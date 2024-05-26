34 Ingenious Products You'll Wish You'd Ordered Long, Long Ago

Promising review: "I was so skeptical that my dog would actually wear these, but I put them on and immediately took him out to play fetch. Once he realized that he could run and jump with them on, he was sold. It snowed a few days later and we put them on again and ended up walking six miles without any sore or red spots on his feet after. I did make it a point to not laugh at him and only put them on for fun stuff. He’s getting to the point where he knows they mean fun and will even give me his paws so I can put them on. You have to make sure that you tighten them enough, but once they are on, they should stay. I will be ordering another pair if these get run through." —emiliey



Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in eight sizes and seven colors).