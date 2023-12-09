49 Products With Results So Good, You’ll Look Like Shocked Pikachu When You’re Done

1. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer because you didn't spend time putting on eye makeup in the morning only for it to be all smudged, faded, and creased by the time the afternoon rolls around. This stuff'll help enhance and lock in your eyeshadow, keeping it vibrant and in place all day long!
It's cruelty-free!
Promising review: "Best primer EVER. It goes on very smoothly, and it will keep your eye makeup in place literally all day. It also helps with maximizing the pigments in your eyeshadow, making sure they pop. I also bought a tube for my mom, because she struggles with oily skin and her eyeliner never stays on. Once she used this, not only did her eyeliner stay in place and not budge, but it helped control the oil as well. Out of all the primers I've tried, this is the only one I will use, because it is reliable and affordable." —Carolyn
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. A reusable pet hair remover for anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF. Then simply dump out and reuse — no more annoying sticky papers like other lint rollers!
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
3. And a dual-head undercoat rake brush that seems to magically (yet gently and smoothly) remove mats and help you deal with your furry friends' shedding — especially if your pets have thick, long fur that you struggle to keep up with.
Promising review: "Game changer! I can't believe I went so long without this dog brush. I've tried other brushes that promise the moon but do nothing more than waste money. Not this one! It's like a magic wand for dog hair. With each swipe, it's like I'm peeling away a layer of fluffy clouds. It's not one of those brushes that cling onto the fur for dear life. Cleaning it is a breeze. Just a quick shake and it's ready for action again. No more wrestling with tangled fur. If you've got a German shepherd in your life, this dog brush is a blessing. It simplifies life, keeps the fur at bay, and turns grooming into a tail-wagging good time. Your couch, bed, and rugs will thank you!" —Elaine
Get it on Amazon for $12.59+ (available in four colors).
4. An indoor insect trap — it uses a UV light to attract bugs, a fan to suck them in when they get too close, and sticky glue boards to trap them inside. It looks much nicer than most indoor bug traps and does a great job reducing the number of mosquitos, fruit flies, and other insects trying to invade your home.
It's also a great alternative to other sticky traps that sometimes unintentionally trap rodents, leading to a cruel and inhumane death.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product! I woke up in the middle of the night with itching on my hand and face. Now, I live in south Mississippi, and anyone who lives here knows that our mosquito population is healthy! So, I researched and found this product. It had good reviews, so I bought it. Let me tell you, this thing is nothing short of amazing!
"The first night, it caught four mosquitoes in my bedroom. The second night, five in my daughter's room. I set it in all four bedrooms for over a week and caught mosquitoes in all rooms. In the kitchen/living room — six mosquitoes, two house flies, and three fruit fly-looking things in one night. I turn it on every night somewhere in the house and it catches mosquitos....every night. Bottom line, it works very very well! If you see one mosquito in your house, there are likely dozens, and every time you open the door, more come in. Buy it, it works!" —Vincent
Get it from Amazon for $30.59+ (available in two colors and three styles).
5. A stainles steel tongue scraper to help remove the film of plaque and bacteria on your tongue that can contribute to breath odor and also inhibit the way you experience food! After using this thing, one reviewer says they were "astonished" by how much better food tasted (including water)!
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Promising review: "I have been an avid Amazon shopper for years. Never once have I (selfishly) written a review for a product. After purchasing this simple tongue scraper, I am now ending that streak. For YEARS, my tongue had been a whiteish-covered organ. It was more white-covered than pink. It looked like it had been born permanently stained with streaks of vanilla ice cream. I secretly envied the wet, pink, glistening tongues of others.
Over the years and with countless attempts of desperation, I scrubbed and scrubbed my tongue with the fronts and backs of toothbrushes, all to no avail. Until tonight. As I pulled the gentle scraper down across my tongue, I couldn't believe my eyes. I HAD FINALLY UNCOVERED WHAT MY SOUL HAS CRIED FOR FOR YEARS — A PINKISH-RED TONGUE! [Short version]: BUY THIS SCRAPER. It will take years off your tongue and add them back upon your life." —Stewart Clyde
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a pack of two and 12).
6. A microwave pasta maker with a built-in strainer that'll let you make perfect al dente pasta in the microwave if your busy schedule doesn't leave much time for cooking. All you have to do is insert noodles and water, stick it in the microwave, and you'll have delicious pasta in minutes. No mess or sticking!
It even has handy serving size holes on top so you can ensure that you're putting the right amount of noodles inside!
Promising review: "This little thing is great. I wish I'd bought it sooner. It's a very simple container with draining and measuring holes (for long pasta) in the lid. The container itself isn't anything special. Honestly, the part that makes it REALLY worth buying is the little instruction card. It accurately shows you how long to cook many different kinds of pasta, how much water to add, etc. It takes out all the guesswork, which saves SO much time. Every kind of pasta I've tried so far has come out perfectly al dente by strictly following the instructions." —T. B. H.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
7. A portable car vacuum you'll definitely want on hand for dealing with on-the-go spills as well as the mud and sand that inevitably find their way into your vehicle no matter what you do.
It's only 2.4 pounds, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.
Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard-to-reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that 'buy now' button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha" —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $19.58+ (available in two colors, and corded and cordless versions).
