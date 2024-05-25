42 Items To Add To Your Home Because Your House Isn’t Any Old House, It’s A Cool House

1. A unique, dimmable three-tiered ring floor lamp if you're looking for a conversation piece that also brings beautiful ambience to any room. It also comes in a multicolor option if you're looking for more bold lighting!
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, so it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in four styles).
2. A cute tissue box cover you'll wanna keep stocked at all times because of how fun it is to pull tissues out of the chimney.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this: "Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $7.20.
3. A wireless library light so you can illuminate books and pieces of art and decor around your home to make it look extra fancy. Switch between warm and cool light settings for the glow that best fits your space and mood!
This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "For the price, you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over, and then, they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $26.09+ (available in five styles and 14 colors)
4. A Dali clock if your home could use a touch of the surreal. Rest this ~melting~ clock on any flat surface to make checking the time much more fun.
Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dali and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that. I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach
Get it from Amazon for $11.15.
5. A gold bar cart so you can impress your friends when you invite them over for fancy cocktail parties.
Promising review: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to have ordered and received this fancy cart! It’s so beautiful and versatile. It fits in the space at the end of our small apartment bar, in our kitchen/living room area. It’s so perfect and mobile." —Anne Marie Grimmer
Get it from Amazon for $155.99+ (available in gold, rose gold, and black).
6. And a chic mixology kit for the wanna-be bartenders out there who love to make their own concoctions at home. You'll love how the gorgeous copper utensils and stylish wooden stand make your home feel like a classy cocktail bar!
Promising review: "Very functional, good quality, and very nice looking. I made my first-ever martini the very next day, and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" —Dave Russell
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three styles).
7. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that'll help keep your keys from cluttering up other surfaces while doubling as a super cute piece of decor!
Promising review: "This is one of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon. I use it every single day to hang my keys. I've had it for at least half a year now it seems. It hasn't lost any magnetism and it holds my car keys, remote start, USB, rewards/gift cards, house and work keys, etc. I'm in love. One of the best purchases I've made." —Makenah
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
8. A set of charmingly colorful retro wall plates to turn what is quite possibly the most boring home accessory into something much more pleasing to look at.
Atomic Surplus is a small business based in Idaho that handmakes atomic-age accessories.
Promising review: "These plates are fantastic and Sam is great to work with. I placed a large order and changed out every plate in the house. They look fantastic and I'm so happy I stumbled on Atomic Surplus. What a terrific find." —Meg Morton
Get it from Atomic Surplus on Etsy for $30+ (available in 17 styles and 11 colors).
9. An awesome portable mini projector so you can get a surprisingly high-quality cinema experience right in your own home!
Promising review: "This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage. I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" —Joanna
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (also available in an upgraded style).
10. A porcelain vase — it doesn't even need plants in it to look cool thanks to its vintage-inspired orange juice carton design!
11. A hidden bookshelf that'll turn your prized book collection into a bookworm's dream display so you can admire them daily and show them off to all your guests.
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $15.96+ (available in two sizes, and in sets of one or three).
12. A floating ledge perfect for making your space feel like a cool little record shop where you can show off your excellent vinyl collection.
Divider Records is a couple-owned small business based in Sugarcreek, Ohio. Owners Brit and Jason Prather specialize in hand-built vinyl record storage and offer a lot of super cool options for record enthusiasts!
Promising review: "I wish there were more than five stars to give out! Quality wood; flawless finish. Arrived well-protected with lots of bubble wrap, and included drywall screws to easily hang. I requested shelves a few days earlier than their normal ship time to arrive in time for a birthday celebration, and they came through for me. Very much appreciated!" —Emily Arnold
Get it from Divider Records on Etsy for $68+ (available in five materials and six finishes)