BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Prepare To Be Impressed: These 34 Products Are *Really* Good At What They Do

    If we gave out the BuzzFeed Shopping awards, these products would definitely go home with a trophy.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A shower door cleaner that'll banish stubborn soap scum and hard water stains so your shower glass can sparkle like the day it was born.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit, the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautifully, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP

    Get it from Amazon for $11.65.

    2. A self-grooming cat toy your feline friend will love, because it means all the soothing scritches they want... *whenever* they want! You'll love it too once you see how much loose fur it removes and collects! Just attach it to any corner of your home, and let your cat do the rest!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my three-legged cat because he can't scratch his left side. I found these, and he immediately LOVED it! The expression on his face when he first tried it was priceless (pictured above). The only downside is that it's possible it'll fall off because it was hard for me to get all pieces of tape to stick on a corner at the same time, but I can always buy more double-sided tape, so not a big deal to me. The product is for Floyd, not me, and he's happy, so five stars." —WeedWendy

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    3. A set of Wad-Free pads brilliantly designed to help prevent your sheets from getting all tangled, twisted, and balled up every time you wash them. It'll also help them dry faster with fewer wrinkles!

    hands putting a sheet set with the white square devices hooked to the corners in a washer
    Amazon

    They're reusable, BPA-free, and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.

    Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work — well, I can absolutely confirm this does! I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices, so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a set of four).

    4. A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum that could make your skin look radiant! It can help lighten dark spots, fight off wrinkles, prevent UV damage, and increase skin firmness and elasticity without resorting to harsh chemicals or synthetic colors.

    A before and after photo of a reviewer&#x27;s skin with dark visibly lightened after using the serum
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love love love this product! I’m nearing 30 and needed a good skin care regimen, as I’ve NEVER had one. I can’t believe my results! Not only has it taken away all dullness, it has reversed some sun damage! My before and after pictures are taken WITHOUT filters in the same lighting/same area of my bathroom. I’m highly satisfied!" —Heather C.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.80+ (available in two sizes and a set of two).

    5. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara — it defines and separates lashes to give you the bold look you usually need ~falsies~ for. Not anymore! Plus, it'll last all day — even in hot weather — without clumping, flaking, fading, or wearing.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's why BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord loves this:

    "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    6. A set of cleaning K-Cups you can pop into your Keurig just like you're making a normal cup of coffee. Then all you have to do is brew one large cycle with the cleaner pod, and one or more with just water (depending on how dirty your machine is), and you're done! Before you go replacing the whole thing, give these a try first!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty!! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." —Heather Garcia

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.

    7. L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water — it'll give your hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing, with instant results visible after the first use. Use it on wet hair after shampoo for healthier-looking locks and a weightless feel that takes a mere *eight seconds* to achieve!

    The bottle and a picture of a review with 3c type hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this! I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    8. A jar of the Pink Stuff paste, which has reached cult-favorite status for being great at removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!

    Before and after photos of a discolored wall cleaned by The Pink Stuff
    Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Say what?! It works??! YOU GUYS!!! My daughter decided the world is her canvas. Her medium: crayons. Almost every door and wall in my rented home is covered. I've tried everything, and my arms are super buff from scrubbing, all for nothing. I saw the Pink Stuff on a Pinterest post and thought I would check it out here on Amazon. I thought, 'well, it looks like it'll work, and if not, it's not expensive and it can't damage my walls anymore than they already are.' I am NOT disappointed! I used a damp microfiber cloth, scooped it up, and wiped it on the walls. I kid you not when I say it just wiped off!! My husband's mouth fell open, and I happily did my entire hall 🤣. Seriously, get it." —Sarah B.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (also available in packs of two and three).

    9. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because the thing that washes your dishes needs to be cleaned sometimes too. Not to worry though, you won't ~actually~ be the one cleaning it! Just pop one of these tabs in, run it through a cycle, and that's it. Now your dishes'll come out sparkling and any odor emanating from your machine will be long gone!

    a grimy dishwasher
    a shiny dishwasher
    www.amazon.com

    These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral build-up. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.

    Promising review: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent build up all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some buildup and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, and no more odors or build up around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.

