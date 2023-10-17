BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    42 Products That Work So Well, You’ll Wanna Say Thank You To Them Every Once In A While

    A painless teeth whitening pen, a handheld milk frother, a scrub-free shower cleaning spray, and more — you'll be grateful that these products actually do what they promise.

    Jonathan Mazzei

    1. A microwave popcorn popper so you can quickly and easily make your favorite movie snack without having to deal with the stove or spend money on wasteful single use bags. No oil or butter is required, but if you want butter, you can simply melt it using the dual purpose lid!

    the four steps to using the microwave popcorn popper
    Amazon

    That cup you see in the lid is a measuring cup so you'll use the right amount of popcorn and if you then dump the popcorn in the popper, you can then add the butter or coconut oil (in solid form) in the cup and just leave it there and it will drip into the popper as it melts. After the popping is done you can either eat it out of the popper or dump it in the bowl.

    Promising review: "Best popper EVER!!! I've been microwaving my own popcorn for many years and always bought the bulk popcorn but was never really satisfied with a popcorn popper until I got this one — but now it's my all-time favorite. Very easy clean up, and it pops almost all the kernels every time. In my opinion, this size is really a single portion and if two people want to share you should get the bigger size, but my GF and I prefer the smaller portions anyway. I sometimes use coconut oil in the measuring cup on the lid and sometimes use butter for flavor, but you can 'air pop' without oil as well. A little butter or oil goes a long way and helps the salt stick." —LDHunter

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two sizes and six colors).

    2. A firming eye cream that uses vitamins and organic botanicals to rejuvenate the delicate area around your eyes — banishing dark circles, puffiness, loss of firmness, sagging skin, wrinkles, crow’s feet, and dryness, leaving you with brighter, firmer, hydrated skin *without* irritation!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing." —Melissa

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes and as a pack of two).

    3. Some heel protectors you can stick inside those painful shoes that your feet wanna dump but your heart wants to keep. The adhesive is super strong, so they stay in place, and the pads are soft and cushioning, so you can bid farewell to those painful blisters you get every time you try to wear your favorite shoes.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Top qualities for me are: stickiness and padding. These are extra strong on walking shoes that are used every day. They stay exactly where I placed them. And the padding is a nice touch, extra thick around the top ridge to help hold my heels in place. Love them. I've used shoe store brands before, which lost their grip. These are top notch!" —Sss

    Get four pairs for $9.59+ (available in two colors and a color combo option).

    4. Or some TikTok-famous breathable heel protectors — slip them on under socks to help avoid blisters and foot pain while wearing shoes that aren't so kind to your feet.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love these so much!!! I have horribly flat feet, and have a hard time finding tennis shoes that do not rub blisters on my heels. Thought I had found a pair, but nope. Got blisters. Got these heel protectors yesterday. Wore my shoes ALLLLLLLLLL day long, no blisters, feet feel great!" —Jennifer Wiseman

    Get two pairs from Amazon for $9.95.

    5. A touchless forehead thermometer featuring a built-in sensor that measures in just one second. Wanna take your little one's temp without waking them up? Now you can!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check. Overall, highly recommend!"—BearDownChi1

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    6. A cool mist humidifier for anyone who's tired of the air in their apartment being drier than a desert. It makes ZERO noise, is fully customizable, has an auto-shutoff feature, and can help you sleep and breathe way better.

    the cool mist humidifier
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this humidifier hoping it was going to suit my needs. I wanted something small, easy to use, very quiet, and one that would not run out of water overnight. I got ALL those things. And the price was amazing at that.

    You can't go wrong with this product. I have a rather large bedroom, and I set it in one corner and it really reaches around the entire room. I bought this because I have allergies, and in the winter, especially, when the heater is on, my throat gets really dry and I cough all night. The humidifier helps keep my throat moist so I can sleep at night." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in two sizes).

