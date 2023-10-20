If You Get A Buzz From Saving Money, You’ll Love These 29 Affordable Products Reviewers Say Are Just As Great As The Pricier Versions

1. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment— it uses ceramides and collagen help magically bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! If you're looking for salon-worthy results for less than $10, don't sleep on this product that reviewers are comparing to Olaplex, which costs over *three* times more!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $8.40 (available in two sizes).
2. A popular set of under $30 wireless Bluetooth earbuds with over 231,000 5-star ratings — many of which argue that they're an excellent alternative to AirPods since they're completely waterproof (you can wear them in the shower!) and come with a variety of different sized silicone earbuds so you can find the perfect fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly vouches for these: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."
Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25. Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A pack of melamine sponges reviewers say are a great and more affordable alternative to Mr. Clean Magic Erasers if you're looking to effectively clean surfaces *without* using chemicals. Simply add water to these extra thick sponges and watch in amazement as the grime wipes away without leaving damage behind!
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95 (also available as a pack of 100).
4. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara — it defines and separates lashes to give you the bold look you usually need ~falsies~ for. It's designed to last all day — without clumping, flaking, fading, or wearing! Plus, it's less than $5, making it a great alternative to more expensive mascaras like Too Faced Better Than Sex and Dior Diorshow.
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more! Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A Simple Modern tumbler with double-wall insulation to keep your hot and cold bevvies at the perfect temp for hours, plus a leak-resistant straw lid to help you avoid any unfortunate accidents. If you've had your eye on the pricier Stanley cup, but don't wanna splurge, this makes for a great alternative. It also comes in a variety of super cute aesthetic colors!
Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Tarjay and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 34 colors/patterns and with or without personalization). Also available in a style without the handle!
6. And an even cheaper, vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle capable of keeping drinks ice cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 12 *without* sweating, which is pretty dang impressive — especially for the price! If spending over $50 on a trendy 40-ounce Hydro Flask sounds like a drag, try this instead!
Bonus: You can still plaster it in stickers like so many do with their Hydro Flask!
Promising review: "I purchased this bottle to replace my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. I thought that no other bottle could replace it. Boy was I wrong! This bottle has kept my water cold for more than 24 hours. I love the fact it has a leakproof spout on it. My Hydro Flask had the straw and it didn’t even reach down to the bottom of the bottle. With this bottle I get every ounce of water I filled it with." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in four sizes and in seven colors).
7. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers have found to be similar to Lululemon's Align joggers. The fabric has four-way stretch to move *with* your body, and a stretchy elastic waistband to ensure ULTIMATE comfiness whether you're lounging, working out, or running errands!
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors).
8. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence — it offers a gentler and cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. This lightweight face serum could repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $15.68.
9. A popular checkerboard throw blanket so wildly plush and soft that reviewers recommend it as an excellent alternative to the wildly expensive Barefoot Dreams throw.
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
10. Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots some reviewers are comparing to Prada's Chelsea boots — except these ones don't cost over $1,000! They do, however, offer stylish thick soles without feeling heavy, and they're super comfy *immediately* so you can skip the break-in period and step straight into the honeymoon.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes loves hers. She writes: "I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've worn them for miles at a time all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them. (Most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!) I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!"
Promising review: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy. Sure you can get other Chelsea style boots for like $35 to $45 but they are usually super uncomfortable. These just feel so nice. They don't pinch or and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon, I'm just so impressed." —Azure Look
Get them from Amazon for $40+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 16 styles).
11. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream that uses vitamins and organic botanicals to help rejuvenate the delicate area around your eyes as well as name brands like Shiseido and Clinique (without the huge price tag). It works to help improve dark circles, puffiness, loss of firmness, sagging skin, wrinkles, crow’s feet, and dryness, leaving you with brighter, firmer, hydrated skin *without* irritation!
Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes and a two-pack).
12. A LuckyZ lightweight canvas backpack if you want a cute daypack to carry your essentials *and* complement your outfit for school or upcoming travels, but don't wanna add to your already skyrocketing expenses by splurging on a Fjallraven Kanken backpack.
Reviewers report that their 13-inch and even 15-inch laptops could fit inside this bag!
Promising review: "I took this bag on a trip with me and I swore if it stayed intact I would write a review so here I am. This bag looks flimsy but it’s really durable. I put my 15-inch MacBook, books, chargers, etc. It was filled to the brim and there’s not a seam ripped off or anything. If you are looking for something similar to a Kanken at a lower price point this is a very good bag." —Nicky Miller
Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in five colors).
13. Or a chic adjustable mini belted pack you can wear around your waist or shoulder when you need some on-the-go storage, but don't wanna lug a backpack or giant bag around. A lot of reviewers (and TikTokers) are comparing to the more expensive Lululemon fanny pack!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors."
Promising review: "TikTok told me this was similar to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (available in 43 styles).
14. A pack of two painless, mint-flavored Venus Visage teeth whitening pens designed to give you quick results with just 30 seconds (!) of painless daily use. Even *years* of stains from things like coffee, tea, wine, soda, and more are no match for this thing, and thankfully it's cheaper than a trip to the dentist or pricier whitening products like Crest Whitestrips.
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $19.99.
15. And a "flossing toothbrush" great for anyone (kids *and* adults) who hates flossing and will do anything to avoid it. This toothbrush has a second layer of bristles that are longer and ten times thinner so they can get between teeth and function like floss while you brush for an extra deep clean. Lots of reviewers said it makes their teeth feel clean like they've just gotten back from the hygienist, and others say it's comparable to their expensive electric toothbrush for a fraction of the price!
Heads up that this shouldn't be a replacement for actual flossing!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I personally just bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush. I’ll definitely purchase again!" —Beth
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
16. A luxuriously soft loungewear set a LOT of reviewers claim are comparable to Skims! If you wanna lounge in high end-feeling comfort, but *without* high-end prices — I suggest you give this a try.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $52.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).