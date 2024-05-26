BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    34 Ingenious Products You'll Wish You'd Ordered Long, Long Ago

    Do future you a favor, and add these items to your cart asap.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A transparent mouse and memo pad so you'll always have your to-do list ~on hand~ when you're at your desk.

    Amazon

    The pad itself is split into three sections: weekly plans, to-do items, and notes, and the top transparent cover for your mouse is non-slip and waterproof.

    Promising review: "What you see is exactly what you get. There are two transparent sheets to keep notes/cards and such separated. Writing on the mat is very comfortable, and I love being able to use it as a mouse pad as well. This uses a plastic-type sheet so you can just wipe them off. Since this mat can be cleaned, I don't see having to ever buy a replacement unless this one becomes torn. Of course, I did end up buying another one because I originally purchased this mat for work, and loved it so much that I purchased one for home use." —JC

    Get it from Amazon for $13.88 (available in two colors).

    2. A tiny, portable doorstop with a built-in security alarm designed to 1) emit a loud, high-pitched sound when door pressure is applied and 2) prevent the door from opening or being pushed in. The alarm is loud enough to wake you and possibly even neighbors so you can feel extra secure while staying in an unfamiliar place.

    a reviewer photo of the wedge alarm inserted underneath a door
    www.amazon.com

    No wiring is required, either, just pick up a 9V battery

    Promising review: "Travel must-have. I use this traveling, and it provides extra peace of mind in motel rooms, considering I'm a cheapskate and stay in dives and my dog is getting so old he is likely to refer any criminal who breaks and enters to me for further processing. Works well, as a startled maid in a West Virginia motel can attest when she thought I had checked out and unlocked the door to clean. I gave the second one to my sister, who uses it at home." —QuintessentiallyYours

    Get it from Amazon for $13.25+ (available in two colors).

    3. A slim webcam sliding cover that makes it easy to jump from privacy-mode straight into a video call so you can stop taking that old, worn out Post-it Note on and off of the lens every time you have to hop into a meeting. Plus, it's thinner than a credit card, so it won't keep your laptop from closing all the way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great. For years I have had a post-it covering my laptop and tablet webcam lens (like most other reviews have), so when I came across these I decided to give them a try. They are very small and thin, so discreet that I can't even tell it's on my device unless I'm looking for it. The little lens cover moves effortlessly and doesn't feel like it's going to break or come off. I'm very pleased with this webcam cover." —T

    Get three from Amazon for $6.98.

    4. A wine purifier — it removes histamines and sulfites (aka HEADACHE INGREDIENTS) from red, white, or sparkling vino. Just swirl it around in your glass before drinking to help alleviate wine-induced headaches and hangovers!

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    And don't worry, it won't change the taste or the color, so even wine connoisseurs can enjoy using it. In fact, it's also a great way to restore opened, oxidized wine to its natural state so you can save the rest of that bottle you thought was gonna go to waste.

    Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in larger packs).

    5. A portable, cordless electric razor — it's the perfect compact option to travel with. You can use it on both wet *and* dry skin, and the blades are specially designed to capture hair at all angles while helping to prevent cuts and skin irritation.

    Hand holding a Remington hair removal device against a home background
    Hand holding a Remington brand electric shaver for personal grooming
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing so much! If you are in a rush or if you don’t want to shave your armpits or the hair on your armpits is too short to shave, this thing is perfect. I wear tank tops to work every day so I always make sure that my underarms are shaved and this has saved me so much razor burn. You can also use it on your bikini line, legs, and your arms! It’s super easy to clean, too, and I have taken it on multiple airplanes. Extremely happy with this purchase, I actually just got my coworker the same one!" —Kasey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    6. A speedy oven cleaner designed to blast through baked-on crud. Then all you have to do is simply wipe it clean!

    Reviewer's before and after photos of their dirty oven caked in burned food looking clean and brand new
    Another reviewer's dirty oven, which has a thick layer of black grime on it
    The same oven looking shiny and new after using the oven cleaner
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    If your oven is in need of a deep, deep clean, you may need to let this cleaner sit longer, but it'll do a heck of a job lifting all the barnacles of food bits that are crusted on your oven.

    Promising review: "Oh man, this stuff is awesome! I sprayed and left it on overnight. I had no idea what to expect. I took a paper towel and started wiping out the oven. The grime just melted away. It was awesome! I am VERY pleased! And it is truly odor free. I was shocked! —KsGrl444

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    7. A durable reusable cotton swab so you can say good riddance to wasteful single-use ones. It's easy to clean with soap and water, and comes with a handy travel case so you can conveniently take it on the go.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK I admit it's not soft and plushy, but it cleans perfectly and you’re producing less trash, considering I use one and so does my whole family daily!!!" —Jannette N. Joly

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in six colors and in a set of three).

    8. A powerful, but gentle silicone paw cleaner — just add water, insert filthy paws, give 'em a little twist, and dab till dry! No scrubbing, no pain, and no more dirt, mud, sand, ice melt, and other grime getting tracked around your otherwise spotless home. Sounds like a win-win!

    A muddy dog paw
    The same paw above the green silicone tube with bristles, clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical... but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our Great Dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterward is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. Thanks for a great product!!!!" —Bitsy C :-)

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes, nine colors, and with or without a lid).

