30 Of "The Best" Beauty Products According To Reviewers

1. An easy-to-use, portable makeup-correcting stick so you can do little touch ups and fixes without having to wipe everything off and start over!
Promising review: "This is the BEST makeup remover EVER! Makeup melts off! It leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturized! I will never use regular make up remover again!" —Tammy Gilbert
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for anyone who wants seriously fuller, smoother, and softer lips *without* having to use needles. It comes with a day *and* night mask — simply put them on like normal lip gloss for instant results!
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "Best lip plumper I’ve tried so far! Honestly, a super great product. Not only is it more affordable than most lip plumpers (especially for two of them), but it also does a good job of doing what it’s supposed to do. It lasts longer than some high end plumpers, and doesn’t hurt nearly as much. I also like how it doesn’t smell like chemicals like most plumpers. It has a slightly minty scent, but isn’t strong enough to make me sick. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for an affordable lip plumper that does the job!" —Alexandra
3. L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water that'll give your hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing, with instant results visible after the first use. Use it on wet hair after shampoo for healthier-looking locks and a weightless feel that takes a mere *eight seconds* to achieve!
Promising review: "Why haven't I tried this sooner? This is hands-down the absolute best product I have tried on my hair in years, maybe decades! I have very thick, coarse, highlighted hair that proves to be a challenge for any product that claims smoothing, frizz control, shine, etc. I have tried so many high-end products that do not live up to their claims with my hair. As soon as I removed the towel, I knew this product was a winner. My hair looked smoother than usual before I even started to blow dry. When I finished blow drying, it looked the way it does when I leave a salon. I am super impressed and immediately ordered more." —shopsalot
4. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels to help reduce dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles in about 20–30 minutes while making you feel ultra-luxurious. Simply wear them while you're relaxing at night or getting ready in the morning, and enjoy the soothing effect that leaves your skin feeling nice and smooth.
Promising review: "Best eye masks ever!!! These gold collagen masks are awesome!! They have light subtle scent that I enjoy very much!! They're super easy to apply, and they actually stay put!! I have tried a lot of under eye masks that would just slide around. With these ones, I was able to relax and watch TV without having to lay back lol!!
Slap them on in the morning or at night, and still be able to get stuff done! They made my under eyes feel so soft and moisturized!! I have only used them twice, but so far I am in LOVE and cannot wait to see how they work on my wrinkles!!!" —Kelsey
5. A continuous water mister so you can easily and evenly dampen your hair without drenching it. All it takes is one gentle squeeze to release a fine and long-lasting mist, perfect for quickly styling your hair when it's been a few days since your last shower! Plus, reviewers *also* love to use it for cleaning, gardening, and more!
6. A pack of 36 acne patches that'll absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight! They can help speed up the healing process and help give you clearer-looking skin without the picking or popping that can leave scars behind.
Promising review: "Best pimple patches I’ve tried! So impressed with these patches! I usually get a few annoying pimples, and these really help keep me from picking them while helping the inflammation go down! Compared to other brands I’ve tried, I found that these stick on better, and I don’t wake up in the morning wondering where it went! Also, they’re a great size compared to the other brands I’d been using prior to purchasing these." —Semra Kol
7. A makeup setting spray to give your makeup a fresh ~just applied~ look all day long! Simply spray it on to lock foundation, eyeshadow, and powder in place with a nonshiny, matte finish so you aren't having to *constantly* reapply.
Promising review: "The best setting spray. I love this setting spray! It gives my skin a nice, dewy look. It doesn't smudge my makeup when it goes on, and it keeps my makeup looking fresh throughout the day. Just a couple sprays are enough for my whole face, so even though the bottle is small, it lasts a pretty long time. I've been using this brand for over two years, and I'll continue to do so — I love it!" —Lindsay
8. A set of nice-feeling and long-lasting matte lipsticks for anyone who hates winding up with dry lips and smudges. After using this stuff, your lips will feel silky soft, and your bold look will stay in place even after meals and beverages!
Promising review: "Holy grail of matte lipsticks right here. BUY IT!! THE best matte lipstick I've ever seen. I've looked far and wide, and spent thousands trying to find the best matte lipstick. No more! Buy it — you won't regret it. This lipstick — besides the wonderful colors — doesn't smudge, cake, or diminish easily. I've worn it all day long, even after several bottles of water, breakfast, and lunch. It's perfect!" —Karen
9. A liquid callus remover that's basically the equivalent of getting a pedicure in your own home. This stuff'll quickly get rid of YEARS worth of calluses that you thought were just part of your feet forever. Not anymore!
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. I’ve tried so many things that I honestly just believed I’d always have cracked heels forever.
After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than 5 minutes. I think I could’ve probably left the gel on for a little longer because of how bad my heels are, so I’ll do it again tomorrow, but already they look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
10. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment — it uses ceramides and collagen to magically help bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! Simply let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes and rinse!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have naturally blonde, medium length, more coarse hair that gets damaged from heat styling and is just naturally dry. I was looking for a hair mask to help heal my dry ends and just general damage. I followed the directions on the box, and left it in my hair for 15 minutes, and rinsed my hair, and styled as normal, and my hair has never been so sleek, and NOT weighed down, and the hair cuticles are together, and not frizzy. AND it's sooooo humid outside today and my hair stayed looking fresh. BONUS! I've tried so many masks and treatments that have weighed down my hair or left a weird residue, and this is the best one I've ever tried. For my hair length/thickness, I could get about five treatments from this size of a bottle." —Annie J.
