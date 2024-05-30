41 Products Reviewers Publicly Shared Their Deep Love For

1. A lovely smelling and powerful odor-eliminating spray — if you've spent forever scrubbing away at pet messes, but *still* can't seem to get rid of the odor, simply spray this stuff for a fast and low-effort solution! And when it's done, it'll leave behind the scent of fresh-squeezed oranges instead of irritating chemicals.
While reviewers love the way this stuff deals with gross smells, they warn not to spray it directly on pets as some may find it irritating.
Promising review: "LOVE this stuff! Great smell, and stains come right out! New puppy went frequently in one room. That room stunk even after using almost a whole bottle of a different cleaner! I sprayed one time with this, and all the smell was gone! In the pics, the before is of a puppy accident after cleanup with paper towels, and the after picture shows how it looked after using Angry Orange." —Jamie L Stewart
2. A clip-on silicone colander for taking the ~strain~ out of straining noodles. It's flexible, cleans up easy, and can be attached to cookware of almost any size!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass loves this thing: "It is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —Freyja
3. A pack of 36 acne patches that'll absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight! They'll speed up the healing process and give you clearer-loking skin without the picking or popping that can leave scars behind.
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
4. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer because you didn't spend time putting on eye makeup in the morning only for it to be all smudged, faded, and creased by the time the afternoon rolls around. This stuff'll help enhance and lock in your eyeshadow, keeping it vibrant and in place all day long!
It's cruelty-free!
Promising review: "Best primer EVER. It goes on very smoothly, and it will keep your eye makeup in place literally all day. It also helps with maximizing the pigments in your eyeshadow, making sure they pop. I also bought a tube for my mom, because she struggles with oily skin and her eyeliner never stays on. Once she used this, not only did her eyeliner stay in place and not budge, but it helped control the oil as well. Out of all the primers I've tried, this is the only one I will use, because it is reliable and affordable." —Carolyn
5. A wood polish and conditioner with beeswax and orange oil — it'll impressively hide those nicks and scratches making your floors, doors, furniture, and other wood surfaces look old and dingy. Now you can put off replacing them and save some $$$!
Promising review: "I never write reviews. This stuff is amazing. I tried to see if it could get rid of some watermarks on a table we frequently use. It turned into a wood-polishing party at 11 p.m. on a Saturday; three tables, a wooden trunk from the 1800s, and a carved hutch from the 1600s, and I’m absolutely blown away. It is honestly a miracle product. And it doesn’t have a nasty smell. I get migraines from certain scents and this stuff is a light citrus scent and nothing that’s too heavy. Seriously, I would give it 10 stars!" —K.O.
6. A pet hair remover for anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF. Then simply dump out and reuse — no more annoying sticky papers like other lint rollers!
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
7. And a dual-head undercoat rake brush that seems to magically (yet gently and smoothly) remove mats and help you deal with your furry friends' shedding — especially if your pets have thick, long fur that you struggle to keep up with.
Promising review: "Game changer! I can't believe I went so long without this dog brush. I've tried other brushes that promise the moon but do nothing more than waste money. Not this one! It's like a magic wand for dog hair. With each swipe, it's like I'm peeling away a layer of fluffy clouds. It's not one of those brushes that cling onto the fur for dear life. Cleaning it is a breeze. Just a quick shake and it's ready for action again. No more wrestling with tangled fur. If you've got a German shepherd in your life, this dog brush is a blessing. It simplifies life, keeps the fur at bay, and turns grooming into a tail-wagging good time. Your couch, bed, and rugs will thank you!" —Elaine
8. A Goody Hair Spin Pin capable of doing the work of 20 bobby pins for an impressive and easy-to-achieve all-day hold!
Simply gather your hair into a ponytail, twist your hair into a tight bun and tuck in the ends, then spin one pin from the top and the other from the base.
Promising review: "I must confess I am obsessed with these. I discovered spin pins this summer. I love them!! I have medium-thickness hair, and these work well for me. They are so simple to use and keep my hair up all day!! I own several pair." —kc in va
9. A jalapeno corer – it makes it faster and simpler to get rid of unwanted seeds while making it *harder* for you to accidentally slice your hand open in the process.
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —QueenRegina
10. A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder for those mornings before work or class when you probably should've showered but simply didn't have the time. Gently rub it in to absorb excess oil and add instant volume — no one has to know!
The bottle is tiny, but reviewers also note that a little goes a long way, so even a small bottle can last for a long time!
Promising review: "OK so I never leave reviews for anything, but I have to for this dry shampoo! I stopped using aerosols several months ago, and I have tried so many dry shampoo powders since then that have done absolutely nothing and are also really annoying to apply. This one actually works and is just as easy as an aerosol. I usually can get maybe three days out of a hair wash with other dry shampoos, but I got to day five with this one and my hair still looked freshly washed. I never thought I would find anything that worked for me as well as my beloved Batiste, but I think I like this one even more!" —Kennedy
11. An indoor insect trap that uses a UV light to attract bugs, a fan to suck them in when they get too close, and sticky glue boards to trap them inside. It looks much nicer than most indoor bug traps and does a great job reducing the number of mosquitos, fruit flies, and other insects trying to invade your home.
It's also a great alternative to other sticky traps that sometimes unintentionally trap rodents, leading to a cruel and inhumane death.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product! I woke up in the middle of the night with itching on my hand and face. Now, I live in south Mississippi, and anyone who lives here knows that our mosquito population is healthy! So, I researched and found this product. It had good reviews, so I bought it. Let me tell you, this thing is nothing short of amazing!
"The first night, it caught four mosquitoes in my bedroom. The second night, five in my daughter's room. I set it in all four bedrooms for over a week and caught mosquitoes in all rooms. In the kitchen/living room — six mosquitoes, two house flies, and three fruit fly-looking things in one night. I turn it on every night somewhere in the house and it catches mosquitos....every night. Bottom line, it works very very well! If you see one mosquito in your house, there are likely dozens, and every time you open the door, more come in. Buy it, it works!" —Vincent
