"Heaven In A Chair": 29 Pieces Of Patio Furniture That'll Be The Star Of Your Next Gathering

1. A five-piece sectional sofa and table set made with comfy water resistant cushions, durable PE wicker, and tempered glass so it can stand up to the elements and provide you and your guests with an attractive and comfortable spot to relax outdoors.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this couch! Had it for a while at this point, and it really brings my patio together. Had plenty of people come over for cookouts, and everyone compliments me on how comfortable it is and how good it looks! Super easy to assemble, and has lasted me many months so far. Definitely worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in three colors and as a two-piece set).
2. Or a three-piece PE wicker chair and table set if you don't have a huge patio. It'll provide comfy seating and a convenient place to put drinks and snacks while making your porch look much more stylish than it did before!
This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price. It shipped fast and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit. I get so many compliments." —Mrs.Mathews
Get it from Amazon for $94.99.
3. A tall table cooler combo in case you need both a high top AND somewhere to keep your bevvies chilled.
Promising review: "I have received a lot of compliments regarding this little cooler/table and for the price, I'm very happy with the purchase. We were looking for a smaller table to complement our larger patio set. After our last party, I think I may have made a couple of sales for the Keter brand. The cooler kept drinks cold for quite a while especially considering we didn't put much ice in it. The standing feature is nice too. Just lock the table in the open position and you can use it for a tall drink stand which works well. If you're looking for a little table for a patio set OR for a little patio cooler this product can take care of both needs." —Phenom13
Get it from Amazon for $74.69+ (available in two colors).
4. A comfy, zero-gravity canopy swing so you can feel weightless while gently rockin' back and forth in the shade.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note...If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it...you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in seven colors).
5. A cool hammock chair you'll love hangin' around in.
It comes with two cushions and installation hardware, and can hold up to 500 pounds!
Promising review: "This came in great shape, it was easy to set up, and it is comfy and sturdy. As a plus-size woman, I was a little concerned about how sturdy it would be, but it is great! I've never felt nervous about hopping into it and staying there right until the mosquitoes come out." —Mal T
Get it from Amazon for $52.99 (available in seven colors).
6. Or a hammock with a steel stand and carrying case if a hanging hammock isn't an option, but you still wanna lounge comfortably under the wide open sky.
Plus, the stand is easy to assemble, disassemble, and pack up in the included carrying case for storage or travel!
Long, but worthwhile promising review: "Features to love: The cotton fabric is sturdy and breathable. I never feel stuck to it the way I do in a nylon hammock. The setup/take down is super easy, and the frame is very sturdy — we have definitely put 300-plus pounds in it.
The ability to raise and lower the hammock with the multiple hook positions might be the best feature. I have bad knees and like to get into the hammock from a higher position...no problem. My kids like it lower so they can reach the ground to swing it...no problem.
It works great as a traditional hammock to lie in. It works as a 'swing' to sit on. It has enough fabric that you can cover up if you're cold or want to block out light or bugs.
We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times, and it dries great, hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell.
Things not to love: Nothing! This is a great hammock. It may not be as portable as those little nylon hammocks, but if this is for your yard and not for camping, this is hard to beat." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in a variety of colors/patterns).
7. And a mesh raised dog bed so your pup has a soft, cool place to relax, too.
Remember to never leave your dog unattended outside in the summer so they don't overheat! This dog bed is great for when you and your pet are spending some time outdoors together and you're able to keep an eye on them.
Promising review: "My dog loves this! He is 11 years old and I hate for his older bones to lay on the bricks or concrete. He loves this bed and we can easily move it from the back to front yard." —Kristin, Teaching Muse
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in five sizes and six colors).
8. An umbrella with built-in solar LEDs here to help when the sun is doing the most *and* the least. Now you've got a shady spot to chill on hot days, and can seamlessly transition your afternoon patio party into a nighttime hang once it gets dark out!
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!
Promising review: "I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $72.99+ (available in 11 color combos).
9. An amazing outdoor kitchen cart — it has a stainless steel top great for meal prep or serving, and a whole lot of open *and* sealed storage space. It includes lockable cabinets ideal for snacks, plates, and other supplies, a handy condiment shelf, a built-in paper towel holder, and four S-hooks perfect for hanging grilling utensils from!
Promising review: "Love it. It is perfect for the deck, our outside 'kitchen'. With it being next to the grill, we can put the extra food we plan on putting on the grill on it along with seasonings. We also put an electric pan on it so we can fry food outside instead of smoking up the house. We keep that pan underneath along with the grilling utensils. Its use is unlimited." —Tracey
Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in two colors and sizes).
10. Some reclining zero-gravity lounge chairs with attachable cup holders to turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation station. Plus, you can fold them up for easy portability if you wanna take 'em on the go.
Promising review: "Heaven in a chair. Love everything about the zero-gravity chair! This is my first experience sitting in a chair like this...and I love it. I fell asleep outside, and it felt better than a hammock. I bought the beige...love the color. The fabric feels like a tough nylon. It has already rained on my chair, so I can attest that the chair is waterproof. The water beads off the fabric. I dried off the chair easily and effortlessly. The attachable table is adorable and fits perfectly on the frame of the chair. So happy I purchased." —tgi2day
Get a set of two from Amazon for $99.99 (available in 22 colors/styles).