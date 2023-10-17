42 Products That Work So Well, You’ll Wanna Say Thank You To Them Every Once In A While

1. A microwave popcorn popper so you can quickly and easily make your favorite movie snack without having to deal with the stove or spend money on wasteful single use bags. No oil or butter is required, but if you want butter, you can simply melt it using the dual purpose lid!
2. A firming eye cream that uses vitamins and organic botanicals to rejuvenate the delicate area around your eyes — banishing dark circles, puffiness, loss of firmness, sagging skin, wrinkles, crow’s feet, and dryness, leaving you with brighter, firmer, hydrated skin *without* irritation!
3. Some heel protectors you can stick inside those painful shoes that your feet wanna dump but your heart wants to keep. The adhesive is super strong, so they stay in place, and the pads are soft and cushioning, so you can bid farewell to those painful blisters you get every time you try to wear your favorite shoes.
4. Or some TikTok-famous breathable heel protectors — slip them on under socks to help avoid blisters and foot pain while wearing shoes that aren't so kind to your feet.
5. A touchless forehead thermometer featuring a built-in sensor that measures in just one second. Wanna take your little one's temp without waking them up? Now you can!
6. A cool mist humidifier for anyone who's tired of the air in their apartment being drier than a desert. It makes ZERO noise, is fully customizable, has an auto-shutoff feature, and can help you sleep and breathe way better.
7. A splatter guard so you can stop drenching your entire stove in hot, sticky oil every time you try to make a stir fry. Now you can enjoy watching those veggies sizzle without the extra cleanup or fear of third-degree burns.
8. A handheld, battery-operated milk (or dairy alternative) frother that'll make your homemade beverages taste like you paid way more for them at that fancy cafe down the street. Reviewers love the froth, obvi, but they also really like how quick and easy it is to use and clean while giving them barista-approved results. You can even use it for whisking matcha!
9. A cruelty-free Glossier eyebrow gel for anyone who wants an easy and amazingly effective way to thicken, fluff, fill in, and groom their brows *without* them getting stiff and flaky. All it takes is one quick swipe to make everyone jealous of your eyebrows, thanks to the tinted gel formula and mascara-like wand!
Promising review: "I’ve always wanted something mild to enhance my brows as my hair is dirty blond and my eyebrows are thin/light. This product is PERFECT! I used the blond color and it is the perfect shade for everyday use along with wearing it to go out. Extremely happy with this purchase!" —Kim
Get it from Glossier for $17 (available in five shades).
10. An all-natural, vegan, unscented stain remover stick reviewers love because it deals with dirt, grease, blood, and other tough stains just as well, if not better, than the go-to name-brand products!
11. A ridiculously easy-to-use Kitchen Mama electric can opener that does all the work for you. Simply place the opener so the edge of the can is between the blade and gear, press the button, watch it spin around and cut the top of almost any can all on its own, press the button again to stop, and use the handy lid remover to seamlessly take the top off — leaving behind a smooth, non-sharp edge!
12. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara — it defines and separates lashes to give you the bold look you usually need ~falsies~ for. Plus, it'll last all day — even in hot weather — without clumping, flaking, fading, or wearing.
13. A scratch pad in case your pup *hates* having their nails clipped. Now they can file down their nails all on their own without the stressful ordeal!
14. A windshield de-icer because the last thing you feel like doing at 8 a.m. is standing out in the freezing cold chipping away at the solid block of ice that has formed around your car. Just spray some of this stuff instead and watch the ice instantly start melting away!
15. An apple slicer that makes preparing a quick snack almost absurdly quick and easy. Try drizzling some honey over your perfect apple slices and thank me later.
16. A pack of Pulleez hair ties for anyone who's tired of ripping out and damaging their hair every time they let down their ponytail. Forget playing the ~too tight...too loose~ game with scrunchies and other lesser hair ties — this ingeniously designed ponytail holder features a patented sliding system that tightens the elastic without twisting, making it gentle on your hair and *much* faster and easier to use.
18. An over-the-drain hair stopper if standing in a puddle of dirty shower water because your drain is clogged sounds like the opposite of a positive shower experience.
19. Or a drain clog remover in case your hair/drain situation is already past the prevention stage, but hasn't quite yet reached what those in the industry refer to as a PLUMBING EMERGENCY. This declogger makes it super easy to clear your drain in mere seconds! No plumbing skills required whatsoever.
20. A nonstick, food-safe baking mat so you can make cookies whenever you want without having to decide if it's worth needing to scrape a baking pan clean after. Nothing talks me out of cooking and baking like anticipating a cleanup, but these make it so much easier!
21. L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water — it'll give your hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing, with instant results visible after the first use. Use it on wet hair after shampoo for healthier-looking locks and a weightless feel that takes a mere *eight seconds* to achieve!
22. A popular, luxurious-smelling fabric freshener you can spray on linens, towels, pillows, carpet, in your bathroom and even inside your car to make people think you've spent all day cleaning when you did no such thing.
23. A painless mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen here to give you quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, smoking, soda, and more are no match for this thing.
24. An adjustable measuring spoon so you can measure every ingredient in your recipe while only dirtying one utensil!
25. A highly accurate and easy-to-use food scale perfect for nailing recipes. This one is loved by reviewers for 1) being compact and easy to store, 2) handling measurement conversions and subtracting the weight of containers, and 3) being super easy to clean!
26. A quiet, ozone-free Levoit air-purifier loved by reviewers dealing with allergies, asthma, or just plain ol' bad smells! It uses a three-stage filtration system to help rid the air of allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor, large dust particles, and 99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns so you can keep breathin' easy in your space.
27. Some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil-infused pimple patches that actually help reduce acne overnight by drawing out pus trapped under the skin. You can even see all of the gunk these patches pull out, so you know they're working.
Promising review: "These are incredible! I was totally skeptical about acne patches in general. I ordered a few different brands, and these by Avarelle are by far the superior choice! They are super thin and nearly invisible. The patches create a super tight seal that doesn't budge even during sleep — they don't peel off easy, but they don't harm sensitive skin, either. AND THEY WORK! It's amazing to see all the gunk these things suck out. Totally reduces acne overnight or, at the very least, reduces pimples to barely perceptible! Would recommend!" —Amanda Dexter
Get it from Amazon for $7.64.