    10. An easy-to-use jewelry-cleaning pen – it makes jewels sparkle and shine so they look good as new.

    Reviewer before and after image of a dulled ring made shiny again
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! I'm a fanatic when it comes to keeping my jewelry clean, especially my wedding set. I tried this product on my diamonds, Swarovski crystals, and Brighton jewelry, and the results are nothing less than amazing! This restored one of my Swarovski rings that I had not worn in years due to the cloudy color to a sparkling brilliance just like the first day I bought it! I cannot recommend this product enough! I just ordered additional wands so I don't run out! Home run Amazon!" —Kristina B.

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $17.49 (also available as a pack of three).

    Check out BuzzFeed Editor Heather Braga's full review of the Diamond Dazzle Stik jewelry cleaning pen to learn more about why she loves it!

    11. A reusable Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller for anyone who wants to stop buying wasteful oil-blotting sheets. This works the same way! Just roll it over your T-zone or other greasy areas, and soak up excess oil *without* messing up your carefully applied makeup.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Once you're done, just twist off the top of the roller to release the stone and give it a wash before your next use.

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #TikTokmademebuy for sure! I saw a video on TikTok, and immediately went on the hunt, only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later. ;)" —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $11.62.

    12. A foot file and callus remover that'll make your feet feel like they were completely reborn.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after photos of their dry, cracked heel looking shiny and smooth after using Colossal foot rasp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "To say the least, I was pretty apprehensive about using what is advertised as a 'colossal foot rasp.' Pretty terrifying labeling if you ask me. But HOLY CRAP this thing works. I had to do a before and after shot. It looks Photoshopped, but it absolutely is not!" —DRK LI

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    13. A pack of all-natural bottle cleaning tablets to get rid of those stains, smells, and tastes making you wonder if it's time for a new travel mug. *SPOILER ALERT* It's probably not! But it is time for these tablets to get in there and do the hard cleaning for you — no scrubbing or extra effort required on your part!

    Reviewer before, during, and after images of a thermos using the tablets
    amazon.com

    These are biodegradable and odor-free.

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. 

    They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.

    14. A Schick Silk Touch-Up Tool so you don't have to make an appointment and spend more money to remove peach fuzz. Plus, it works painlessly and precisely, leaving your face oh so smooth without the irritation marks that most threading or razors leave behind.

    reviewer photo showing the blade of the touch-up tool
    gif of reviewer using the touch-up tool to remove their peach fuzz
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

    Promising review: "I got so sick and tired of waxing my chin that I broke down and bought this. Paid top dollar for a so-called 'dermaplaning sesh' at a spa for $90 only to realize I'd been had when I found these. At least I can shave myself in the morning without the harsh yank of waxing or plucking. At my age (mid-40s), I don't feel good about stressing my face with the yank of waxing, and the last time I was waxed at some cheap place on the corner, they burned my lip. Never again with these. This I can do at home discreetly, and the price is right, too." —HoundMama

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a nine count).

    15. A Cat Dancer toy no one expects their cats to love as much as they inexplicably do.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Honestly, I could spend all day LOLing at the review photos. And in case you're wondering what this thing is made of that drives cats so wild... it's literally a springy steel wire and rolled up cardboard — that's it. But it has over 28,000 five star ratings, *and* it's under $4, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

    Promising review: "This little toy is a miracle! Was skeptical at first since it’s such a simple design but my cat (who usually only plays for a couple of minutes) was obsessed with this toy from the moment I opened the package. Even more, he won’t let it out of his sight and brings it to me so he can play some more. Will be buying a lot more of these in the future!" —Amcooper2006

    Get it from Amazon for $3.53.

    16. A fast-acting carpet spot-removing spray to remove those stains you thought you'd never be able to get rid of.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I was a little skeptical because I have some carpet stains I’ve let sit for a while because I didn’t have any cleaner at the time of the accident. The accidents have included coffee spills and poorly cleaned cat barf stains. I ordered this because I didn’t want to spend the money on a carpet cleaning service, plus you have to be out of your house too long. This stuff was INCREDIBLE. You just spray a concentrated amount and then scrub the stain away. It worked in every single stain I had and was super quick and easy. 100% recommend if you need a good spot cleaner!" —Kimberly

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    17. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil that can help soften cuticles and strengthen nails when used daily.

