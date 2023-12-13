54 Last-Minute Gifts That Are So Affordable, It’s Probably Worth Buying More Than One

1. A super slim wireless charger — it'll make their desktop or nightstand look way fancier.
Promising review: "One of the most aesthetically pleasing wireless chargers I've ever seen and used. I've tried different ones and they either take too long to charge and get hot or are bulky. This one is perfect for leaving at home, work and taking with you to travel." —Ken
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.69+ (available in a variety of colors and sizes).
2. A leaf-shaped trinket dish so cute, they'll hardly be-LEAF it!
Promising review: "Very cute! I bought it for a friend for her birthday and she loved it. It's very aesthetically pleasing and nice to the touch, but definitely will break if you drop it, so keep it in a safe area. It's the perfect size to display your special jewelry. It's very nicely made, and is perfect for someone who loves that natural aesthetic." —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. An incredibly detailed, dual-color moon-shaped light they can leave on its perch or carry around with them to make their space feel extra cozy.
Promising review: "These moons charge up fast with a cord (with a cool 'blue moon' color when charging) and then once charged, they are completely free from cords or any connection dependence. They light up with a very detailed real moon surface design in white or yellow, and it will totally mesmerize you. You can literally 'hold the whole moon in your hand' and use it as a cordless and battery-free lamp, a nightlight, a lantern, or a quasi-candle in the dark. The wood stand is sleek and super easy to assemble and is a perfect accent to any room décor. These moons are the best gift for friends, family, co-workers, kids, pets, and spouses." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in four sizes and three color combos).
4. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — an adorably illustrated card game for all ages that's quick to learn and incredibly fun and hilarious to play.
Here's how to play: You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add them to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Promising review: "Ridiculous in a good way! I was skeptical about how much I would enjoy this game being in my mid-30s. But it's a lot of fun! Easy to learn, easy to play, my 8-year-old has lots of fun with it. It's a great family game with the potential to be a late-night more adult-oriented event if you’re picking up what I'm throwing down. Cheers!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
5. A pair of trendy heart sunglasses for stylish folks who love to give their outfits a fun retro touch.
Promising review: "I bought these for a vacation and I LOVE THEM!! I saw them on a TikTok and knew I needed them. They aren’t tight in my face, seem sturdy, and are super cute. I’m excited to wear these by a pool with a big floppy hat! The price was definitely right and they look just like the YSLs!" —Jessica Elliott
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 21 styles).
6. A pair of BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks so they can pretend they're dining in a galaxy far, far away...
Promising review: "I bought these for my dad for Christmas and let me tell you this was the best gift I think I’ve ever given him. These are so fun and definitely easy to use/clean. Would 100% recommend these." —Alyssa Cannon
Get the pack of two pairs from Amazon for $12.97 (available in two styles).
7. The Book with No Pictures — a groundbreaking children's book by The Office's own B.J. Novak that'll leave you and your little one crying with laughter every single time. 😂
The book is recommended for ages 5–8.
Promising review: "Our 4-year-old is always pestering us to 'let me see the pictures' of her books every night, making storytime drag on forever, so I thought this would be great to chill her out at bedtime. NOT! She laughs so hard she gets the hiccups and has tears rolling down her face by the time we're two thirds through the book! What a perfect idea!" —Straight Outta the Suburbs
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
8. A mini Lodge cast iron skillet perfect for teeny-tiny meals that aren't worth dirtying big pans over. It's also great for little ones with an interest in cooking or baking!
Promising review: "This thing is amazing! Just like our big Lodge cast iron skillets, except smaller. Much smaller. Comically small. Pictures don't do it justice. Got this as a stocking stuffer for my wife. Literally. She got a good laugh out of it. But besides that, it is a great little skillet for a single egg (from a hummingbird preferably) or some popcorn on the grill (three or four kernels). Just buy it!" —CollierCatMan
Get it from Amazon for $7.57.