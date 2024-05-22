BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    "Heaven In A Chair": 29 Pieces Of Patio Furniture That'll Be The Star Of Your Next Gathering

    Move over living room, your deck just became your favorite spot to hang out.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A five-piece sectional sofa and table set made with comfy water resistant cushions, durable PE wicker, and tempered glass so it can stand up to the elements and provide you and your guests with an attractive and comfortable spot to relax outdoors.

    The outdoor sectional sofa
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this couch! Had it for a while at this point, and it really brings my patio together. Had plenty of people come over for cookouts, and everyone compliments me on how comfortable it is and how good it looks! Super easy to assemble, and has lasted me many months so far. Definitely worth the money!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in three colors and as a two-piece set).

    2. Or a three-piece PE wicker chair and table set if you don't have a huge patio. It'll provide comfy seating and a convenient place to put drinks and snacks while making your porch look much more stylish than it did before!

    a reviewer photo of two rattan arm chairs with a matching side table with a glass top
    www.amazon.com

    This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price. It shipped fast and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit. I get so many compliments." —Mrs.Mathews

    Get it from Amazon for $94.99.

    3. A tall table cooler combo in case you need both a high top AND somewhere to keep your bevvies chilled.

    The hgih top table extending out of the cooler base, with food on the table and drinks and ice in the cooler base
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have received a lot of compliments regarding this little cooler/table and for the price, I'm very happy with the purchase. We were looking for a smaller table to complement our larger patio set. After our last party, I think I may have made a couple of sales for the Keter brand. The cooler kept drinks cold for quite a while especially considering we didn't put much ice in it. The standing feature is nice too. Just lock the table in the open position and you can use it for a tall drink stand which works well. If you're looking for a little table for a patio set OR for a little patio cooler this product can take care of both needs." —Phenom13

    Get it from Amazon for $74.69+ (available in two colors).

    4. A comfy, zero-gravity canopy swing so you can feel weightless while gently rockin' back and forth in the shade. 

    a reviewer sitting in a blue swing using a laptop
    the blue swing in a different reviewer's yard
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note...If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it...you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash

    Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in seven colors).

    5. A cool hammock chair you'll love hangin' around in.

    a reviewer of the hammock chair in dark gray hanging from a pergola
    www.amazon.com

    It comes with two cushions and installation hardware, and can hold up to 500 pounds!

    Promising review: "This came in great shape, it was easy to set up, and it is comfy and sturdy. As a plus-size woman, I was a little concerned about how sturdy it would be, but it is great! I've never felt nervous about hopping into it and staying there right until the mosquitoes come out." —Mal T

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99 (available in seven colors).

    6. Or a hammock with a steel stand and carrying case if a hanging hammock isn't an option, but you still wanna lounge comfortably under the wide open sky.

    Reviewer sitting in hammock by pool
    www.amazon.com

    Plus, the stand is easy to assemble, disassemble, and pack up in the included carrying case for storage or travel!

    Long, but worthwhile promising review: "Features to love: The cotton fabric is sturdy and breathable. I never feel stuck to it the way I do in a nylon hammock. The setup/take down is super easy, and the frame is very sturdy — we have definitely put 300-plus pounds in it. 

    The ability to raise and lower the hammock with the multiple hook positions might be the best feature. I have bad knees and like to get into the hammock from a higher position...no problem. My kids like it lower so they can reach the ground to swing it...no problem. 

    It works great as a traditional hammock to lie in. It works as a 'swing' to sit on. It has enough fabric that you can cover up if you're cold or want to block out light or bugs. 

    We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times, and it dries great, hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell.

    Things not to love: Nothing! This is a great hammock. It may not be as portable as those little nylon hammocks, but if this is for your yard and not for camping, this is hard to beat." —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in a variety of colors/patterns).

    7. And a mesh raised dog bed so your pup has a soft, cool place to relax, too.

    a review photo of a raised bed with a dog laying on top
    www.amazon.com

    Remember to never leave your dog unattended outside in the summer so they don't overheat! This dog bed is great for when you and your pet are spending some time outdoors together and you're able to keep an eye on them.

    Promising review: "My dog loves this! He is 11 years old and I hate for his older bones to lay on the bricks or concrete. He loves this bed and we can easily move it from the back to front yard." —Kristin, Teaching Muse

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in five sizes and six colors).

    8. An umbrella with built-in solar LEDs here to help when the sun is doing the most *and* the least. Now you've got a shady spot to chill on hot days, and can seamlessly transition your afternoon patio party into a nighttime hang once it gets dark out!

    patio with round glass table and a striped umbrella on it
    umbrella at night with lights underneath it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!

    Promising review: "I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee

    Get it from Amazon for $72.99+ (available in 11 color combos).

    9. An amazing outdoor kitchen cart — it has a stainless steel top great for meal prep or serving, and a whole lot of open *and* sealed storage space. It includes lockable cabinets ideal for snacks, plates, and other supplies, a handy condiment shelf, a built-in paper towel holder, and four S-hooks perfect for hanging grilling utensils from!

    The cart with paper plates, napkins, cups, condiments, and other food and party supplies on it
    the cart with its cabinet doors open next to a grill
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. It is perfect for the deck, our outside 'kitchen'. With it being next to the grill, we can put the extra food we plan on putting on the grill on it along with seasonings. We also put an electric pan on it so we can fry food outside instead of smoking up the house. We keep that pan underneath along with the grilling utensils. Its use is unlimited." —Tracey

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in two colors and sizes).

    10. Some reclining zero-gravity lounge chairs with attachable cup holders to turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation station. Plus, you can fold them up for easy portability if you wanna take 'em on the go.

    Four of the chairs and one with the cup holder attached
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Heaven in a chair. Love everything about the zero-gravity chair! This is my first experience sitting in a chair like this...and I love it. I fell asleep outside, and it felt better than a hammock. I bought the beige...love the color. The fabric feels like a tough nylon. It has already rained on my chair, so I can attest that the chair is waterproof. The water beads off the fabric. I dried off the chair easily and effortlessly. The attachable table is adorable and fits perfectly on the frame of the chair. So happy I purchased." —tgi2day

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $99.99 (available in 22 colors/styles).

    11. Or an outdoor recliner that includes cushions for extra comfort so you can even take a little snooze at whatever angle you prefer!

    Outdoor patio with a blue lounge chair and a side table with a vase and a striped throw
    Outdoor recliner with cushioned seat and back, curved armrests, and a metal frame
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We really like the recliner! It was not hard to put it together. It is great for people with longer legs, as the seat is longer. It's easy to recline. We recommend this." —Karen

    Get it from Wayfair for $295.99 (available in four colors).

    12. A weatherproof outdoor bean bag chair for anyone who would much prefer to just plop themselves down on one of these than sit in some stinkin' chair!

    FIBALA / Etsy

    Fibala is Poland-based small business that sells modern, minimalist items for your home, like trays, wooden boards, pots, bowls, hangers, and more.

    Don't forget to pick up some bean bag filling so you can use it in your chair as soon as it arrives!

    Promising review: "This bean bag lounger is beautiful!! I love the simple look, soft grey color, and the vegan leather handle is super cool! The shop owner, Alicja, was so nice and helpful when I asked about a leather alternative. The lounger is everything I hoped it would be! I absolutely love it! TY!" —Amoryn Smith

    Get it from Fibala on Etsy for $93.75+ (available in three sizes and two colors).