    7. A splatter guard so you can stop drenching your entire stove in hot, sticky oil every time you try to make a stir fry. Now you can enjoy watching those veggies sizzle without the extra cleanup or fear of third-degree burns.

    Reviewer image of the splatter guard on a pan on a stove
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nice quality. I have used the cheap $3 type and they don't last very long. This spatter screen is much heavier quality with a sturdy ring. I like the bars across the screen as it lets you sit it down without having grease on the counter. It works best by putting it on the skillet with the bar up so you can flip it over when you need to sit it off of the pan and have clean resting legs. I would recommend this to anyone." —Jan E.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.25+ (available in three sizes).

    8. A handheld, battery-operated milk (or dairy alternative) frother that'll make your homemade beverages taste like you paid way more for them at that fancy cafe down the street. Reviewers love the froth, obvi, but they also really like how quick and easy it is to use and clean while giving them barista-approved results. You can even use it for whisking matcha!

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    In 20 seconds, this handy frother will turn a small pour of milk (including nut and plant-based milk) into a rich, fluffy foam for coffeeshop quality drinks. Use it to make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, flat whites, and to whisk matcha. It also works to blend powdered drinks that don't want to dissolve. And, there's virtually no cleanup, just run it under water and give it a gentle pulse. Plus, it comes with a convenient metal stand for easy storage!

    Promising review: "LOVE IT!! This has upped my coffee game. I heat my milk and creamer for about 30 seconds then froth for about 10–15 seconds. It’s delicious and I feel so fancy! I just run the frother under running water and then spin it for a second and it dries itself. I like that it’s battery operated because I have too many cords on my counter already. Also, it looks nice sitting out with my coffee supplies. The company sent me an email saying there’s a lifetime warranty so you can’t beat that. Oh, and it blends my protein powder easily and so there are no more clumps of powder at the bottom. Game-changer!" –Mel

    Get it from Amazon for $15.29+ (available in a variety of colors).

    9. A cruelty-free Glossier eyebrow gel for anyone who wants an easy and amazingly effective way to thicken, fluff, fill in, and groom their brows *without* them getting stiff and flaky. All it takes is one quick swipe to make everyone jealous of your eyebrows, thanks to the tinted gel formula and mascara-like wand!

    Model applies the gel to eyebrow
    Closeup of a model's eyebrows before and after using the gel, showing how much thicker and fulled in it makes them.
    Glossier

    Promising review: "I’ve always wanted something mild to enhance my brows as my hair is dirty blond and my eyebrows are thin/light. This product is PERFECT! I used the blond color and it is the perfect shade for everyday use along with wearing it to go out. Extremely happy with this purchase!" —Kim

    Get it from Glossier for $17 (available in five shades).

    10. An all-natural, vegan, unscented stain remover stick reviewers love because it deals with dirt, grease, blood, and other tough stains just as well, if not better, than the go-to name-brand products!

    pile of the stain sticks
    Shady Creek Farm NC/Etsy

    This North Carolina-based small business specializes in sustainable cleaning products and home goods.

    Promising reviews: "Our kitty cat had an upset tummy, and on the first night we put out our brand-new white organic quilt, the cat threw up quite a bit on it. I had little faith on it working, but amazingly, my first try with it and IT WORKED 100%!!! I AM A CUSTOMER FOR LIFE! 😍" —michelemassoni

    "I had a stain on my favorite white T-shirt. I used a name brand and washed it twice. Still stained. Got this in the mail and gave it a go. Stain gone! Highly recommend!" —Jennifer Ruef

    Get it from Shady Creek Farm NC on Etsy for $8.

    11. A ridiculously easy-to-use Kitchen Mama electric can opener that does all the work for you. Simply place the opener so the edge of the can is between the blade and gear, press the button, watch it spin around and cut the top of almost any can all on its own, press the button again to stop, and use the handy lid remover to seamlessly take the top off — leaving behind a smooth, non-sharp edge!

    youtube.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my mother, who has some problems with arthritis, and when we gathered around to see if it worked, we were all pretty impressed. It left the edge of the can crimped in a way that avoids those sharp edges, which I personally have been sliced by several times. At first it didn't seem like it was working, but then we lifted it and boom! Open can. I might get one for myself, honestly." —Rachel C.

