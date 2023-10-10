BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Don't Miss Out: 64 Little Fall Prime Day Gifts For Yourself You’ll Actually Use A Lot

    From effective beauty products to time-saving kitchen gadgets to versatile fashion pieces, treat yourself *and* save money while you do it.

    by
    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Negesti Kaudo
    by Negesti Kaudo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A milk frother for 40% off to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your at-home coffee into one worthy of an actual spot on your 'gram (seriously, a fleeting IG story simply won't do it justice!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I invested in one of these years ago and I'm so glad I did — I use it to make lattes at home and have saved a lot of dollars without having to run out to Starbucks every morning (just...once a week or so instead hehe).

    Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle Pirestani

    Price: $11.99 (originally $19.99, available in 45 colors)

    2. The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — for 24% off (that's $60 off, the lowest they go for!). With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'earbuds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first-generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    3. Or Tozo earbuds for 53% off to gift to your brother who is infamous for losing his headphones — at this price you can snag him a handful of pairs and stock him up for the year.

    rose gold tozo earbuds
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!

    Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five styles)

    4. *Or* a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 50% off (the lowest they go for!) with up to *40 hours* of listening time on a single charge so you can power through a cleaning sesh, the workday, or just listening to your favorite tunes without having to be interrupted.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    *Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

    Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my air pod pros or my old air pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I cant even find my air pods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Nana & Papa T

    Price: $99+ (originally $199.95; available in four colors)

    5. OR a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones for 53% off so you can really drown out the world with a cushy fit and top-tier noise cancellation.

    a reviewer wearing the headphones
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a music lover, I have been searching for years for the best quality headphones. I purchased these about a year ago, and came back to write this review after absolutely loving them for this long. For the many flights I must take for business, they cancel out the noise so perfectly. I love hearing the different layers of music, and I love the adjustments I can make in the app. Amazing product." —Anonymous

    Price: $118 (originally $249.99; available in two colors)

    6. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off with the power to cut up all your ingredients in a fraction of the time it would take you to use a regular knife. Meal prep just got so much easier!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $23.95 (originally $39.99; available in three colors)

    7. The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

    The remote and tv plug in stick
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

    You can also get 50% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $19.99!

    8. A heated eye massager for up to 51% off with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears.

    Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask with five-star review text &quot;this has changed my life&quot;
    amazon.com

    If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.

    Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. The remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

    Price: $49.38+ (originally $99.99; available in three colors)

    9. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for 38% off — the newer, slimmer version of the ever popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

    amazon.com

    This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

    Promising review: "I wish I had discovered this sooner because it has saved me countless hours on blow drying, straightening, and curling my hair. I have extremely frizzy, wavy hair that has extremely kinky waves at the roots. Typically I let it air dry then spend about 30+ mins straightening and curling. If I must blow dry, it turns into a huge ball of frizz that requires even more time to straighten. I’m not skilled enough to use a round brush and blowdryer together, but that’s essentially what this tool is in one! After showering, spray in product (I love OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray), let hair air dry 50-75%, then get to work! I use medium speed and it takes me less than 20 minutes, and I have A LOT of thick hair." —Heather R.

    Price: $27.91 (originally $44.99)

    10. A Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    11. And COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer for 46% off they've *absolutely* seen popping off all over their TikTok FYP — it'll pair perfectly with the Power Repairing Essence and assist in relieving their skin of redness and dryness. They might want to think twice before saying "gross" the next time they see a trail of snail slime in your garden...

    a jar of snail mucin moisturizer
    Amazon

    Check it out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292

    Price: $13.99 (originally $26)

    12. A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    13. THE Amazon Coat for up to 41% off, because if you don't have one yet then you're def missing out! Over 19,000 reviewers love it (as well as multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team). It's super cute, super warm, and on a super good deal.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $149.99+; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles)

    14. Crocs for up to 69% off (including up to 39% off Classic Crocs so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when you need to). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think Crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get the classic Crocs for $30.54+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here

    15. An Echo Dot for 54% off with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.

    The dot with text &quot;Alex, what is the weather?&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    16. An XXL Philips airfryer for 59% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.99)

    17. A Renpho percussion massager for up to 33% off with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't love a massage?!

    A reviewer holding the massage gun
    amazon.com

    Plus, click the coupon for an extra $5 off!

    Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $89.99; available in four colors)

    18. Over $50 off (the lowest price yet) Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.

    Amazon

    This set comes with 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a diffuser, a paddle brush, wide-tooth comb, and a styling concentrator.

    Promising review: "I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I wish it came with a case for travel and storage at home, but there are a lot of options now on the market so you can just buy one. I have taken this product with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use. I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair. I used this on my mom, who has thinning hair, for a party. It took only minutes to curl all of her hair and she received so many compliments from her friends! I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to level up their hair routine and am very happy with my purchase." —Kermeka

    Price: $297.48 (originally $349.48)

    19. The Kindle Paperwhite for up to 33% off — the newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle before bed like I do), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, super lightweight for reading on the go, weeks-long battery life!). If you love to read, the convenience of a Kindle can simply not be beat!

    A black Kindle showing the warm light display
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Best purchase this year. I didn’t think I would use this very much because I love reading physical copies of books so much, but I read my Kindle everyday and LOVE IT!! I love that it’s backlit so I can read at night, and it keeps a charge for at least a week. Absolutely recommend!" —Sydney Lucas

    Price: $94.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in two storage sizes, with or without lockscreen ads, and in three colors)

    You can also get 25% off the newest version of the basic Kindle — it's the lightest and most compact one — for $74.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in two colors).

    20. A hydrating eye stick for 32% off with a cutie little polar bear design perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw results in the first application. Even after I washed my face, about two hours later, the skin was smoother and less wrinkles. ( I only did one eye so I could tell the difference.) Did not bother my sensitive skin. I am 63 years old." —sherry

    Price: $6.79 (originally $9.99).

    21. A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off to boost your service throughout the whole house, even in those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.

    the wi-fi extender plugged into the wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

    Price: $29.99 (originally $44.99)

    22. An at-home IPL laser hair removal tool for 27% off designed with a built-in cooling system that has the potential to make hair removal pain-free — even in those sensitive, ouch-inducing areas — no ice packs, or numbing gels required.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Make sure you clip the 10% off coupon for extra savings!

    The IPL hair remover features an Auto Mode (continuous flash) for bikini lines, upper lip, chin, face, and Manual Mode (single flash) for the back, arms, and legs.

    Promising reviews: "Don't expect instant results... But after about a month of regular use I see a clear difference. For fun, I only flashed my left leg, after a month you can see the results in the pic. Much less hair on my left leg. My under arms are a little slower going. My face showed results pretty quickly." —Jenni

    "I was so excited when I saw that at-home laser hair removal was available. I have gotten hair removal at a salon, which I loved, but it is expensive. I have been using this for about six weeks, two times per week for the most part, and at first I didn't think it was making a difference but now I am noticing that my hair is getting thinner in the areas I have been treating. I will continue to use it and hopefully it will continue to get better results. The cooling option is nice and I really love the continuous mode option." —Frenzy

    Price: $79.79 (originally $109.99)

    23. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for 52% off since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $47.50 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    24. A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!) for 35% off so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    Hands opening the box of strips
    Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    25. An Alexa-compatible compact security camera for 43% off to help give you peace of mind when you're not home. These allow you to see, hear, and speak to any people or pets in your home right from your phone!

    reviewer image of the Blink mini camera on a wooden ledge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Blink Indoor Camera has become my home's silent guardian. It's like having an extra pair of eyes, always vigilant. Setting it up was so easy that even a tech novice like me had no trouble. Its wireless design allowed me to place it exactly where I needed it without worrying about cords.

    The picture quality is remarkable, whether it's daytime or nighttime, thanks to the exceptional infrared night vision. I love how the mobile app keeps me connected to my home, no matter where I am. I've received motion detection alerts that have given me peace of mind when I'm away.

    This camera has truly made me feel safer in my own space, and I couldn't recommend it more to anyone looking for that extra layer of security. It's become an invaluable part of my home." —Ema D

    Price: $19.99 (originally $34.99)

    26. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush that's 50% off for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

    27. Up to 50% off a Hanes full-zip sweatshirt you're gonna love throwing on this fall almost every time you step out the house to run a few errands.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for a sweatshirt that was a bit on the lighter side, as all of my others are thicker and can sometimes be too much insulation for the fall months. This is great for those days that are slightly colder, but not freezing. I went apple picking with my girlfriend with the temperature being in the mid-fifties and this was perfect. Durable material and fits exact to my size. Very happy with this." —Mikey_Man_X

    Price: $12.03+ (originally $24; available in men's sizes S–3XL and 11 colors)

    28. A Trtl travel pillow for 30% off that'll cushion on traveler's neck and keep it upright — which is the best position to prevent neck pain.

    model wearing the gray neck pillow and sleeping upright in a chair
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok review of the trtl pillow.