    9. And some waterproof dog shoes to protect your puppers from irritating their paws on hot pavement. The shoes expand to fit their specific paw size and have two adjustable and reflective straps to ensure a tight fit.

    Reviewer's pitbull wearing the boots in black on very rocky terrain
    Reviewer's golden retriever wearing the boots in red
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so skeptical that my dog would actually wear these, but I put them on and immediately took him out to play fetch. Once he realized that he could run and jump with them on, he was sold. It snowed a few days later and we put them on again and ended up walking six miles without any sore or red spots on his feet after. I did make it a point to not laugh at him and only put them on for fun stuff. He’s getting to the point where he knows they mean fun and will even give me his paws so I can put them on. You have to make sure that you tighten them enough, but once they are on, they should stay. I will be ordering another pair if these get run through." —emiliey

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in eight sizes and seven colors).

    10. A garbage disposal cleaner that requires basically zero work on your part and even puts on a bubbly little show while getting rid of that vom-inducing smell you thought would never leave your sink.

    youtube.com

    Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.

    Promising review: "Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical, but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" —Jennifer K

    Get two packs of four from Amazon for $12.17 (also available in other multipacks).

    11. A bidet toilet attachment because the time has come to ~bidet~ sincere farewell to fully relying on toilet paper. This attachment is easy to install (no plumber needed!), will help you cut down your TP usage, and will make you feel so much cleaner and refreshed after going #2.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about transitioning to this type of bum cleaning, but now I don't know what took me so long. It just wasn't on my radar until COVID-19 and the toilet paper rush made me start wondering what I would do without TP. Now that TP is back on the shelves, I am staying with my TUSHY! It is a great product. Easy to install. Very cost effective. Regular water temp is not an issue at all. I was worried about cold water, but no problems. I used to be one of those people who thought this was just weird, but not anymore. Use the TUSHY then pat dry. Wash your pat cloths with the laundry." —Charles

    Get it from Tushy on Amazon for $89.

    12. A stealthy storage ottoman no one will know is secretly extra storage for blankets, toys, and anything else you don't want cluttering up your living room.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Needed storage for puzzles and throws. The size is great and both items fit in perfectly. Plus a good spot to sit and put on my shoes before going out. Love the linen fabric covering, it looks great in front of the bookcase.

    UPDATE: The storage space in my original purchase was so perfect I bought a second one for my bedroom. The space is perfect for storing my extra bedding and sheets. I just love the extra storage it gives me, and it looks good too." —Granny

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).

    And if you like the look of this, head on over to our picks for the best storage items disguised as decor.

    13. A leakproof pet water bottle that makes it easy to keep your pooch hydrated on walks or long drives. The top even seals shut so you can throw it in your bag without worrying about spills.

    A little dog drinking from the water bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My little guy loves this thing. I love how easy it is to use and easy to carry. I have an extra small dog so the small size is more than plenty for him. I love that the unused water can go back in the bottle without spilling everywhere." —Marie Rich

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    FYI, we also have a roundup of pet products that must've been designed by geniuses.

    14. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil — it can help soften cuticles and strengthen nails when used daily.

    A before image of a reviewer's brittle nails and an after image of them much heaithier
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This really works. It’s like a miracle in a bottle. The skin around the nails and the cuticles have always been dry and tough, but no more. My nails look nourished, and the skin and cuticles have softened and moisturized. Will keep using forever!"Nechan

    Get it from Amazon for $9.54+ (available in three sizes).

    15. A cruelty-free Glossier eyebrow gel for anyone who wants an easy and amazingly effective way to thicken, fluff, fill in, and groom their brows *without* them getting stiff and flaky. All it takes is one quick swipe to make everyone jealous of your eyebrows, thanks to the tinted gel formula and mascara-like wand!

    Model wearing the boy brow in black
    Open tube of Glossier Boy Broq next to swatches of various shades on a plain background
    Glossier

    Promising review: "I’ve always wanted something mild to enhance my brows as my hair is dirty blond and my eyebrows are thin/light. This product is PERFECT! I used the blond color and it is the perfect shade for everyday use along with wearing it to go out. Extremely happy with this purchase!" —Kim

    Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $20 (available in seven shades).

    Check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Glossier brow gel.

    16. A Grace Eleyae satin-lined cap that just looks like a stylish and cozy hat until you realize it has a special satin interior that'll actually protect natural hair instead of damaging it. Its signature elastic band helps it stay on your head at night to help eliminate bedhead and fight frizz, plus it's fashionable enough to wear out!

    Grace Eleyae

    The satin helps retain moisture and reduce breakage-causing friction, and can even help distribute the natural oils in your hair. The brand, Grace Eleyae, is a Black woman-owned business that specializes in accessories that are both protective and stylish! Check out more Grace Eleyae caps here.

    Promising review: "I love wearing my slap caps! I purchased a few of them in different colors. I enjoy matching them with various outfits of the same colors. They are very comfortable on my head inside and out. They fit just right. I have enough room all around. They are not tight, nor too large. I wear them outdoors and at bedtime. They were great purchases. I am glad I brought them!" —Merlene J.

    Get it from Grace Eleyae for $24 (available in two sizes).