    A before image of a reviewer&#x27;s brittle nails and an after image of them much heaithier
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After my acrylics came off during quarantine, I wanted to make my natural nails stronger as they had had acrylics on them constantly for the better part of two years. I searched around Amazon and gave this product a try. I'm glad I did. I started using it twice a day, once in the morning and once towards the end of my work day. I'm down to once every few days now, and my nails are much stronger after the past two months. I'll continue to use it until I can get back to the salon." —Alice B.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in three sizes).

    18. A reviewer-beloved pet hair remover with over 91,000 5-star ratings (!) for anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.

    A gif showing how to use the roller to clean your furniture
    A hairy dirty pilowcase
    A now clean case
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    19. And a FURemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet. All that fur and fuzz hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.

    amazon.com

    Check this out in action on TikTok!

    Promising review: "I really didn’t expect this to work. We’ve had short-haired cats for years and I had a rubber upholstery brush that never seemed to do anything. Well, we recently got a dog — a black Great Pyrenees mix. There is fur everywhere. Our downstairs is all hard flooring with area rugs and I hate lugging my Shark vacuum every couple of days but just daily sweeping with a regular broom wasn’t cutting it.

    I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room... Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." —Sarah R.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    20. Some hoof healer natural foot balm to help revive your dry, cracked, and callused feet so they can be soft and smooth once again!

    Large twisting bottle with solid balm inside
    Pickle's Potions and Lotions

    Owner Kristin Mutchler runs this small business in Wayne, Maine.

    Promising review: "I love the packaging! I've been using the product for over a week and the results are stunning! My soles are not as rough or cracked anymore, giving me boosted confidence to show off my feet this summer! Thank you!!" —Alyssa O.

    Get it from Pickle's Potions on Etsy for $12+ (available in three scents and two sizes).

    21. Some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil-infused pimple patches that can help reduce acne overnight by drawing out pus trapped under the skin. You can even see all of the gunk these patches pull out, so you know they're working.

    Reviewer photo of two acne patches filled with pimple discharge
    Reviewer photo of cheeks with dark red acne scars and breakouts
    Same reviewer's cheeks, which are now a more even skin tone and free of almost all breakouts
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are incredible! I was totally skeptical about acne patches in general. I ordered a few different brands, and these by Avarelle are by far the superior choice! They are super thin and nearly invisible. The patches create a super tight seal that doesn't budge even during sleep — they don't peel off easy, but they don't harm sensitive skin either. AND THEY WORK! It's amazing to see all the gunk these things suck out. Totally reduces acne overnight or, at the very least, reduces pimples to barely perceptible! Would recommend!" —Amanda Dexter

    Get it from Amazon for $8.05.

    22. Some Wet & Forget shower cleaner — it makes it easy to keep your tub and shower nice and shiny. All you have to do is spray, let it sit, and rinse — and it'll clean and prevent scummy buildup all on its own. No scrubbing or wiping required — hooray!

    reviewer's shower tile with huge white stain
    the tile clean and bright
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20.08+ (available in two scents and two sizes).

    23. A pack of SweatBlock clinical antiperspirant wipes for anyone dealing with excessive sweat, because spending money on an array of fancy deodorants and doctor visits full of empty promises is truly the ~pits~.

    Hand holding the wipe
    Amazon

    Apply it every seven days! This is STRONG so if you have sensitive skin, I'd suggest you do a spot test first.

    Promising review: "For anyone who might be skeptical, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be nine degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat. I was sweating through my shirt on my back — BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee

    Get a pack of ten from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of two and three).

    24. A germaphobe-approved smartphone sanitizer designed to simultaneously sanitize *and* charge your phone! Forget about trying to wipe down every crevice with different cleaners and anxiously wondering if they'll mess up your screen or seep into the headphone jack.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / Via BuzzFeed

    PhoneSoap is a small business that creates products to help you keep your phone germ-free.

    Promising review: "I love that I can put my phone in there after I get home and it is sanitized in no time at all. I work in health care and it makes me feel better about having my phone at work." —Tammy

    Get it from Amazon for $73.95+ (available in six colors).