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in seven colors).

    12. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara — it defines and separates lashes to give you the bold look you usually need ~falsies~ for. Plus, it'll last all day — even in hot weather — without clumping, flaking, fading, or wearing.

    buzzfeed editor&#x27;s eyes before and after using the mascara with the done lashes looking darker and longer
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Editor Kayla Boyd loves this mascara! Here's why;

    "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." 

    For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full review of the Essence Lash Princess Mascara!

    Get it from Amazon for $2.37+ (available in two sizes).

    13. A scratch pad in case your pup *hates* having their nails clipped. Now they can file down their nails all on their own without the stressful ordeal!

    ScratchPadforDogs / Etsy

    ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta offering scratch pads and refills.

    Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani

    Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $44.95+ (available in two styles and three grit levels).

    14. A windshield de-icer because the last thing you feel like doing at 8 a.m. is standing out in the freezing cold chipping away at the solid block of ice that has formed around your car. Just spray some of this stuff instead and watch the ice instantly start melting away!

    Two cans of the yellow de-icers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Tested this on a trip to Yosemite in late November. Temperatures at 6 a.m. were 28.4 degrees F, and the windshield of the car was totally frozen, as in hard ice that you couldn't take away with a credit card/hands. The instant I sprayed this one, it started melting. Great stuff to carry in the cold." —Cyberpunk

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.03.

    15. An apple slicer that makes preparing a quick snack almost absurdly quick and easy. Try drizzling some honey over your perfect apple slices and thank me later.

    Amazon

    Or try this one if you want thinner slices!

    Promising review: "I didn't know that an apple slicer can be this amazing! I no longer have to fight to get the apple slices out of the slicer and rip them apart. The bottom of this slicer pushes the slices through which separates them. Mind blown! And as a bonus, the bottom protects the blade while being stored. It just keeps getting better!" —AZMom

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    16. A pack of Pulleez hair ties for anyone who's tired of ripping out and damaging their hair every time they let down their ponytail. Forget playing the ~too tight...too loose~ game with scrunchies and other lesser hair ties — this ingeniously designed ponytail holder features a patented sliding system that tightens the elastic without twisting, making it gentle on your hair and *much* faster and easier to use.

    youtube.com

    This handy invention was created by Diana Wright, who came up with the idea while working as a fashion producer in need of a quicker backstage solution for getting models' hair runway ready in no time. You can even wear it like a bracelet when it isn't in use!

    Promising review: "I just love these!! No matter how careful I tried to be putting my hair in a ponytail with a scrunchy or regular ponytail elastic I would still end up pulling out or breaking off several strands of hair. I have not lost one strand of hair as a result of using this product. It does take a couple of tries to get the hang of holding your ponytail AND the barrel clasp with the same hand while you pull the ends to tighten, but then it becomes automatic." —K. Sparling

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.50 (also available in bigger multipacks).

    17. A Cat Dancer toy no one expects their cats to love as much as they inexplicably do.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Honestly, I could spend all day LOLing at the review photos. And in case you're wondering what this thing is made of that drives cats so wild... it's literally a springy steel wire and rolled up cardboard — that's it. But 23,000+ reviewers LOVE it *and* it's under $4, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

    Promising review: "This little toy is a miracle! Was skeptical at first since it’s such a simple design but my cat (who usually only plays for a couple of minutes) was obsessed with this toy from the moment I opened the package. Even more, he won’t let it out of his sight and brings it to me so he can play some more. Will be buying a lot more of these in the future!" —Amcooper2006

    Get it from Amazon for $3.90 (also available in multipacks).

