something else. I love that the bottles don’t fall while the product is slowly dripping inside the bottle, and if you use the stoppers, it doesn’t leak. The only thing is, I wish it came with a lot more stoppers. This is a must-have in your house." —Must buys
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $20.35 (available in two colors and smaller pack sizes).
5. A curved shower curtain rod that'll make your shower feel bigger without having to, you know, remodel your entire bathroom. It's also super adjustable, making it easy to fit in a wide variety of bathroom layouts.
Promising review: "I am in love with this perfect matte black curved shower curtain rod! Semi easy to install. Because it’s curved, it does take some time to install both sides and make sure it’s lined up. Comes with everything you could need to install. Other than that, this shower rod is a dream." —Siarra
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in five finishes).
6. Mosquito-repelling bracelets coated with essential oils so you can wear them while hiking or hanging around outdoors to help dissuade the hungry buggies from claiming you as their next feast.
Promising review: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me, but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day, and it seemed to work, SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews, and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and untouched. I'm not fond of the smell (I'm hypersensitive to smells), but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian
Get a ten-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in larger multipacks).
7. An indoor flying insects trap — simply plug it into the wall, and the UV light will attract the bugs plaguing your home, trapping them on the replaceable sticky glue insert. Bye-bye bugs!
Promising review: "I love these inexpensive little fly traps. I bought two, then came back and bought two more, plus the sticky refills. We keep our trash in the garage and the flies are terrible, even with the lids on the cans. These are catching so many flies, that I'm changing out the sticky card every day. They are super simple and easy to use. One thing to remember is that the flies and other flying bugs are drawn to the light. So they work best in a space that's a little dark. They're perfect in our garage with the lights off, and in our kitchen at night, or with the overhead lights turned off." —D. Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available with two or five glue cards; exrtra glue cards are also available).
8. A touchless forehead thermometer featuring a built-in sensor that measures in just one second. Wanna take your little one's temp without waking them up? Now you can!
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now, and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check. Overall, highly recommend!"—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
9. A portable, microwaveable Rapid Ramen Cooker for anyone who wants the flavor and texture of stovetop cooked noods without the hassle and wait time that stands between you and a delicious meal.
Just add your noodles, fill with water to the water line marked inside the cooker, microwave for three minutes, and that's it! Perfect ramen noodles! Plus, this is BPA-free and can be put in the dishwasher!
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
Promising review: "This thing is amazing. Crack the noodles, throw 'em in, put the spice packet in, fill the water to the line, microwave for four minutes, and they're perfect. Not too hard, not too soft. You can even add in frozen veggies at the start (just make sure they're under the noodles or on the side), and throw cheese on at the very last 30 seconds if you want. The handles don't get hot, so you can grab it right out of the microwave, and it's easy to clean to boot! This is just a DREAM for me when I'm feeling lazy. Oh, and they're dishwasher safe." —Jessica B
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara that defines and separates lashes to give you the bold look you usually need ~falsies~ for. Plus, it'll last all day — even in hot weather — without clumping, flaking, fading, or wearing.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd has to say about these:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes, and I'm terrible at applying them), this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.74 (available in two colors and as a pack of three).
