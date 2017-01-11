Get Our App!
How I Lost My Virginity video
Simone Biles Was Eliminated On "DWTS" And People…
How Justin Timberlake Launched My Writing Career
McKayla Maroney Gives Zero Fucks If You Don’t Like…
Labour’s Watered Down Abortion Pledge Could…
21 Tweets For Millennials Who Are Just Tired Of…
Bill Cosby Says He Will Not Testify In His Upcoming…
13 Struggles Anyone With A Vagina Can Relate To
21 Absolutely Magical Places Outside Of Paris That…
thetennisracket

Suspicious Tennis Matches Up 20% Last Year

In its first annual report, the Tennis Integrity Unit revealed that it received alerts about suspicious betting on 292 matches in 2016.

John Templon
John Templon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A year after charges of widespread match-fixing shook the tennis world, the sport’s authorities have announced that warnings about suspicious activity are up 20% and that the sport’s anti-corruption group increased its budget by a third and doubled the size of its staff.

As a result, the head of the expanded Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said, “more players and officials were investigated, prosecuted and sanctioned than in any previous year since the TIU was established in 2008.” The announcement was part of the group’s first-ever annual report.

The unit has faced criticism over its lack of transparency since an investigation last January, by BuzzFeed News and the BBC, revealed that tennis authorities had for years failed to act on evidence of extensive match-fixing. An outside panel is now reviewing the sport’s handling of corruption cases. Adam Lewis, an expert in sports law, is leading the panel, which is expected to publish its preliminary findings this spring.

In Wednesday’s report, the TIU said 152 of 292 alerts it received regarding suspicious matches involved ITF Futures Tournaments, the lowest level of men’s tennis. Only eight of the suspicious alerts referred to matches on the highest levels of professional tennis.

In front of the UK Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee in February, the TIU said that it had received alerts on 246 matches in 2015.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Iran’s President Is Campaigning Against The System He Helped Create

by Borzou Daragahi

Connect With Sports
Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing