Makes Life So Much Easier: 31 Super Helpful Products That Don’t Require Much Effort From You At All

Promising review: "Best nail clipper I've ever owned. All my life I've had stainless-steel nail clippers that slip from my fingers whenever I have to cut my nails, which bends the nail and adds pressure onto my nail bed. With these clippers, the groove lets my thumb sit comfortably. It cuts very well, and there's no need to put too much pressure when cutting a tough nail.

"The nail catcher is a good bonus. It prevents your nail debris from flying all over the place so you don't need to hover over the trash can. I use the built-in nail file to shape those sharp edges and it does the job very well. It eliminates the use of switching over to an individual nail file. I also like the little case that it comes in. It keeps me from losing my nail clippers." —Jasmine



Get them from Amazon for $13.59.