    Promising review: "Do you have a few hours? Because I need to tell you about this neck pillow thing my wife just got me. Imagine your neck is swimming in a bowl full of noodles, unable to grasp any support through the turbulence on your flight from LAX to, say, PIT. Then, imagine, just as your neck is about to drown in the limp pasta, a hand reaches down from the heavens and baby Jesus himself wraps your supple, tired neck, barely keeping its cricoid above the surface of the linguini soak, in a velvety, form-fitting embrace. Sure, other necks in the pot are just fine...floating casually next to you, but your neck, your poor poor neck, is writing goodbye letters to its loved ones — clavicles, humeri, and the like — as it can't imagine keeping up this pace for much longer. But then, the sweet Jesus baby appears and wraps it up in what might as well be the brazier of the mighty Athena...and all troubles are forgotten. This is how I felt when I first strapped on Trtl Neck Pillow. My weary neck works all night, sleeps all day — and knowing that Trtl has its back on red eye flights makes all the difference. My neck has said 'sayonara' to floundering with fettuccini and 'hello' to raging with the rigatoni. Thanks, Trtl." —Traveled

    Price: $41.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in two styles and four colors)

    29. The Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 35% off, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $15.38 (originally $21.99)

    30. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!

    Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    31. A Dutch oven for up to 27% off so you can make alllll the delicious autumnal soups, roasts, and pasta dishes your heart desires.

    Blue dutch oven filled with mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese
    Amazon

    This 7-quart pot can be used for simmering, braising, baking, and slow cooking! Just a heads-up: Washing it by hand is recommended!

    Promising review: "Heavy but durable! Easy to clean, and food comes out amazing. I use it for just about everything. I want to buy more in different colors!" —Nate clinch

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $68.85; available in select sizes and colors)

    32. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for 35% off plus an additional 20% off because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones you've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation.

    two fluffy bed pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —Terry Rune

    Price: $36.59+ (originally $60.99; available in Standard/Queen or King sizing).

    Clip the 40% off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    33. Internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

    34. A fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.

    A model holding the jar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, three of which are on sale)

    The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $12.60!

    35. And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off to help you maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks lips.

    Model applying Laneige lip balm
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

    Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)

    36. An all-in-one nonstick pan from our Goodful collection for up to 34% off if you've run all of your current options into the ground. This versatile lil' bebe can replace your frying pan, saute pan, sauce pan, stockpot, wok pan, skillet, AND braiser all in one go.

    sage green all-in-one Goodful pan
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The best overall pan that I’ve ever used. Browns and caramelizes perfectly every time! So easy to clean it almost cleans itself. I can’t say enough about this pan! Worth three times what they charge for it. Solid gold 5 stars!!" —Barefootdude

    Price: $53.03 (originally $79.99; available in seven colors)

    37. Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

    Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    38. An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off so you can text in the group chat with reckless abandon during all your adventures without worrying about your phone croaking right before it's time to summon an Uber.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

    Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble

    Price: $23.79+ (originally $34.99; available in eight colors)

    39. An at-home slushy-making cup for up to 27% off here to turn any drink (yes, you read that right, anything from a Coke, to LaCroix, or even juice) into a slushie. And it's so easy to use — just freeze the cup for four hours, add your cold drink, and crush the side of the cup until slush forms. It even comes with a spill-proof lid so you won't make a mess!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick

    Price: $8.79+ (originally $11.99; available in a variety of colors and in multipacks)

    40. A RobeCurls heatless hair curler for 30% off, which is the new BFF of anyone who worries about getting heat damage from hair appliances. You can easily wrap slightly damp air in the satin-covered rod at night and then wake up the next morning and pull it out to buoyant curls.

    Amazon

    Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types!

    Psst — this TikTok also shows you how to get curls with the RobeCurls fast if you don't have time to wait overnight!

    Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt

    Price: $19.59 (originally $27.99; available in four colors)

    41. The Marshall Emberton portable speaker for 41% off designed with 20+ hours of portable playtime and then a quick-charge function so you can get back to your impromptu dance party.