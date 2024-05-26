34 Ingenious Products You'll Wish You'd Ordered Long, Long Ago

1. A transparent mouse and memo pad so you'll always have your to-do list ~on hand~ when you're at your desk.
2. A tiny, portable doorstop with a built-in security alarm designed to 1) emit a loud, high-pitched sound when door pressure is applied and 2) prevent the door from opening or being pushed in. The alarm is loud enough to wake you and possibly even neighbors so you can feel extra secure while staying in an unfamiliar place.
No wiring is required, either, just pick up a 9V battery.
Promising review: "Travel must-have. I use this traveling, and it provides extra peace of mind in motel rooms, considering I'm a cheapskate and stay in dives and my dog is getting so old he is likely to refer any criminal who breaks and enters to me for further processing. Works well, as a startled maid in a West Virginia motel can attest when she thought I had checked out and unlocked the door to clean. I gave the second one to my sister, who uses it at home." —QuintessentiallyYours
Get it from Amazon for $13.25+ (available in two colors).
3. A slim webcam sliding cover that makes it easy to jump from privacy-mode straight into a video call so you can stop taking that old, worn out Post-it Note on and off of the lens every time you have to hop into a meeting. Plus, it's thinner than a credit card, so it won't keep your laptop from closing all the way.
4. A wine purifier — it removes histamines and sulfites (aka HEADACHE INGREDIENTS) from red, white, or sparkling vino. Just swirl it around in your glass before drinking to help alleviate wine-induced headaches and hangovers!
5. A portable, cordless electric razor — it's the perfect compact option to travel with. You can use it on both wet *and* dry skin, and the blades are specially designed to capture hair at all angles while helping to prevent cuts and skin irritation.
Promising review: "I love this thing so much! If you are in a rush or if you don’t want to shave your armpits or the hair on your armpits is too short to shave, this thing is perfect. I wear tank tops to work every day so I always make sure that my underarms are shaved and this has saved me so much razor burn. You can also use it on your bikini line, legs, and your arms! It’s super easy to clean, too, and I have taken it on multiple airplanes. Extremely happy with this purchase, I actually just got my coworker the same one!" —Kasey
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A speedy oven cleaner designed to blast through baked-on crud. Then all you have to do is simply wipe it clean!
If your oven is in need of a deep, deep clean, you may need to let this cleaner sit longer, but it'll do a heck of a job lifting all the barnacles of food bits that are crusted on your oven.
Promising review: "Oh man, this stuff is awesome! I sprayed and left it on overnight. I had no idea what to expect. I took a paper towel and started wiping out the oven. The grime just melted away. It was awesome! I am VERY pleased! And it is truly odor free. I was shocked! —KsGrl444
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
7. A durable reusable cotton swab so you can say good riddance to wasteful single-use ones. It's easy to clean with soap and water, and comes with a handy travel case so you can conveniently take it on the go.
8. A powerful, but gentle silicone paw cleaner — just add water, insert filthy paws, give 'em a little twist, and dab till dry! No scrubbing, no pain, and no more dirt, mud, sand, ice melt, and other grime getting tracked around your otherwise spotless home. Sounds like a win-win!
Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical... but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our Great Dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterward is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. Thanks for a great product!!!!" —Bitsy C :-)
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes, nine colors, and with or without a lid).
9. And some waterproof dog shoes to protect your puppers from irritating their paws on hot pavement. The shoes expand to fit their specific paw size and have two adjustable and reflective straps to ensure a tight fit.
Promising review: "I was so skeptical that my dog would actually wear these, but I put them on and immediately took him out to play fetch. Once he realized that he could run and jump with them on, he was sold. It snowed a few days later and we put them on again and ended up walking six miles without any sore or red spots on his feet after. I did make it a point to not laugh at him and only put them on for fun stuff. He’s getting to the point where he knows they mean fun and will even give me his paws so I can put them on. You have to make sure that you tighten them enough, but once they are on, they should stay. I will be ordering another pair if these get run through." —emiliey
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in eight sizes and seven colors).
10. A garbage disposal cleaner that requires basically zero work on your part and even puts on a bubbly little show while getting rid of that vom-inducing smell you thought would never leave your sink.
11. A bidet toilet attachment because the time has come to ~bidet~ sincere farewell to fully relying on toilet paper. This attachment is easy to install (no plumber needed!), will help you cut down your TP usage, and will make you feel so much cleaner and refreshed after going #2.
12. A stealthy storage ottoman no one will know is secretly extra storage for blankets, toys, and anything else you don't want cluttering up your living room.
13. A leakproof pet water bottle that makes it easy to keep your pooch hydrated on walks or long drives. The top even seals shut so you can throw it in your bag without worrying about spills.
14. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil — it can help soften cuticles and strengthen nails when used daily.
Promising review: "This really works. It’s like a miracle in a bottle. The skin around the nails and the cuticles have always been dry and tough, but no more. My nails look nourished, and the skin and cuticles have softened and moisturized. Will keep using forever!" —Nechan
Get it from Amazon for $9.54+ (available in three sizes).
15. A cruelty-free Glossier eyebrow gel for anyone who wants an easy and amazingly effective way to thicken, fluff, fill in, and groom their brows *without* them getting stiff and flaky. All it takes is one quick swipe to make everyone jealous of your eyebrows, thanks to the tinted gel formula and mascara-like wand!
Promising review: "I’ve always wanted something mild to enhance my brows as my hair is dirty blond and my eyebrows are thin/light. This product is PERFECT! I used the blond color and it is the perfect shade for everyday use along with wearing it to go out. Extremely happy with this purchase!" —Kim
Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $20 (available in seven shades).
Check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Glossier brow gel.