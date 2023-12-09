49 Products With Results So Good, You’ll Look Like Shocked Pikachu When You’re Done

It's also a great alternative to other sticky traps that sometimes unintentionally trap rodents, leading to a cruel and inhumane death.

Promising review: "This is an amazing product! I woke up in the middle of the night with itching on my hand and face. Now, I live in south Mississippi, and anyone who lives here knows that our mosquito population is healthy! So, I researched and found this product. It had good reviews, so I bought it. Let me tell you, this thing is nothing short of amazing!

"The first night, it caught four mosquitoes in my bedroom. The second night, five in my daughter's room. I set it in all four bedrooms for over a week and caught mosquitoes in all rooms. In the kitchen/living room — six mosquitoes, two house flies, and three fruit fly-looking things in one night. I turn it on every night somewhere in the house and it catches mosquitos....every night. Bottom line, it works very very well! If you see one mosquito in your house, there are likely dozens, and every time you open the door, more come in. Buy it, it works!" —Vincent

Get it from Amazon for $30.59+ (available in two colors and three styles).