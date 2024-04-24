"I Am Amazed": 33 Beauty Products For People Who Want A Simple Routine

1. An easy-to-use, portable makeup-correcting stick so you can do little touch ups and fixes without having to wipe everything off and start over!
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A magnetic lash kit for anyone who hates struggling with falsies that require glue and are a hassle to put on. With these, all you have to do is apply the magnetic eyeliner just like any liquid eyeliner, and then place the magnetic eyelash right on top, where it'll instantly attach all by itself!
You'll get five differing styles of *reusable* lashes to meet your different needs, and two tubes of magnetic eyeliner.
Promising review: “They look beautiful. I am so impressed with these lashes. This is the first time I have tried magnetic eyelashes, and they work so well. I tend to wear them once a week or so. They are all fun and so easy to put on. I have had these for a couple of months, and they still work great! I suggest cleaning them after each use with a makeup remover like Neutrogena (the one with the oil in it that you have to shake), and they come out beautiful and clean.
"When putting them on, I did discover with trial and error to first put the eyeliner on, and then let it dry by doing other makeup or getting dressed. Then, after that is set, put them on. I have small eyes, so I found putting them on too close to the inner corner of the eye can be irritating to me and bothersome when I blink. If I put them a tiny bit away from the inner eye, they work beautifully. I would definitely buy these again!" —Holly
Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available as a 22-piece set).
3. A bottle of Touch in Sol's reviewer-beloved No Poreblem Primer that'll help minimize pores and give your makeup a smooth base, so you can achieve a seamless look without a whole lot of effort!
Promising review: "Even after only the first use, I was blown away by this primer. I honestly didn't think a primer could do what this one does. It went on very smoothly and didn't feel greasy whatsoever. All during my super-long day at work (12-hour shift), my makeup didn't budge and my face looked so smooth and satiny under my makeup. I have moderate to severe acne so my skin is generally fairly oily, but it has also been very dry lately, and this primer made it so my makeup didn't crease at all or cling to dry patches on my skin. I can't emphasize enough how surprised I was every time I went to the bathroom and looked in the mirror to see how smooth my makeup still looked." —MMkay13
Get it from Amazon for $13.60+ (available in two colors and multipacks).
4. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment — it uses ceramides and collagen to magically help bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! Simply let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes and rinse!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. It smells amazing, leaves my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leaves my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect. Well, folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super-picky hair girl!" —Aubsmommmy
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment (#1) for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.43.
5. A painless mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen if you want quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of painless daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more are no match for this thing.
It has over 10,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before but now they are not. Lastly, these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10 and I am definitely planning on buying more." —Roy Joseph
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
6. A three-barrel curling iron wand ingeniously designed to give you the waves of your wildest dreams with barely any effort at all — even if you're a beginner.
It heats up in 60 seconds (up to 410 degrees) and has a nonslip handle and insulated barrel tips for safety.
Promising review: "I love my three-barrel curling iron. I'm one of those who cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, so this three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air-dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and this has made that possible! My waves are beach-y and I've received tons of compliments from friends and coworkers." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in five colors).
7. A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes that dry in about 60 SECONDS *without* needing a lamp! Now you can quickly do your nails without worrying as much about smudges.
The formula is also nontoxic and made without formaldehyde, toluene, or DBP chemicals.
Promising review: "The set comes in various colors and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or have a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." —perksofbeautyblog
Get 10 bottles from Amazon for $13.99 (available in five color combinations).
8. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels to help reduce dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles in about 20–30 minutes while making you feel ultra-luxurious. Simply wear them while you're relaxing at night or getting ready in the morning, and enjoy the soothing effect that leaves your skin feeling nice and smooth.
Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup, and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $11.87 (available in two colors and other pack sizes).
9. A smudge-proof and easy-to-use mechanical eyeliner pencil so you'll never have to sharpen a pencil liner or deal with liquid liner ever again!
Promising review: "You can't beat the price. The most perfect creamy, pigmented, and easy-to-put-on eyeliner ever. I think most eyeliners are a bit stiff and kind of tug on the eye when you apply it, but not this liner! I bought it in black but will be buying it in other colors as well. Also, if you like to smudge your waterline, this liner is perfect for that." —Kaykay
Get it from Amazon for $5.10+ (available in 13 colors).
10. L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water that'll give your hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing, with instant results visible after the first use. Use it on wet hair after shampoo for healthier-looking locks and a weightless feel that takes a mere *eight seconds* to achieve!
Promising review: "Why haven't I tried this sooner? This is hands-down the absolute best product I have tried on my hair in years, maybe decades! I have very thick, coarse, highlighted hair that proves to be a challenge for any product that claims smoothing, frizz control, shine, etc. I have tried so many high-end products that do not live up to their claims with my hair. As soon as I removed the towel, I knew this product was a winner. My hair looked smoother than usual before I even started to blow dry. When I finished blow drying, it looked the way it does when I leave a salon. I am super impressed and immediately ordered more." —shopsalot
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.