    18. An over-the-drain hair stopper if standing in a puddle of dirty shower water because your drain is clogged sounds like the opposite of a positive shower experience.

    Split image of the reviewer holding the hair stopper in their hands and of the hair stopper surrounded by hair when placed over the drain
    amazon.com / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been very impressed! It's tall enough to fit easily over my pop-up drain and (even without suction cups) the weighted top keeps it in place. I have medium-length hair and seem to shed almost as much as my cat, but the drain protector catches it all and is easily removed and tossed away. Best of all, the silicone doesn't hold on to mildew or mold. I have been able to spray and wipe away any grime with very little effort. It looks like this drain protector will last a very long time. This has been a very worthy purchase!" —Suneimi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    19. Or a drain clog remover in case your hair/drain situation is already past the prevention stage, but hasn't quite yet reached what those in the industry refer to as a PLUMBING EMERGENCY. This declogger makes it super easy to clear your drain in mere seconds! No plumbing skills required whatsoever.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I pulled the orange plastic spiked strip from the package, I was immediately skeptical and felt like all those 5-star reviews were from people who exist in an alternate universe. I was tempted to initiate a return on Amazon but decided that I might as well gamble on a piece of $9 plastic before gambling $200 on a plumber. I slipped the plastic strip down my shower drain and literally FIVE SECONDS LATER I was pulling up gobs and gobs and gobs of hair. HOLY COW!!!!!!!! OHMYGOSH. I can't believe I still have any hair left on my head. SO MUCH REPULSIVE GUNK!!!! I saved my prize hairball on the shower floor to show my husband because I knew he would be as skeptical as I was. We both agree it looks like a small raccoon or a large squirrel lying helplessly on my shower floor. It's a grisly, messy, smelly, and oh so rewarding job." —Chocolate and Chips

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).

    20. A nonstick, food-safe baking mat so you can make cookies whenever you want without having to decide if it's worth needing to scrape a baking pan clean after. Nothing talks me out of cooking and baking like anticipating a cleanup, but these make it so much easier!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Here's why BuzzFeed writer Hannah Loewentheil loves these baking mats:

    "There's nothing worse than cooking a delicious meal and then having to clean up a big mess. And baking sheets in particular, which collect grime and grease, can be particularly hard to clean. That's why these silicone baking mats are such a staple in my kitchen. I used to use parchment paper, but these are re-usable and keep my baking sheets cleaner. I just place the mat on my baking sheet and go about cooking whatever I'm making, whether it's roast chicken, veggies, salmon, cookies, or more. When I'm done, I just toss the silicone mat in the sink and clean it, and my baking sheet looks spotless."

    Get it from Amazon for $14.90+ (available in two styles, two colors, and multipacks).

    21. L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water — it'll give your hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing, with instant results visible after the first use. Use it on wet hair after shampoo for healthier-looking locks and a weightless feel that takes a mere *eight seconds* to achieve!

    The bottle and a picture of a review with 3c type hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this! I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.75.

    22. A popular, luxurious-smelling fabric freshener you can spray on linens, towels, pillows, carpet, in your bathroom and even inside your car to make people think you've spent all day cleaning when you did no such thing.

    The fabric freshener in two different scents
    Wickry Candle Co / Etsy

    Wickry Candle Co is a Carrollton, Texas-based Etsy shop creating luxurious soy candles to keep your home smelling great. 

    Promising review: "I sprayed this on my sofa a week ago, and we still smell it on our sofa! These sprays are legit. If you enjoy Wickry’s candles, believe me when I say, you would not be disappointed with their sprays. You’ve made me a loyal customer for life!" —Jess 

    Get it from Wickry Candle Co on Etsy for $13.50 (available in a variety of scents). 

    23. A painless mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen here to give you quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, smoking, soda, and more are no match for this thing.

    before and after of reviewer&#x27;s yellow teeth, then cleaner whiter teeth after use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before but now they are not. Lastly these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10 and I am definitely planning on buying more in the future." —Roy Joseph

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available in larger multipacks).

