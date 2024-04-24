"I Am Amazed": 33 Beauty Products For People Who Want A Simple Routine

You'll get five differing styles of *reusable* lashes to meet your different needs, and two tubes of magnetic eyeliner.

Promising review: “They look beautiful. I am so impressed with these lashes. This is the first time I have tried magnetic eyelashes, and they work so well. I tend to wear them once a week or so. They are all fun and so easy to put on. I have had these for a couple of months, and they still work great! I suggest cleaning them after each use with a makeup remover like Neutrogena (the one with the oil in it that you have to shake), and they come out beautiful and clean.

"When putting them on, I did discover with trial and error to first put the eyeliner on, and then let it dry by doing other makeup or getting dressed. Then, after that is set, put them on. I have small eyes, so I found putting them on too close to the inner corner of the eye can be irritating to me and bothersome when I blink. If I put them a tiny bit away from the inner eye, they work beautifully. I would definitely buy these again!" —Holly

Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available as a 22-piece set).