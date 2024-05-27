34 Brilliant Products That Work So Well, You’ll Wanna Personally Thank The Genius Who Designed Them

1. A Rubbermaid produce saver to help keep your berries and greens miraculously fresher for longer because there's nothing sadder than finding out the produce you swear you just bought is already wilting.
The containers are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. They feature vents to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, keeping your produce fresher for longer.
Promising review: "I bought my fruit on Friday and ordered this immediately because I’m so sick of throwing my fruit away if I don’t eat it in a few days. It’s been a WEEK now and my strawberries, pineapple, and blueberries (all in this one big container) are STILL FRESH! I’m going to start buying more fresh fruit now that I know it won’t be wasted and thrown away in a few days. Highly recommend this product if you’re like me and can’t eat a whole pineapple, strawberries, and other fruit fast!" —Sarah
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and multipacks).
2. A painless mint-flavored Venus Visage teeth-whitening pen if you want quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of painless daily use. This thing can take on *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more.
It has over 10,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before, but now they are not. Lastly, these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10 and I am definitely planning on buying more." —Roy Joseph
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
3. A Cat Dancer toy no one expects their cats to love as much as they inexplicably do.
Honestly, I could spend all day LOLing at the review photos. And in case you're wondering what this thing is made of that drives cats so wild...it's literally a springy steel wire and rolled up cardboard — that's it. But 29,000+ reviewers LOVE it *and* it's under $5, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Promising review: "This little toy is a miracle! Was skeptical at first since it’s such a simple design but my cat (who usually only plays for a couple of minutes) was obsessed with this toy from the moment I opened the package. Even more, he won’t let it out of his sight and brings it to me so he can play some more. Will be buying a lot more of these in the future!" —Amcooper2006
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
4. An easy-to-use jewelry-cleaning pen that'll make your jewels sparkle and shine like the day they were born.
5. And a plant-based jewelry cleaner and brush duo so you can easily wash your rings and bracelets every time you wash your hands! The full-size jewelry cleaner can be used as a nourishing hand soap, and the included brush offers a deep clean for when you want your precious metals and jewels to look brand new again!
Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands.
This kit includes the Radiance wash solution and a cleaning brush, both of which are Oprah's favorite way to clean her jewelry!
Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." —Chris Voelker
Get it from Amazon for $44.80.
6. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is beloved by reviewers for how little effort it takes to quickly and easily remove stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, grills, and much more — without leaving behind any scratches!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
7. Some flat, wireless sleep headphones because trying to sleep with regular earbuds in is all fun and games until you roll over on your side. With these, you can stream audio via Bluetooth, block out external sound, and sleep much more comfortably than with tiny pieces of plastic pressing into your ears and tumbling out every time you change positions.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in a variety of colors).
8. A eucalyptus lavender pouch perfect for making your average shower or tub feel a whole lot more luxurious. The steam releases natural oils that can help clear respiratory passageways and sinuses while relaxing the mind and body.
9. A pack of 36 acne patches that'll absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight! They can help speed up the healing process and help give you clearer-looking skin without the picking or popping that can leave scars behind.
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it — I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $10.77 (also available in a larger pack size).
10. A Takeya cold brew maker so you can stop overpaying for your fave daily beverage. This awesome device features an airtight lid and stainless-steel filter to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks!
Just add up to 6 tablespoons of your go-to coffee beans into the filter, fill it with water, and leave it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee.
Promising review: "This was my first cold brewing experience, but this product made it easy! Just put your coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and forget it in the fridge for a day! Plus, I love that everything comes apart easily and can be put in the dishwasher." —shackelforrd
Get it from Amazon for $24.28+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
11. A FURemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet. All that fur and fuzz hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust, too.
Promising review: "I really didn’t expect this to work. We’ve had short-haired cats for years and I had a rubber upholstery brush that never seemed to do anything. Well, we recently got a dog — a black Great Pyrenees mix. There is fur everywhere. Our downstairs is all hard flooring with area rugs and I hate lugging my Shark vacuum every couple of days but just daily sweeping with a regular broom wasn’t cutting it. I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room. Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." —Sarah R.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
12. A set of shampoo bars — they'll make your shower feel much less cluttered while cutting down on your single-use bottles.
13. An amazing Always pan designed to replace 10 pieces of cookware so preparing a variety of dishes can be a lot less complicated.
Our Place is a WOC-founded brand bringing inventive cookware and kitchen products. This incredible pan braises, sears, steams, strains, sautes, fries, boils, bakes, serves, and stores... TL;DR: It pretty much does it all.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele has to say about the Always Pan: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"
Get it from Our Place for $120+ (available in three sizes and a variety of colors).