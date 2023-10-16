Prepare To Be Impressed: These 34 Products Are *Really* Good At What They Do

1. A shower door cleaner that'll banish stubborn soap scum and hard water stains so your shower glass can sparkle like the day it was born.
2. A self-grooming cat toy your feline friend will love, because it means all the soothing scritches they want... *whenever* they want! You'll love it too once you see how much loose fur it removes and collects! Just attach it to any corner of your home, and let your cat do the rest!
3. A set of Wad-Free pads brilliantly designed to help prevent your sheets from getting all tangled, twisted, and balled up every time you wash them. It'll also help them dry faster with fewer wrinkles!
4. A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum that could make your skin look radiant! It can help lighten dark spots, fight off wrinkles, prevent UV damage, and increase skin firmness and elasticity without resorting to harsh chemicals or synthetic colors.
5. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara — it defines and separates lashes to give you the bold look you usually need ~falsies~ for. Not anymore! Plus, it'll last all day — even in hot weather — without clumping, flaking, fading, or wearing.
6. A set of cleaning K-Cups you can pop into your Keurig just like you're making a normal cup of coffee. Then all you have to do is brew one large cycle with the cleaner pod, and one or more with just water (depending on how dirty your machine is), and you're done! Before you go replacing the whole thing, give these a try first!
7. L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water — it'll give your hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing, with instant results visible after the first use. Use it on wet hair after shampoo for healthier-looking locks and a weightless feel that takes a mere *eight seconds* to achieve!
8. A jar of the Pink Stuff paste, which has reached cult-favorite status for being great at removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!
9. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because the thing that washes your dishes needs to be cleaned sometimes too. Not to worry though, you won't ~actually~ be the one cleaning it! Just pop one of these tabs in, run it through a cycle, and that's it. Now your dishes'll come out sparkling and any odor emanating from your machine will be long gone!
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral build-up. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.
Promising review: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent build up all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some buildup and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, and no more odors or build up around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
10. An easy-to-use jewelry-cleaning pen – it makes jewels sparkle and shine so they look good as new.
11. A reusable Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller for anyone who wants to stop buying wasteful oil-blotting sheets. This works the same way! Just roll it over your T-zone or other greasy areas, and soak up excess oil *without* messing up your carefully applied makeup.
13. A pack of all-natural bottle cleaning tablets to get rid of those stains, smells, and tastes making you wonder if it's time for a new travel mug. *SPOILER ALERT* It's probably not! But it is time for these tablets to get in there and do the hard cleaning for you — no scrubbing or extra effort required on your part!
14. A Schick Silk Touch-Up Tool so you don't have to make an appointment and spend more money to remove peach fuzz. Plus, it works painlessly and precisely, leaving your face oh so smooth without the irritation marks that most threading or razors leave behind.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I got so sick and tired of waxing my chin that I broke down and bought this. Paid top dollar for a so-called 'dermaplaning sesh' at a spa for $90 only to realize I'd been had when I found these. At least I can shave myself in the morning without the harsh yank of waxing or plucking. At my age (mid-40s), I don't feel good about stressing my face with the yank of waxing, and the last time I was waxed at some cheap place on the corner, they burned my lip. Never again with these. This I can do at home discreetly, and the price is right, too." —HoundMama
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a nine count).
16. A fast-acting carpet spot-removing spray to remove those stains you thought you'd never be able to get rid of.
17. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil that can help soften cuticles and strengthen nails when used daily.
18. A reviewer-beloved pet hair remover with over 91,000 5-star ratings (!) for anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
19. And a FURemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet. All that fur and fuzz hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.
20. Some hoof healer natural foot balm to help revive your dry, cracked, and callused feet so they can be soft and smooth once again!
21. Some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil-infused pimple patches that can help reduce acne overnight by drawing out pus trapped under the skin. You can even see all of the gunk these patches pull out, so you know they're working.
Promising review: "These are incredible! I was totally skeptical about acne patches in general. I ordered a few different brands, and these by Avarelle are by far the superior choice! They are super thin and nearly invisible. The patches create a super tight seal that doesn't budge even during sleep — they don't peel off easy, but they don't harm sensitive skin either. AND THEY WORK! It's amazing to see all the gunk these things suck out. Totally reduces acne overnight or, at the very least, reduces pimples to barely perceptible! Would recommend!" —Amanda Dexter
Get it from Amazon for $8.05.
22. Some Wet & Forget shower cleaner — it makes it easy to keep your tub and shower nice and shiny. All you have to do is spray, let it sit, and rinse — and it'll clean and prevent scummy buildup all on its own. No scrubbing or wiping required — hooray!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.08+ (available in two scents and two sizes).