    24. An adjustable measuring spoon so you can measure every ingredient in your recipe while only dirtying one utensil!

    Amazon

    This can measure wet ingredients from 1 mL up to 15 mL and dry ingredients from ¼ tsp up to 1 tbsp.

    Promising review: "One measuring spoon to replace several......how can you go wrong? The two pieces are completely separate so you can wash it thoroughly! Pleased with my purchase and the amount of room it just freed up in my drawer!" —zonneschijn

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95.

    25. A highly accurate and easy-to-use food scale perfect for nailing recipes. This one is loved by reviewers for 1) being compact and easy to store, 2) handling measurement conversions and subtracting the weight of containers, and 3) being super easy to clean!

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had numerous food scales over the years but this is the best one I have ever had. I love that you can put any bowl on it and reset the scale with that particular bowl. I also love that it can be done in ounces or grams. It is very slim and doesn’t take up much room for storage as well." —Ree Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in a variety of colors).

    26. A quiet, ozone-free Levoit air-purifier loved by reviewers dealing with allergies, asthma, or just plain ol' bad smells! It uses a three-stage filtration system to help rid the air of allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor, large dust particles, and 99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns so you can keep breathin' easy in your space.

    Black and white cat sitting next to white air purifier
    amazon.com

    It covers up to 129 square feet and can even be used as a night light!

    Promising review: "This air purifier is great! I bought it because there was a lot of pollen and cat dander in my house which was making my asthma flare-up. Since I’ve got this air purifier, the cat odor has decreased and I don’t need to use my inhaler as much. The noise is very quiet and not interruptive for me. Overall, I love this item and totally recommend it." —Dana

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two colors).

    27. Some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil-infused pimple patches that actually help reduce acne overnight by drawing out pus trapped under the skin. You can even see all of the gunk these patches pull out, so you know they're working.

    Reviewer photo of square acne patch that is filled with pimple discharge
    Reviewer photo of cheeks with dark red acne scars and breakouts
    Same reviewer's cheeks, which are now a more even skin tone and free of almost all breakouts
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are incredible! I was totally skeptical about acne patches in general. I ordered a few different brands, and these by Avarelle are by far the superior choice! They are super thin and nearly invisible. The patches create a super tight seal that doesn't budge even during sleep — they don't peel off easy, but they don't harm sensitive skin, either. AND THEY WORK! It's amazing to see all the gunk these things suck out. Totally reduces acne overnight or, at the very least, reduces pimples to barely perceptible! Would recommend!" —Amanda Dexter

    Get it from Amazon for $7.64.

    28. A set of bedsheet suspenders so when you wake up, your fitted sheets are still in place and looking neat and tidy, instead of slipping off the corners and getting all tangled up with your blankets.

    Split image of bedsheets coming off of the mattress without the suspenders and bedsheets staying on the mattress with the suspenders
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Say goodbye to rearranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these bed bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." —Khalysee

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).

    29. A jar of the Pink Stuff paste, which has reached cult-favorite status for being great at removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!

    Before and after photos of a discolored wall cleaned by The Pink Stuff
    Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Say what?! It works??! YOU GUYS!!! My daughter decided the world is her canvas. Her medium: crayons. Almost every door and wall in my rented home is covered. I've tried everything, and my arms are super buff from scrubbing, all for nothing. I saw the Pink Stuff on a Pinterest post and thought I would check it out here on Amazon. I thought, 'well, it looks like it'll work, and if not, it's not expensive and it can't damage my walls anymore than they already are.' I am NOT disappointed! I used a damp microfiber cloth, scooped it up, and wiped it on the walls. I kid you not when I say it just wiped off!! My husband's mouth fell open and I happily did my entire hall 🤣. Seriously, get it." —Sarah B.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    30. A eucalyptus lavender pouch perfect for making your average shower or tub feel a whole lot more luxurious. The steam releases natural oils that can help clear respiratory passageways and sinuses while helping relax the mind and body.

