54 Last-Minute Gifts That Are So Affordable, It’s Probably Worth Buying More Than One

Here's how to play: You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add them to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!

Promising review: "Ridiculous in a good way! I was skeptical about how much I would enjoy this game being in my mid-30s. But it's a lot of fun! Easy to learn, easy to play, my 8-year-old has lots of fun with it. It's a great family game with the potential to be a late-night more adult-oriented event if you’re picking up what I'm throwing down. Cheers!" —Amazon Customer

