Border Patrol Arrests Immigrants Seeking Medical Care During Desert Heat Wave

TUCSON — Border Patrol agents on Thursday arrested four undocumented immigrants receiving medical care at an encampment run by humanitarian activists a few miles north of the Mexican border near Arivaca, Arizona.

The arrests came during a heat wave and after several days of heightened surveillance of the camp, which is run by No More Deaths. In a tweet Thursday evening, the organization said “30 armed agents entered camp w at least 15 trucks, 2 quads and helicopter to apprehend four patients receiving care.” Tucson.com first reported on the arrests Thursday evening.

The Customs and Border Protection Agency’s Arizona office also tweeted about the incident, releasing photos of migrants being arrested and announcing that the arrests were of Mexican nationals for immigration violations.

CBP has long been aware of the encampment. But during the Obama administration former Tucson Sector Chief Manuel Padilla and the group had come to an informal agreement that CBP would not raid the camp, which provides water and medical treatment to anyone who crosses the desert. On Thursday, temperatures in the area soared above 105 degrees.