    A small satchel of lavender and eucalyptus hanging from a bath handle
    Eucalyptus Blooms/Etsy

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based, woman-owned business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.

    Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of eucalyptus and lavender is HEAVENLY." —Maggie

    Get a set of three from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $12.79+ (available in three or five pouches; this shop also offers free shipping!).

    31. A digital food thermometer so you can stop hemming and hawing over whether or not your chicken is cooked enough and quit losing precious juice from your steaks every time you cut them open to check on the middle. Just stick this lil' guy in and get an instant temperature reading!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my husband for Christmas. He has since used it several times, and he is VERY happy with it. He likes the overall size, the fact that the probe folds into the thermometer and is easy to clean and store. He also likes that the reading is digital and shows the correct temperature within seconds. Finally, he likes that there is a temperature guide on the thermometer where it is easy to see what the temperature should be for the product to be thoroughly cooked." —Sue L. Janson

    Get it from Amazon for $14.10 (available in three colors).

    32. An easily-washable drip catcher for anyone whose sink area is always drenched after a dishwashing session.

    Hustle and Sew/Etsy

    TwoLilacsStudio is a small Etsy shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.

    Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina

    Get it from Hustle and Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).

    33. A pet hair remover to help anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. This thing has over 100K 5-star reviews for a reason! Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "About four years ago, I adopted Daisy, who I was told was short-haired. Little did I know that she would be more medium hair and about the sheddiest animal I've ever owned. My wife and I love her, but because most apartment housing doesn't allow animals because of dander, we were getting to the point that we were going to give her away. I saw a video on YouTube about the ChomChom Roller and I was convinced after seeing a guy remove all of the white pet fur off of a velvet topper. This thing is amazing! It even got hair off of the carpet that our vacuum cleaner couldn't get. Now, the mechanism isn't really a roller, it's actually one of those lint brushes where the hairs face a certain direction, so you're not actually rolling, but rubbing away the fur. The trap has brushes facing the opposite direction inside that grab the hair and keep it maintained in the trap. It is easy to clean and well worth the money! It is so much more effective than any lint roller I've ever purchased, and I was even able to get her fur off of my jeans. Get this thing!" —K. Patao

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    34. A Drop Stop car seat gap filler that'll make sure your phone, wallet, keys, and snacks don't fall in between that annoying space between your seat and middle console.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. Little did I realize it would become one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car, and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat. There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars." —Tessa Forbes

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    35. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to remove residue buildup that can cause foul odors and keep your dishes from being cleaned properly. Just run these tablets through a normal wash cycle once a month to help prolong the life of your machine and keep it working more effectively.

    amazon.com

    These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral build-up. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.

    Promising review: "I was ready to trash my old GE dishwasher because it left so much behind on the dishes, and I spent more time pre-washing and then re-washing them than I would have spent just washing everything by hand. I decided to try these tablets as a last resort, not really having any faith that they would make a difference. But these actually work! I popped one into the detergent dispenser and ran it through an empty cycle. After that, I immediately saw a big improvement. The effect lasted about five to six weeks when I started to notice the same crusty residue on the washed dishes. I repeated the empty cycle with one tablet and, again, things got much better. So I'm convinced! They really are worth a try." —D. Raviele

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.50.

    36. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil that helps soften cuticles and strengthen nails when used daily.

    A before image of a reviewer&#x27;s brittle nails and an after image of them much heaithier
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After my acrylics came off during quarantine, I wanted to make my natural nails stronger as they had had acrylics on them constantly for the better part of two years. I searched around Amazon and gave this product a try. I'm glad I did. I started using it twice a day, once in the morning and once toward the end of my workday. I'm down to once every few days now and my nails are much stronger after the past two months. I'll continue to use it until I can get back to the salon." —