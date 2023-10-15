We Scoured Through Reviews To Find 32 Of The Best Storage Products — And Here They Are

1. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves so you can stop trying to balance all of your tubes and bottles on the edge of your tub and knocking them over constantly. These sturdy shelves can hold up to 15 pounds and come with removable hooks where you can conveniently hang sponges and loofahs!
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches... grab these babies. They stick great and hold a ton of stuff! They took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner, and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set. You won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each, you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
2. A water bottle organizer for anyone running out of places to store their ever-growing collection of tumblers.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
3. A sock and underwear organizer set in case your drawers have devolved into a writhing, tangled mess. No more digging for that one sock that you swear you just saw when you're already running late and texted "omw" like 20 minutes ago.
It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments.
Promising review: "I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights, and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit, but finally, I had little choice and ordered this in pink. Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill. If you have too many socks or tights or undies, each well can fit more than one on top of the other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau, which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" –Chrissquasi
4. A folding car trunk organizer to hold all of the things that have been chaotically tumbling around in your trunk for way too long.
Promising review: "It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it would move when I drove, but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive, and sure enough, it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of measure to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" —Neese
5. An under-cabinet sliding basket that'll make it way easier to find everything that's currently piled haphazardly in that cabinet under your sink.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
6. A set of airtight food storage containers because they're much nicer looking than bulky cereal boxes and half-empty snack bags. Now your kitchen will look *much* more organized, and your food will stay fresher for longer!
This 14-piece set comes with reusable labels and markers!
Promising review: "No matter how many times I tried to make the package clutter in my pantry look nice, it wasn't happening. I tried the pop-top containers before but things still got stale and were too expensive to do the entire pantry. This set was so affordable that I bought two of them and was able to finally get everything organized! I've had no issues with things getting stale and my 4-year-old is now able to easily see, access, and open cereal or snacks when he wants to. Definitely recommend!" —Fisch
7. An over-the-door shoe rack that can hold up to 36 pairs using only that empty space on the back of your door that you probably weren't using anyway!
Promising review: "My boyfriend and I recently moved in together and one of my main concerns was our combined shoe storage. We just installed this last week and I felt compelled to write a review because it is THE BEST shoe storage solution I have ever come across. I've tried under the bed, over the door pockets, shelves, stands, you name it... but this one is just the most organized, most logical storage ever." —Kathleen
8. A two-tiered slide-out storage basket with dividers to upgrade any cabinet that needs some assistance with not just one, but TWO layers of storage so you can squeeze even more in there.
Promising review: "This was perfect for organizing under my bathroom cabinet. I used one each for (1) facial and dental, (2) hair, (3) makeup, and (4) 'medicine cabinet' type randomness including sanitary care. I just pull a whole bin out for whatever I'm doing and put it back when I finish. Bye-bye countertop clutter and under cabinet disaster area." —Tee H.
9. A four-tiered storage shelf – it's ideal for placing over the top of your toilet, and it holds a lot so you can neatly store all your bathroom essentials without taking up too much of your precious floor space.
10. A broom and mop organizer you can use to hang brooms, mops, ironing boards, and more so you can free up some much needed floor space for all of the *other* things that need storing.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
11. A bakeware rack for anyone who hates having to dig in their overstuffed cabinet for those baking pans that just don't fit anywhere else.
P.S. You can also purchase a lid holder or a combo pan and lid rack!
Promising review: "I like how easy it is to put together, and that the separation pieces are adjustable. You customize it for your own storage needs! The separators are fairly easy to move and extremely sturdy. No more pans falling over!" —Marilee Housden
12. A wall-mounted sunglasses display organizer so you can stop wondering where the heck you set your sunglasses down and keep your entire collection in one place. Plus, now you'll have a nice place to show off your *impeccable* taste in eyewear.
The Knotted Wood is a South Hadley, Massachusetts-based Etsy shop filled with beautifully handmade organizers.
Promising reviews: "Love this sunglass holder! Hung it on the inside of my hall closet, and it has helped to declutter my entryway. Well made, and very nice looking! Thank you!" —Kfife73
"Amazing!! So beautiful and so easy to hang with the provided screws and handy tips. Will be ordering another for my actual glasses!" —Sam Harrison
13. A rustic, wall-mounted coat rack to keep your variety of jackets from piling up on a chair that was meant for sitting, while also offering some shelf space to hold extra items that might not fit anywhere else.
Distressed Me Not is a family-owned small business based in North Carolina that creates handmade rustic and beachy pieces that'll make your home feel warm and toasty.
Promising review: "We live in the mountains and have lots of coats, scarves, hats all over the place. This rack is twice as big as what we had before, with the added attraction of having a shelf on top. I went to a little antique shop and got a few things to put on top, and my husband and I really like the look! The shelf is well-made and of a quality that it is built to last." —Bev Linder