8. A liquid callus remover because it's basically the equivalent of getting a pedicure in your own home (but less expensive). This stuff'll quickly get rid of YEARS worth of calluses that you thought were just part of your feet forever. Not anymore!
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry, and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. I’ve tried so many things that I honestly just believed I’d always have cracked heels forever.
"I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than five minutes. I think I could’ve probably left the gel on for a little longer because of how bad my heels are, so I’ll do it again tomorrow, but already they look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available a pack of two).
9. A lovely smelling and powerful odor-eliminating spray — if you've spent forever scrubbing away at pet messes, but *still* can't seem to get rid of the odor, simply spray this stuff for a fast and low-effort solution! And when it's done, it'll leave behind the scent of fresh-squeezed oranges instead of irritating chemicals.
While reviewers love the way this stuff deals with gross smells, they warn not to spray it directly on pets as some may find it irritating.
Promising review: "LOVE this stuff! Great smell, and stains come right out! New puppy went frequently in one room. That room stunk even after using almost a whole bottle of a different cleaner! I sprayed one time with this, and all the smell was gone! In the pics, the before is of a puppy accident after cleanup with paper towels, and the after picture shows how it looked after using Angry Orange." —Jamie L Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. Or a pet urine stain removing spray perfect for pet owners who are desperate to remove spots and smells. Simply spray and let the enzymes gobble up all the gross stuff you don't feel like spending forever scrubbing away at. Then just blot and let air dry, and you can cross it off your to-do list!
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "Y’all! This stuff is AMAZING! I sprayed the carpet thoroughly to where it was pretty saturated and let it sit overnight. Let me just say I was EXTREMELY impressed. The carpet was brighter, smelled fresher and it wasn’t stiff how other carpet cleaners tend to leave your carpet! The thing I was most impressed by though was that the dark spots on our carpet were completely gone and this was without having to do any scrubbing! I literally sprayed the carpet the night before and I woke up to a cleaner like new carpet the next morning! I’m extremely extremely impressed and will be ordering the gallon size to do the entire carpet." —Ieshia M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
11. A pack of 36 acne patches that'll absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight! They can help speed up the healing process and give you clearer-looking skin without the picking or popping that can leave scars behind.
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
Get a 36-pack of the small patches from Amazon for $10.77.
12. A tub of The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste known far and wide for performing borderline miracles when it comes to fighting off tough messes. Now you can easily remove stains, grease, and other grime from a wide variety of materials — all without leaving behind any scratches or streaks!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
13. Some nontoxic liquid fabric dye — it'll seriously rejuvenate faded or stained clothes, towels, furniture, and more!
14. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight face serum that could repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "I’m legitimately shocked by this product! I think this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face. I have super sensitive skin, and I gave myself a retinol burn. I had huge dry patches all over my face, and it was so uncomfortable. I ordered this, and after using it for one day, my face wasn’t red anymore. I’ve been using it for three days, and the fine lines I had on my forehead and smile lines are hardly visible, and I have no more dry patches on my face anywhere. I’m amazed. I can’t wait to see what this continues to do for my skin. If you’re thinking about buying this, here’s your sign — get it!!!" —Colleen Barringer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
15. Korean exfoliating mitts here to astound you with how much dried skin they'll lift away from your body. Use these reviewer-loved mitts to unclog pores, remove spray tans, prevent ingrown hairs, and more!
It works in just four easy steps you can simply incorporate into your shower routine: 1) Steam or soak for several minutes to soften skin and loosen stubborn buildup. 2) Dampen and wring out the mitt, then remove skin from direct water. 3) Use steady circular motions to exfoliate one section of your body at a time. Slowly increase pressure until desired level of exfoliation is achieved. 4) Finish with a post-exfoliation moisturizer to nourish and protect the new layer of skin.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available individually or as a pair).
16. A pack of melamine cleaning sponges reviewers say are a great and more affordable alternative to Mr. Clean Magic Erasers if you're looking to effectively clean surfaces without using chemicals. Simply add water to these extra thick sponges and watch in amazement as the grime wipes away without leaving damage behind!
Reviewers have used this to clean marks on their walls from their kid's markers, grease marks, the yellow rust stains in their tubs, pigment stains from paint, and even dirty sneakers! Note: The sponges *will* slowly disintegrate as you use them— good thing there's 20 in the pack!
Promising review: "Obsessed. You start by scrubbing that one scuff that's been bugging you every time you walk by since the day it mysteriously appeared. ... Then, you see a small one next to it. Then, hours have passed, and you're holding this shriveled up fluff, and your house is spotless, and you realize you can't live without these things." —Amazon customer
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $8.99 (also available as a pack of 100).
17. A wood polish and conditioner with beeswax and orange oil — it'll impressively hide those nicks and scratches making your floors, doors, furniture, and other wood surfaces look old and dingy. Now you can put off replacing them and save some $$$!
Promising review: "I never write reviews. This stuff is amazing. I tried to see if it could get rid of some watermarks on a table we frequently use. It turned into a wood-polishing party at 11 p.m. on a Saturday; three tables, a wooden trunk from the 1800s, and a carved hutch from the 1600s, and I’m absolutely blown away. It is honestly a miracle product. And it doesn’t have a nasty smell. I get migraines from certain scents and this stuff is a light citrus scent and nothing that’s too heavy. Seriously, I would give it 10 stars!" —K.O.
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.